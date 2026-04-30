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April 30, 2026 5:27 PM 29 min read

Pacira BioSciences Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5gk3mj9y/

Summary

Pacira BioSciences reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, driven by their 5 by 30 strategy, which focuses on five key goals: patients served, product, revenue, profitability, pipeline, and partnerships.

Exparel, the company's flagship product, showed renewed growth with a 7% volume increase, supported by expanded reimbursement and intellectual property protection.

Zilretta and Iovera also experienced sales growth of 15% and 21%, respectively, due to dedicated sales forces and strategic collaborations.

The company's clinical pipeline is progressing, with key milestones anticipated for PCRX201 and PCRX2002 later this year.

Pacira BioSciences maintains strong financial health, ending the quarter with $202 million in cash and investments, and continues to execute share repurchases under its buyback plan.

The company reiterated its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $745 to $770 million, with specific product sales targets for its key offerings.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Susan Mesco (Head of Investor Relations)

Frank Lee (Chief Executive Officer)

Brad

Sean

Frank Lee (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Operator As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile our Q and A roster. Our first question will come from the line of Douglas Toy of H.C. wainwright. Your line is open.

Douglas Toy

Douglas, hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. I have two questions. Maybe, Sean, just as a starting point, if you could help us walk through a little bit about the cadence for R and D spend through the rest of the year. Just to confirm, it sounds like we're going to have a step up in 2Q followed by then sort of a re step down in the third quarter just as we see 201 ramp up just sort of should we think then more spend in 2027.

Douglas Toy

Thank you. And then I have a follow up.

Sean

Douglas Toy

Brad

Douglas Toy

okay, great. Thank you very much and I'll jump out for now.

OPERATOR

And our next question will be coming from the line of Dennis Ding Jeffries. Your line is open.

Anthea

Frank Lee (Chief Executive Officer)

Oh, hey, thanks for the question. And I didn't get the name of the company you mentioned. What was that? I think Creative Medical Technology. Yeah, so, okay, so there are a lot of the different cell and regenerative therapy companies out there. And so let me turn it over to Jonathan to see if he has any perspective on that because of course there are lots of different studies out there with various levels of rigor.

Jonathan Slonen (Chief Medical Officer)

Anthea

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question will be coming from Les Zaluski of Truist Securities. Your line is open. Les,

Jeevan

hey, this is Jeevan on four or less. Thanks for taking our questions. How would you characterize elective procedure trends exiting March, any lasting impact from the winter storms? And then separately, how should we think about potential upside from ex US partnerships across the portfolio? Thank you.

Frank Lee (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks for the question, Jeevan. So I'll ask Bren to comment a little bit about what we saw, what we're seeing now. He mentioned it a little bit earlier. I'll Let him comment on that a little bit and then I'll mention a little bit about what to expect on X US partnerships. So Brent.

Brad

Yeah, thank you so much for the question. If we look at the moving annual total for procedures where Exparel would assist, that's largely flat year over year despite exparel being up over 7%. If we look specifically at the first quarter market procedures are up in the mid single digits, I would say 4 to 5% as opposed to Exparel, if that gives you some sense. And then we'll look to see how that progresses here in the second quarter.

Frank Lee (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will be coming from the line of Serge Ballinger of Needham. Your line is open.

Serge Ballinger (Analyst at Needham)

Brad

Frank Lee (Chief Executive Officer)

Serge Ballinger (Analyst at Needham)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question will be coming from the line of Hardik Parikh of JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Hardik Parikh (Analyst at JP Morgan)

Hey everybody, thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to ask you about Sean, I think I heard you say you expect SGNA to be lower in the second half. Can you talk to the magnitude of the step down you're expecting in the second half? And then just SGNA seems to have elevated the past five quarters relative to 2024. I'm just trying to get a sense of what the normalized run rate is going forward. Thank you.

Frank Lee (Chief Executive Officer)

Hey, thanks for that Harnik. Let me turn it to Sean here.

Sean

Hardik Parikh (Analyst at JP Morgan)

Thank you.

Susan Mesco (Head of Investor Relations)

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