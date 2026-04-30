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April 30, 2026 5:27 PM 44 min read

Transcript: First Solar Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/875759178

Summary

First Solar reported a record first quarter revenue with significant sales in India and margin expansion, achieving an adjusted EBITDA above expectations.

The company secured gross bookings of 1.9 GW, including 1.4 GW in the US market, with plans to expand its CURE technology across its fleet by 2028.

First Solar's US facilities are operating near full capacity, while international facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam face reduced utilization due to trade dynamics.

The company's competitive position in the US and India is bolstered by its technology, domestic manufacturing, and independence from Chinese supply chains.

Full-year 2026 guidance remains unchanged, with expectations for the second quarter to maintain a strong performance despite potential policy and regulatory impacts.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mark Widmar (Chief Executive Officer)

Alex Bradley (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Operator we will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press star one. Again, we ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question, and if you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Your first question comes from the line of Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs.

Brian Lee (Equity Analyst)

Mark Widmar (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. So still good momentum discipline on our part, trying to realize good ASPs, which I think we did here in the last, I call it eight weeks since the last earnings call.

Alex Bradley (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Widmar (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Julian demoulin Smith from Jefferies, please go ahead.

Dushant

Hey guys, this is Dushant here for Julian. I guess two quick ones. Could you quantify the amount of adders, I guess on that 34 or 35% ASP, is it like 2-3 cents that you discussed before? And then second, real quick one, how do you think about the Southeast Asian capacity going forward? Going forward. Thank you. I'll take that. Yeah, I'll do the adders and Alex, you can talk to Southeast Asia thought process where we are on that. So one of the things is

Mark Widmar (Chief Executive Officer)

Alex Bradley (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes in the line of Christine Cho from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Christine Cho

Mark Widmar (Chief Executive Officer)

Christine Cho

Mark Widmar (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Dendrinos from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Chris Dendrinos

Yeah, thank you. I just wanted to follow up on the earlier question from Jeffries in regards to the Southeast Asia offtake agreement. Can you maybe walk through a bit of the possible decision tree here depending on I guess, the tariff outcome or an offtake agreement, how you're thinking about that facility and when would we have a potential decision as to what, what you all do longer term. Thanks.

Alex Bradley (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Widmar (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Phil Shen from Roth Capital Partners, please go ahead.

Phil Shen

Mark Widmar (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Vikram Baghri from Citibank. Please go ahead.

Vikram Baghri

Mark Widmar (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Colin Rush from Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Colin Rush

Mark Widmar (Chief Executive Officer)

Alex Bradley (Chief Financial Officer)

Bernice Housekeeping. Question of the 1.7, the 0.9 was US and 0.8 was India. Bookings.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Maheep Mandaloy from Mizuho. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Maheep Mandaloy

Hey, thanks for the question.

Alex Bradley (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Osha from Guggenheim Securities. Please go ahead.

Mark Widmar (Chief Executive Officer)

Alex Bradley (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

our final question comes from the line of Ben Kahlo from Baird, Please go ahead.

Ben Kahlo

Alex Bradley (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Widmar (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

At this time there are no further questions. This concludes today's call. Thank you all for attending.

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