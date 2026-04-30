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April 30, 2026 5:27 PM 48 min read

Whitecap Res Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Whitecap Res (TSX:WCP) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/Z1QnMxElNgR

Summary

WCP reported strong Q1 2026 results with production exceeding budget expectations by 19,000 boe/day, prompting an increase in 2026 production guidance by 7,500 boe/day.

The company generated over $1 billion in funds flow, translating to $0.84 per share, a 12% increase compared to Q1 2025, and reduced net debt to $3.2 billion while returning $221 million to shareholders.

WCP's operational highlights include improvements in well execution and cost reductions, with significant performance gains in unconventional and conventional divisions.

The company plans to maintain its 2026 capital budget and focus on debt reduction, with potential future capital adjustments supporting growth in 2027.

Management emphasized the benefits of a diversified asset base and strategic capital allocation, reinforcing their commitment to long-term shareholder returns and financial flexibility.

Full Transcript

Sylvie (Operator)

Grant Fagerheim (President and CEO)

Ton

Ton

Ton

At current strip prices, our year end net debt would be reduced to 2.2 billion which equates to a net debt to funds flow ratio of only 0.5 times. Finally, during the first quarter we proactively reduced our credit facility by 500 million, lowering standby fees and extending the maturity to September 2030. I will now pass it off to Joey for more remarks on our unconventional results.

Joey Wong (Vice President, Unconventional Division)

Joey Wong (Vice President, Unconventional Division)

Joey Wong (Vice President, Unconventional Division)

Joey Wong (Vice President, Unconventional Division)

Joey Wong (Vice President, Unconventional Division)

Joey Wong (Vice President, Unconventional Division)

Joey Wong (Vice President, Unconventional Division)

Joey Wong (Vice President, Unconventional Division)

Joey Wong (Vice President, Unconventional Division)

This work is an important component of our broader technical readiness strategy ensuring that we continue to advance our understanding of key assets and position them for development at the appropriate time. With that, I will now turn it over to Chris to discuss our conventional assets.

Chris

Grant Fagerheim (President and CEO)

Selly (Operator)

Dennis Fung

Joey Wong (Vice President, Unconventional Division)

Dennis Fung

Chris

Dennis Fung

Great, thanks for the context there, Chris. I'll turn it back.

Selly (Operator)

Next question will be from Michael Harvey at RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Michael. Please go ahead, Michael.

Michael Harvey (Equity Analyst)

Joey Wong (Vice President, Unconventional Division)

Grant Fagerheim (President and CEO)

Michael Harvey (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate it. Thanks guys.

Selly (Operator)

Next question will be from Sam Burwell at Jefferies. Please go ahead, Sam. Please go ahead Sam.

Sam Burwell (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys. Good morning. Just curious like the updated raised guidance, does that contemplate any steeper than usual dip in production in 2Q on breakup? Just wondering like I would assume that we should assume that Q4 production should be at least as high as 1Q. But just any color you can give on the cadence of production over the next three quarters would be helpful.

Tan Kang (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Sam Burwell (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it. And something that I think we're noticing is the premiums that light oil and condensate are getting to wti and you guys called out explicitly in your release. So curioU.S. what you attribute that to. I imagine, it's probably some dynamics that are further downstream in the U.S. But I guess more importantly, how long do you guys expect that to sU.S.tain?

Tan Kang (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Sam Burwell (Equity Analyst)

Okay, good stuff. Thank you.

Selly (Operator)

Thank you. Next question will be from Jeremy McRae at BMO. Please go ahead, Jeremy. Please go ahead, Jeremy.

Jeremy McRae (Equity Analyst)

Joey Wong (Vice President, Unconventional Division)

Jeremy McRae (Equity Analyst)

Okay, maybe just an unrelated question here. You know, I keep looking at your 40-plus years worth of inventory, you talk about your premium inventory versus, you know, just regular inventory, I guess is maybe the way to say it. Is there plans to potentially dispose of some of the, you know, the non premium inventory here, just given where valuations have moved for a lot of the, you know, buyers who can buy this.

Grant Fagerheim (President and CEO)

Jeremy McRae (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Grant.

Selly (Operator)

Thank you. Next question will be from Travis Wood at NBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Travis. Please go ahead, Travis.

Travis Wood

Joey Wong (Vice President, Unconventional Division)

Chris

Travis Wood

Tan Kang (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Travis Wood

Okay, awesome. I'll turn it back. Thank you.

Selly (Operator)

Thank you. Next question will be from Phillips Johnston at Capital One. Please go ahead, Phillips. Please go ahead.

Phillips Johnston

Grant Fagerheim (President and CEO)

Phillips Johnston

That is really good caller, thank you for that. And then just to clarify the comments

Chris

Selly (Operator)

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, a reminder to press Star One if you have any questions. Thank you. Next question is from Patrick O'Rourke at ATB Cormark Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Patrick. Please go ahead Patrick.

Patrick O'Rourke

Good morning guys and congratulations on the performance this quarter. Just thinking about Littor and sort of the rollout here. What are the key items remaining to gating of this asset and what does sort of the evolution of the production look like here going forward from a timing perspective?

Joey Wong (Vice President, Unconventional Division)

Patrick O'Rourke

Okay, great. And then maybe with respect to the hedge book, and you know, thinking about the backwardation and the time spreads out there, you guys have been fairly disciplined and regimented about hedging out into the future. But how does the current environment sort of shift your strategy to preserve some of that upside?

Tan Kang (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Patrick O'Rourke

Okay, thank you very much.

Grant Fagerheim (President and CEO)

At this time, gentlemen, we have no other questions registered. Please proceed.

Sylvie (Operator)

Okay. Thank you, Sylvie. And thanks to each of you on the line today, who continue to support us. From our entire management team, I want to once again thank our entire Whitecap staff and contractors for your dedication and efforts on delivering a very strong first quarter to our shareholders. We look forward to updating you on the progress through the remainder of the year and into the future. All the best to each of you. Signing off for now. Cheers.

A

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, this does indeed conclude your conference call for today.

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