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April 30, 2026 5:25 PM 31 min read

Balchem Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/169585269

Summary

Brunswick Corp reported record first quarter consolidated sales and earnings, with an 8.1% increase in revenue to $271 million and a 12.1% rise in adjusted EBITDA.

The company saw growth across all three segments: human nutrition and health, animal nutrition and health, and specialty products, driven by market penetration and favorable market trends.

Brunswick Corp continues to invest in strategic initiatives, including research on Vitacholine's benefits for cognitive health, and made significant progress on sustainability goals.

Management highlighted the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, such as inflation and supply chain disruptions, but expressed confidence in managing these challenges.

The company maintains a positive outlook for 2026, expecting continued year-over-year growth despite potential margin compression due to inflationary pressures.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Martin Bankson

Ted Harris (Chairman, President and CEO)

Martin Bainson (Chief Financial Officer)

Ted Harris (Chairman, President and CEO)

Martin Bainson (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you, Ted. This now concludes the formal portion of the conference. So at this point we will open up the conference call for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one in your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one. Again, your first question comes from the line of Bob Labek from CJS Securities. Your line is open. Good morning. Congratulations on another record quarter.

Bob Labek (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, Bob. Thanks, Bob. Sure. Yeah. So you know, one of the keys to your growth and success has been the branded ingredients. And Ted, you spoke a little about Vitacholine already. I know you're kind of like, you know, early-ish on a branding strategy so far, but what % of sales are branded that's, you know, out of what's applicable now and what could that look like in, you know, five or 10 years?

Ted Harris (Chairman, President and CEO)

Bob Labek (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And we've talked on previous calls about the jets partnership and the new customers that have come, notably in Vitacholine and I think energy drinks in particular. Are there other areas of expansion still to come from this? Are there opportunities for just more general sports drinks versus energy drinks or how do you take the company down that path, if possible?

Ted Harris (Chairman, President and CEO)

Bob Labek (Equity Analyst)

Okay, super. And one last one for me, I'll jump back in queue. But looking at the P&L, the gross margins, the 37.2%, surprised on the upside, it was really strong in fact. So maybe just give us a little more details of what kind of drove that. And I know with raw material cost pressures coming, how should we think about gross margins going forward?

Martin Bainson (Chief Financial Officer)

Bob Labek (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it. Thank you and congrats again. I will get back in queue.

Ted Harris (Chairman, President and CEO)

Great, thanks Bob.

Ram Silveradu (Equity Analyst)

Ted Harris (Chairman, President and CEO)

Martin Bainson (Chief Financial Officer)

Ram Silveradu (Equity Analyst)

Thanks so much and congrats again on a very solid quarter.

Martin Bainson (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you. Thank you. Ram.

Daniel Harman (Equity Analyst)

Ted Harris (Chairman, President and CEO)

Martin Bainson (Chief Financial Officer)

Daniel Harman (Equity Analyst)

That's really helpful. Thank you again guys.

Ted Harris (Chairman, President and CEO)

Thanks, Daniel,

Artem Tuberop (Equity Analyst)

your next question comes from the lineup. Artem Tuberop from Rothschild Redburn, your line is open. Thank you. Yes. And hello Ted and Martin. Congrats on a good quarter.

Ted Harris (Chairman, President and CEO)

Thank you, Artem.

Artem Tuberop (Equity Analyst)

Ted Harris (Chairman, President and CEO)

Artem Tuberop (Equity Analyst)

It does indeed. Thank you very much.

Ted Harris (Chairman, President and CEO)

Okay, great. Thanks, Artem.

OPERATOR

And that concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn the call back over to Ted Harris for closing remarks.

Ted Harris (Chairman, President and CEO)

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