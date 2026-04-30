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April 30, 2026 5:25 PM 37 min read

Roblox Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/769201259

Summary

Roblox reported Q1 2026 revenue of $1.4 billion, up 39% year-over-year, with bookings at $1.7 billion, a 43% increase.

The company saw growth in all key user metrics, including a 35% increase in daily active users (DAUs) to 132 million.

Significant strategic initiatives include the global rollout of age checks, with 51% of DAUs age-verified, and plans for age-based accounts launching in June.

Despite strong financial performance, Roblox revised its full-year guidance downward due to anticipated short-term headwinds from age check implementations and communication restrictions.

Management emphasized long-term growth strategies, including AI advancements, improvements in communication features, and increased incentives for developers targeting older audiences.

Full Transcript

Kate (Conference Coordinator)

Jamie Morris (Head of Investor Relations)

David Baszucki

Naveen Chopra (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We request to limit yourselves to one question and rejoin the queue if needed. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Eric Sheridan with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Eric Sheridan (Equity Analyst)

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Cost with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Matthew Cost (Equity Analyst)

Naveen Chopra (Chief Financial Officer)

David Baszucki

Naveen Chopra (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Operator. Next question please. Your next question comes from the line of Ken Gorelski with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Ken Gorelski (Equity Analyst)

Naveen Chopra (Chief Financial Officer)

David Baszucki

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Corey Carpenter with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Corey Carpenter (Equity Analyst)

Naveen Chopra (Chief Financial Officer)

David Baszucki

Operator

Thanks Corey. Operator. Next question. Your next question comes from the line of Jason Bazinet with cd. Your line is open.

Jason Bazinet (Equity Analyst)

I just had a quick question on the over 18 sort of DevEx incentives you're giving. What have you learned in terms of when you roll out incentives like this and the developer community responds and then the users respond to the developer community, how long does that gestation period take?

David Baszucki

Operator

Thanks Jason. Operator. Next question.

Andrew Marrouk (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Marrouk with Raymond James. Your line is open.

David Baszucki

Operator

Thanks, Andrew. Operator, next question.

Omar Gazoki (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Omar Gazoki with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Naveen Chopra (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thanks Omar. Operator. We'll take one more question.

Ryan Peetz (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Ryan Peetz with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

David Lustberg

Hey, this is David Lustberg. Brian, thanks for taking the question. Dave. You talked about working with some well known studios to bring their mobile games into the Roblox ecosystem. On the conversation of higher devex for certain things like over 18 cohorts. Can you talk about your expectation for how the revenue share with some of those creators might compare to the broader mix shift revenue share on the platform? Thank you.

David Baszucki

Naveen Chopra (Chief Financial Officer)

I just want to thank everyone for joining us this afternoon and we look forward to speaking to you next quarter.

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