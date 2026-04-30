AltaGas Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
ALA reported record financial results in Q1 2026, with a normalized EBITDA of $818 million and earnings per share of $1.33, exceeding expectations.
The company is advancing several strategic initiatives, including pipeline modernization programs and a second data center connection agreement, while progressing on the REEF project, which is 75% complete.
ALA anticipates 2026 results to be at the top end of its guidance range due to strong LPG market performance and expects to update this outlook after Q2.
Operational highlights include a 14% year-over-year growth in Montney Infrastructure volumes and a robust performance in its utility segment driven by modernization investments.
Management underscores the importance of stable Canadian LPG supply amidst Middle Eastern disruptions, noting increased demand from Asian markets and potential future expansions at REEF.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Erin Swanson (Vice President of Crystal Relations)
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Sean Brown (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Sean Brown (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Sean Brown (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Sean Brown (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Sean Brown (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Sean Brown (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you ladies and gentlemen. We'll now conduct the analyst question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. If you'd like to withdraw a question, please press Star two. One moment please while we compile the Q and A roster and your first question comes from Robert Cataglier from CIBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Robert Cataglier (Analyst at CIBC Capital Markets)
Good morning everyone. Just a couple questions on the state of the LPG market. I'm just curious what you're experiencing in terms of capturing premium pricing to spot prices and separately versus the forward curve and and happy to see the pricing premiums. But obviously we're more interested in seeing what what the path is to future expansions given the increased demand that you outlined.
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Cataglier (Analyst at CIBC Capital Markets)
Yeah, that was very, very helpful. And then I just wondered if you could walk through your current outlook on the Montney and production outlook given, you know, currently elevated commodity pricing, the enhanced customer need for energy security and the recent Shell acquisition of arc.
Randy Toon (President of Midstream)
Robert Cataglier (Analyst at CIBC Capital Markets)
Okay, thanks everyone.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Rob Hope from Social Bank. Please Go ahead.
Rob Hope (Analyst at Social Bank)
Yeah, morning, everyone. Want to take a look at the volumes for Q1 out of Ripet at 89,000 barrels a day is above nameplate. You know, acknowledging that one ship did kind of shift from Q4 into Q1. You know, can you speak to kind of what you think that facility could do in the near term if producers are willing to, we'll call it, expedite supply to the West Coast.
Randy Toon (President of Midstream)
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, remember, Rob, in Q1 we had one vessel that was scheduled to be loaded in 20, 25 that slipped in the first couple days of 20. So that's why you're seeing us above that, 85,000 barrels a day.
Rob Hope (Analyst at Social Bank)
Sean Brown (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Rob Hope (Analyst at Social Bank)
All right, excellent.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question comes from Patrick Kenney from National Bank Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Patrick Kenney (Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Kenney (Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Kenney (Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)
And maybe just to follow up on the organic side. I mean, just having to compete with Dow and some other major projects. Just curious, your strategy around labor availability. Anything you're doing now to get ahead of, you know, what looks to be a rising cost environment and perhaps weaker productivity across the basin?
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Kenney (Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)
Okay, that's great. Thanks, Vern.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Maurice Chow from RBC Capital Market. Please go ahead.
Maurice Chow (Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Thanks and good morning everyone. Just want to touch on the opportunity set here. You mentioned the growing and diversified LPG exports to Asia. It sounds like you believe this demand will be durable even beyond the conflict. So how would you characterize the incremental opportunity set in particular versus the maximum incremental potential at reef?
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Maurice Chow (Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Just as a quick follow up to that, obviously when you think about Reef 1, Opti 1 and Opti 2, you've got, you know, way over 100,000 barrels a day of capacity through these three projects. Is there a way to characterize what the maximum potential capacity is on Reef? Because it sounds like you're suggesting this is not the limiter. It's more about LNG and crude oil export rather than at reef.
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, reef ultimately will be able to export 500,000 barrels a day of LPG. Phase one is just under 60,000 barrels a day. Optimization 1's 30,000 barrels of propane. Optimization 2 is 60,000 barrels of propane and butane. So that's a sizable increase and a doubling of our global exports platform. But there's still lots more to come. And really the speed and pace of those incremental phases, it will be dictated by overall egress on the basin.
Maurice Chow (Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
That's great. If I just finish off with a focus on the customers, how would you characterize the customer profile differences between China, India and Indonesia versus your more traditional Japanese and South Korean customers?
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Well, Japan and Korea are mostly the large trading houses which are integrated in their value chain. Chinese buyers are quite diverse and Sean will speak to this in a minute that we've got a strong credit backstopping for that type of business into markets
Sean Brown (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Maurice Chow (Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And the last question comes from Ben Pham from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Ben Pham (Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Hey, good morning. Just had a couple questions on Opti2 and I'm curious when you think about the potential probability of sanctioning, is that project, is it more a question of really the demand pull on that project from international buyers versus more of a supply push that we've maybe seen historically for it and maybe secondary to add context around capex and returns, is it more similar to a Reef project versus say an Optimization Phase 1? 1.
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Pham (Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Okay, I got it. And you mentioned earlier in comments, beyond potential opti to 60,000 barrels ethane, is there a reason why there's not looking for more LPG export first? Instead? Just in a context, at 100,000 barrels you mentioned earlier,
Vern Yu (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Pham (Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Okay, that makes sense. May just one last one on the data center opportunities in Washington Gas Light (WGL) and Michigan as well. Remind us you got the 15 megawatt second project. Can you remind us what's in the backlog right now? Maybe context on average sizes. And is it still that estimated 1% potential uptick to the 8% you still think could materialize?
Blue Jenkins (President of Utilities)
Ben Pham (Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Okay, got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And this concludes the Q and A portion of today's call. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Swanson.
Erin Swanson (Vice President of Crystal Relations)
Great. Thanks. Thanks again to everyone for joining the call this morning. The investor relations team is around if anyone has any further questions. Have a great day.
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