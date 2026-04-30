Full Transcript: Idacorp Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/303053748
Summary
Idacorp reported a strong financial performance with Q1 diluted earnings per share of $1.21, up from $1.10 last year.
The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 earnings guidance range of $6.25 to $6.45 per share, maintaining other key operating metrics.
Customer growth was robust at 2.3%, driven by a 5.7% increase in industrial energy sales, particularly from large customers like Micron and Meta.
The company is focused on significant infrastructure projects, including major transmission lines and new natural gas plants, to meet growing demand.
Idacorp is managing its capital structure with plans to continue equity and debt financing, aiming to maintain a balanced 50:50 ratio.
The company received approval for its 2026 wildfire mitigation plan and continues efforts in cost management to keep rates competitive.
Management highlighted the strategic focus on contracting with new large industrial projects while protecting existing customers and shareholders.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Idacorp's first quarter 2026 earnings call. Today's call is being recorded and our webcast is live. A replay will be available later today for the next 12 months on Idacorp's website. If you need assistance at any time during the presentation, please press Star zero on your phone. I will now turn the call over to Amy Shaw, Vice President of Finance, Compliance and Risk. Thank you.
Amy Shaw (Vice President of Finance, Compliance and Risk)
Lisa Grove (President and CEO)
Brian Buckham (EVP CFO and Treasurer)
John Wunderlich (Investor Relations Manager)
OPERATOR
David Accaro
Hey there. Thanks so much for taking my questions. Well, thanks for the comments on the timing of the rate case. I was just wondering what are you I guess currently thinking or what should be the maybe base case expectation? Could it potentially be next June, you know, June 2027 in terms of when a full rate case might be possible or how are you characterizing that?
Lisa Grove (President and CEO)
You know, I think that has been sort of our traditional cadence, but we'll keep doing the math and figuring out, you know, when the right timing of the next general rate case would be. You know, just depending on how this year shapes up and what we see coming for the next year.
Brian Buckham (EVP CFO and Treasurer)
Yeah, Dave, and a couple factors we're looking at just following on Lisa's comments. One is the conversion of, you know equipped plant in service becoming eligible for rate-based treatment. Some of the timing of that dictates when we do rate cases. And then the other aspect is large load revenues, timing of those coming in and the magnitude of those revenues. Those can both dictate timing of rate cases.
David Accaro
Yep, got it. Thanks for that. That makes sense. And then I was wondering if you could comment on what you're seeing in terms of new customer, new large load inbounds, the pace of demand in that pipeline and also just when could you deliver, you know, new power? When could you handle new large loads coming into the system at this point?
Lisa Grove (President and CEO)
Adam
David Accaro
Okay, great. Thank you.
Lisa Grove (President and CEO)
Thanks. David.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Charlotte Jureza from Wells Fargo. Your line is live.
Ashley Whitney Mutalema
Brian Buckham (EVP CFO and Treasurer)
Ashley Whitney Mutalema
Great, thank you Brian. And just as a mini follow up, obviously this was also in the remarks but. But how are you moving towards just how are you thinking about the current capex cycle? What does more frequent rate relief practically mean from here? Are you moving towards a regular cadence that we can underwrite or is there still more opportunistic based on capital timing and obviously the regulatory conditions?
Lisa Grove (President and CEO)
Yeah, we just take a very pragmatic view of sort of, you know, where we are in our spend in where revenues come in and you know, to the extent those aren't matching up, especially during this growth cycle, we will go in for rate relief. But like this year where we're able to stay out, given that those revenues are starting to come in, we will use that as the sort of cadence I guess. Anything that you would add, Brian? I think that's right, Lisa.
Brian Buckham (EVP CFO and Treasurer)
Ashley Whitney Mutalema
Sounds good. Thank you, Lisa. Thank you, Brian. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Chris Ellinghaus from Cyber Williams. Your line is live.
Chris Ellinghaus
Hi, Chris, how are you? So, Brian, I thought you were going to get into this. I don't remember what you said in your comments, but I kind of thought you were going to talk about this. But can you just talk about how you foresee ITC recognition through the years? Do you have some visibility there? Yeah, for ITCs? We're actually a cash taxpayer and so we have a tax credit appetite on
Brian Buckham (EVP CFO and Treasurer)
Chris Ellinghaus
Lisa Grove (President and CEO)
Adam
Chris Ellinghaus
If I could paraphrase, you're suggesting, that you're expecting sort of normal water resources, but the demand could be high.
Adam
Chris Ellinghaus
Right. Did you get any sort of feedback about the impact that the Iran's situation is having on your agricultural customers?
Adam
We did not get feedback on that. We got a little feedback, as Lisa mentioned, on the commodity side. Some of the pricing for potatoes and beets are a little bit lower than I think our farmers would like. And so there are some cases when they planted maybe slightly less of those products which, you know, could impact water use. But at the end of the day, they didn't touch on the Iran issue directly.
Chris Ellinghaus
Okay. And I guess lastly, you touched on the strength of the pipeline. Can we assume that your queue is basically unchanged from what you talked about on the fourth quarter?
Lisa Grove (President and CEO)
Gosh, I think we've even had a few more inquiries since the fourth quarter. I think it seems like it's never ending, honestly. And certainly, you know, a few new ones come into the queue, a few others might drop out, but I would say overall it's, it's up.
Chris Ellinghaus
I think that's right, Chris. And just a quick reminder, we've been hanging at that 8.3% IRP growth for a while now. I think we're going to update that as part of the next IRP in Q4. So I think when you see that update, you know, there should be some upside in that.
Lisa Grove (President and CEO)
Yeah. And it's important to just remember that we don't put any load, prospective load into that number until we have either, you know, a sizable financial commitment or signed contract or something that feels a lot more than the entire kicker. So while the pipeline and the 8.3% aren't exactly correlated, there's, there's some, some lag in between.
Chris Ellinghaus
Sure. It just kind of helps that when you quoted that 4,000 megawatt q, it just sort of kind of puts things into perspective. So I'm just kind of curious if that number had made any kind of advance or decline.
Adam
Okay, Chris, just quickly.
Chris Ellinghaus
The problem on those issues, you know, talking about the large loads, is so many of them are confidential, we just can't, we can't come out with them until they go public. And so lots of times we're in a holding pattern for them. Sure. Makes sense. Okay, thanks a bunch. Appreciate it. Thank you. Thanks, Chris.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from the line of Michael Lonegan from Barclays. Your line is live.
Michael Lonegan
Hi. Thanks for question. Just wondering if there's any update you can provide on Micron Fab 2 when you expect an ESA to be signed, you know, when we could expect it to be implemented into your capital plan.
Adam
Brian Buckham (EVP CFO and Treasurer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Julian Dumoulin Smith from Jefferies. Your line is live.
Brian Rosso
Adam
Brian Rosso
Okay. And then I apologize if I missed this earlier, but could you remind us of what has changed in the RFP bidding process? You know, that might give you guys a slight advantage, possibly on the win rate.
Adam
Brian Rosso
Understood. Thank you very much. Thanks, Brian. Thanks, Brian.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Anthony Crowdell from MIZUHO your line is live.
Anthony Crowdell
Hi, Anthony. Hey, how's it going? I appreciate the update on the beet crop. Just I have one quick follow up. Slide 12. You talk about the 2032 RFP update. The 200 megawatts of capacity you're talking there, is that associated with any particular committed customer or committed load?
Adam
Brian Buckham (EVP CFO and Treasurer)
Yeah, thanks, Adam. I'll just reiterate. We don't actually have anything in there at all from the 2032 RFP. It's a common question that, you know, we don't actually have any assumed win rate. You know, to Adam's point, we'll compete on equal footing in the rfp. And what shows up from that that are company owned would be additive to the the capex.
Anthony Crowdell
Great. That's all I had. Congrats on a good quarter. All right, thank you.
OPERATOR
And a final opportunity. Press Star one to signal for a question. There are no further questions. That concludes the question and answer session for today. Ms. Growing, I will turn the conference back to you.
Growing
All right, thank you. Thanks everyone for joining us today and for your continued interest in IDACorp. And I hope you all have a great evening. Thanks.
OPERATOR
That concludes today's meeting. You may now disconnect.
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