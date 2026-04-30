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April 30, 2026 5:16 PM 64 min read

Full Transcript: GFL Environmental Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/115568932

Summary

GFL Environmental Inc reported record-setting first quarter results with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.1%, a 180 basis point increase, demonstrating resilience despite macroeconomic headwinds.

The company completed eight acquisitions year-to-date, including Frontier Waste Solutions, enhancing its footprint in Texas, and announced a proposed acquisition of Secure Waste Infrastructure to strengthen its operations in Western Canada.

Strong pricing and volume growth, especially in Canada, contributed to an 8.5% revenue increase, despite adverse weather conditions and challenges in construction and demolition (C&D) volumes.

Management highlighted ongoing operational efficiencies and cost reductions, with a focus on leveraging growth investments in EPR and maintaining leverage between three to three and a half times.

Future outlook remains positive with multiple avenues for upside in 2026, including pricing opportunities, potential benefits from commodity price stabilization, and further M&A activities.

Full Transcript

Lucy (Operator)

Patrick Dovigi

Thank you and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to today's call and thank you for joining us. This morning we will be reviewing our results for the first quarter. I am joined this morning by Luke Pelosi, our CFO who will take us through our forward looking disclaimer before we get into details.

Luke Pelosi (CFO)

Patrick Dovigi

Luke Pelosi (CFO)

Patrick Dovigi

Lucy (Operator)

Thank you. To ask a question, please press Star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Now if you change your mind, please press star followed by two. When preparing to ask your question, please ensure your device is unmuted locally. And we kindly ask all participants to limit their questions to one main and one follow up. The first question today comes from Sabahat Khan of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Sabahat Khan (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks and good morning. Maybe just a question for us to start off on the pending transaction. I think there's a vote coming up later in May and one investor came out somewhat opposed to the transaction in some form. Maybe from your vantage point, can you just maybe share thoughts on sort of getting the transaction completion and your confidence in getting the vote? Thanks very much.

Patrick Dovigi

Sabahat Khan (Equity Analyst)

Patrick T. Brown (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. The next question comes from Patrick T. Brown of Raymond James. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Luke Pelosi (CFO)

Hey, morning, guys. It's Tyler. You there? Morning. Yeah, good morning.

Tyler

Luke Pelosi (CFO)

Lucy (Operator)

Thank you. The next question comes from Kevin Chang of cibc Widgundy Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Kevin Chang (Equity Analyst)

Patrick Dovigi

Kevin Chang (Equity Analyst)

I appreciate the response there. Yeah, congrats on a solid start to the year here. Thank you very much. Thanks, Kevin.

Stephanie Moore (Equity Analyst)

Luke Pelosi (CFO)

Patrick Dovigi

Stephanie Moore (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate the color. Just one quick follow up on. On MA in general, and I think you touched on this, but I think it's worth emphasizing. So maybe just talk a Little bit about, you know, let's just say this deal does close. What is the enhanced flexibility for doing additional M and A on A, on A based on a combined basis. So I think that's an important aspect here that's not being considered. Thanks.

Patrick Dovigi

Lucy (Operator)

Thank you. Thank you. The next question comes from Jim Shum of TD Securities. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jim Shum (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks and good morning. JUSt wanted to get your thoughts on landfills and logistics. Your competitor noted that rail may play an increasing role in disposal and another competitor believes that available landfill disposal capacity will gravitate towards the central US So jUSt curioUS how you see things playing out and how is GFL Positioned for any shifts in the landscape.

Patrick Dovigi

Jim Shum (Equity Analyst)

Right, okay. And then could you just, could you just give us an update on the, on the EPR and just maybe on the sustainability growth CapEx? Is that like 100 million next year? Sort of ballpark, the right way to think about it?

Patrick Dovigi

Jim Shum (Equity Analyst)

And then, forgive me, but was there, were there still some opportunities in the Maritimes or did that, did that already come to pass?

Patrick Dovigi

There's still some collection opportunities in the Maritimes, but the processing ones have been. Have been. Let's already.

Jim Shum (Equity Analyst)

All right, great. Thanks a lot. Appreciate it. Thank you.

Lucy (Operator)

Thank you. The next question is from Brian Bergmeier of Citi. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Brian Bergmeier (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the Question, Luke, I was wondering if you could maybe just call out some of the bigger items for the 2Q margin bridge to kind of get to that 30.4%. You know, I think we've talked about kind of the timing of EPR from last year and then maybe some fuel headwinds and then you've got the M and A integration now. So just if you can provide color on some of the big items, that would that be helpful?

Luke Pelosi (CFO)

Brian Bergmeier (Equity Analyst)

That's. That's really helpful. I'll turn it over.

Trevor Romeo

Patrick Dovigi

Luke Pelosi (CFO)

Jerry Revitch (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. The next question comes from Jerry Revitch of Wells Fargo. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jake Kooyman

Adam Bubs (Equity Analyst)

thank you. The next question comes from Adam Bubs of Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open. Please go ahead. Hi, good morning. Can you just update US on the 2026 EBITDA outlook for GIP and environmental services respectively and any changes in net leverage on those assets since the last mark to market?

Luke Pelosi (CFO)

Chris Murray (Equity Analyst)

Patrick Dovigi

Yeah. Not material impact on the ES business, although there should be some disposal synergies from the ES business that would benefit, you know, the secure GFL combination. Right. So I think there's some incremental waste streams that we could probably internalize into those landfills sort of over time and into the deep well. So. But no material changes to sort of either business that sort of come with that. Okay.

Chris Murray (Equity Analyst)

Toby Sommer (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. The next question comes from Toby Sommer of Truist Securities. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Henry

Patrick Dovigi

Henry

Appreciate the caller, guys. Thank you.

Shlomo Rosenbaum (Equity Analyst)

Patrick Dovigi

Luke Pelosi (CFO)

Shlomo Rosenbaum (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

Lucy (Operator)

Thank you. We have no further questions at this time, so I'd like to hand back to Patrick for closing remarks.

Patrick Dovigi

Thank you, everyone, and we'll look forward to speaking to you about our Q2 results. Thank you. Have a good day.

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