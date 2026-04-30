Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
April 30, 2026 5:16 PM 64 min read

GFL Environmental Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/115568932

Summary

GFL Environmental Inc reported a strong first quarter, with adjusted EBITDA margins expanding by 180 basis points to 29.1%, the highest first-quarter margin in the company's history.

The company completed eight acquisitions year-to-date, including Frontier Waste Solutions, and announced plans for the acquisition of Secure Waste Infrastructure, which is expected to enhance their footprint in Western Canada.

GFL Environmental Inc increased its full-year 2026 guidance to reflect these acquisitions, projecting revenue between $7.32 and $7.34 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.23 billion.

Operational efficiencies led to reduced SG&A cost intensity, and the company saw positive impacts from recent growth investments such as EPR.

Management expressed confidence in maintaining leverage between 3 and 3.5 times and highlighted the potential for significant M&A activity and share buybacks.

Full Transcript

Lucy (Operator)

Patrick Dovigi

Thank you and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to today's call and thank you for joining us. This morning we will be reviewing our results for the first quarter. I am joined this morning by Luke Pelosi, our CFO who will take us through our forward looking disclaimer before we get into details.

Luke Pelosi (Chief Financial Officer)

Patrick Dovigi

Luke Pelosi (Chief Financial Officer)

Patrick Dovigi

Operator

Thank you. To ask a question, please press Star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Now if you change your mind, please press star followed by two. When preparing to ask your question, please ensure your device is unmuted locally. And we kindly ask all participants to limit their questions to one main and one follow up. The first question today comes from Sabahat Khan of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Sabahat Khan (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks and good morning. Maybe just a question for us to start off on the pending transaction. I think there's a vote coming up later in May and one investor came out somewhat opposed to the transaction in some form.

Patrick Dovigi

Sabahat Khan (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks. And then just on my follow up, maybe on the, the guidance outlook and maybe more for Luke and I appreciate the color that you shared on the guidance. I guess as you think about the base business, can you help us just maybe think about the puts and takes at least on the organic business outside of the completed M and A that

Luke Pelosi (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Patrick T. Brown of Raymond James. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Tyler

Hey, morning, guys. It's Tyler. You there?

Operator

Morning. Yeah, good morning.

Tyler

Luke Pelosi (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Kevin Chang of cibc Widgundy Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Kevin Chang (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Maybe just one clarification question. Just on the frontier deal you noted it improves your density in Texas and you're tied to these high growth markets in the Texas triangle. Did you mention you saw internalization benefits or was that something I might have missed in the prepared remarks?

Patrick Dovigi

No, we have internalization benefits in the. Obviously we have landfill capacity in Houston, which we've been to. So there's a bunch of internalization opportunities around that, those disposal assets.

Luke Pelosi (Chief Financial Officer)

Patrick Dovigi

Kevin Chang (Equity Analyst)

I appreciate the response there. Yeah, congrats on a solid start to the year here. Thank you very much. Thanks, Kevin.

Operator

Stephanie Moore (Equity Analyst)

Luke Pelosi (Chief Financial Officer)

Patrick Dovigi

Operator

Thank you. Thank you. The next question comes from Jim Shum of TD Securities. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jim Shum (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks and good morning. Just wanted to get your thoughts on landfills and logistics. Your competitor noted that rail may play an increasing role in disposal and another competitor believes that available landfill disposal capacity will gravitate towards the central US So just curious how you see things playing out and how is GFL Positioned for any shifts in the landscape.

Patrick Dovigi

Jim Shum (Equity Analyst)

Right, okay. And then could you just, could you just give us an update on the, on the EPR and just maybe on the sustainability growth CapEx? Is that like 100 million next year? Sort of ballpark, the right way to think about it?

Patrick Dovigi

Jim Shum (Equity Analyst)

And then, forgive me, but was there, were there still some opportunities in the Maritimes or did that, did that already come to pass?

Patrick Dovigi

There's still some collection opportunities in the Maritimes, but the processing ones have been. Have been. Let's already.

Jim Shum (Equity Analyst)

All right, great. Thanks a lot. Appreciate it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Brian Bergmeier of Citi. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Brian Bergmeier (Equity Analyst)

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Trevor Romeo of William Blair. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Trevor Romeo (Equity Analyst)

Patrick Dovigi

Luke Pelosi (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Jerry Revitch of Wells Fargo. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jake Kooyman

Luke Pelosi (Chief Financial Officer)

thank you. The next question comes from Adam Bubs of Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jake Kooyman

Hi, good morning. Can you just update US on the 2026 EBITDA outlook for GIP and environmental services respectively and any changes in net leverage on those assets since the last mark to market?

Patrick Dovigi

Luke Pelosi (Chief Financial Officer)

Patrick Dovigi

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Chris Murray of ATB Capital Markets. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Chris Murray (Equity Analyst)

Patrick Dovigi

Yeah. Not material impact on the ES business, although there should be some disposal synergies from the ES business that would benefit, you know, the secure GFL combination. Right. So I think there's some incremental waste streams that we could probably internalize into those landfills sort of over time and into the deep well. So. But no material changes to sort of either business that sort of come with that. Okay.

Chris Murray (Equity Analyst)

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Toby Sommer of Truist Securities. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Henry

Luke Pelosi (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you for that.

Henry

And then just a quick on the kind of potential timeline for secure deal from the regulatory side, you know, are there any major milestones that you would call it that we should be looking for, you know, as that process moves along? Thank you.

Patrick Dovigi

Henry

Appreciate the caller, guys. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The final question today comes from Shlomo Rosenbaum of Stifel. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Shlomo Rosenbaum (Equity Analyst)

Patrick Dovigi

Luke Pelosi (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thank you. We have no further questions at this time, so I'd like to hand back to Patrick for closing remarks.

Patrick Dovigi

Thank you, everyone, and we'll look forward to speaking to you about our Q2 results. Thank you. Have a good day.

Operator

This concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect your line.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved