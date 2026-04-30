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April 30, 2026 5:13 PM 21 min read

LendingTree Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xbb8psfs/

Summary

LendingTree reported a 37% increase in revenue and a 71% growth in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year, marking a record revenue quarter and highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA in six years.

The insurance segment drove significant growth with revenue and profit both up over 50%, bolstered by increased competition and demand from a diverse range of insurers.

Consumer lending showed a 49% revenue increase, but demand softened due to macroeconomic factors like elevated tax refunds and low consumer sentiment, partially attributed to geopolitical issues.

The company successfully strengthened its financial position, reducing net leverage from 3.4 to 2.1 times, and received a credit upgrade from S&P to a stable outlook.

Future guidance remains conservative due to uncertain consumer demand, with muted expectations for seasonality and potential further credit tightening.

Strategically, the company is focused on improving consumer experience, expanding product offerings, and leveraging AI across operations to enhance efficiency and drive growth.

The company continues to invest in brand rebuilding and organic traffic growth, seeing early success with a new homepage design that improved engagement metrics.

Despite headwinds in the housing market due to elevated mortgage rates, the company is expanding its lender network and investing in high-quality traffic acquisition.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Andrew Wessel (Head of Investor Relations)

Scott Parri (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press star 1-1 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Ryan Tomasello from kbw. Your line is now open.

Ryan Tomasello (Equity Analyst)

Scott Parri (President and CEO)

Jason Bengel (Chief Financial Officer)

Ryan Tomasello (Equity Analyst)

Jason Bengel (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Parri (President and CEO)

Ryan Tomasello (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Mike Brundle from Northland Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Owen

Hey guys, this is Owen on for Mike in the home segment. Sorry you mentioned investing more aggressively in that higher quality traffic display despite the elevated mortgage rates and competitive marketing conditions. I guess how should we think about the balance between protecting margins versus continuing to invest through this weaker housing backdrop?

Scott Parri (President and CEO)

Owen

Got it, got it. And then lastly, for me, the homepage redesign metrics you disclosed were pretty impressive. How early are these results and where do you still see the biggest opportunities to improve that funnel conversion and personalization across the marketplace?

Scott Parri (President and CEO)

Owen

Awesome. Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

I'm seeing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn it back to Scott Perry, Chief Executive Officer, for closing remarks.

Scott Parri (President and CEO)

We got one. All right. That was pretty short and sweet. Thank you everyone for joining. You know, just to reiterate, we are very excited about the results of the first quarter. Also very excited with all the strategic areas we are focusing on and how that's going to help this company continue to grow at a high rate over the next few years. With that, have a good day, everyone.

OPERATOR

Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program.

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