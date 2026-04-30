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April 30, 2026 5:11 PM 28 min read

Weave Communications Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/887423684

Summary

Weave Communications reported a strong first quarter in 2026, with revenue growth accelerating to 17.4% year over year and operating income of $2.5 million, marking significant improvement from break-even last year.

The company added the most locations ever in a quarter, driven by strong performance in upselling new products like insurance eligibility and AI receptionist, and saw an increase in payments revenue.

Weave Communications plans to monetize its Omnichannel AI receptionist through a hybrid subscription model aligned to consumption, with future expectations to capture greater payment processing volumes.

For Q2 2026, the company expects revenue between $67.2 million and $68.2 million and operating income between $2.1 million and $3.1 million, raising full-year revenue guidance to between $275 million and $278 million.

Management emphasized the strategic importance of AI in automating workflows, improving customer interactions, and capturing revenue opportunities, highlighting the company's continued growth and innovation focus.

Full Transcript

Brett White (Chief Executive Officer)

Jason Christiansen (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Alex Sklar (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you. Brett. First one for you. Just in terms of the record locations added, where do you see that incremental pickup versus some of the prior quarters and what are you seeing in terms of the land sizes of relative to a year ago across your different bundles? Thanks.

Brett White (Chief Executive Officer)

Jason Christiansen (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Hannah Rudoff with Piper Sandler. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Hannah Rudoff (Equity Analyst)

Hi guys, thanks for taking my question. It's nice to see the growth acceleration in Q1. I just wanted to ask on AI receptionist you talked about hybrid subscription and consumption pricing, I guess. Jason, could you just expand on what this looks like. I know you've talked about tapping into labor budgets in the past and I guess, have you thought about pricing this on more of an outcome based pricing model?

Jason Christiansen (Chief Financial Officer)

Brett White (Chief Executive Officer)

Hannah Rudoff (Equity Analyst)

That makes a ton of sense and it's nice to see that users can completely customize how they use the AI receptionist. My second question is on nrr. I know we've talked about this metric being a little complicated just with it being location based, but I guess how should we think about or when should we expect AI to help drive an expansion in that NRR metric?

Jason Christiansen (Chief Financial Officer)

Hannah Rudoff (Equity Analyst)

Makes a ton of sense. Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Parker Lane with Stifel. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jack McShane

Yeah, hi, this is Jack McShane on for Parker. Thanks for taking the questions today. I wanted to go back to the strong quarter of location additions and I'd be curious to hear if in any way you're seeing the AI product set and roadmap, you know, really resonating with prospective clients and whether this potentially drove, you know, the really strong location, addition, quarter.

Brett White (Chief Executive Officer)

Jack McShane

Brett White (Chief Executive Officer)

Jason Christiansen (Chief Financial Officer)

Jack McShane

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Okay, I think that that concludes. Sorry to interrupt. Yes, that concludes the Q&A portion. So I will now turn the call back to Brett White for closing remarks. Go ahead.

Brett White (Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, well, thank you all very much for joining the call and thanks again to the WEAVE team for such a terrific quarter. And I look forward to chatting again in about 90 days.

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