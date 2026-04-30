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April 30, 2026 5:09 PM 16 min read

Full Transcript: Westwood Holdings Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kxpx4oyr/

Summary

Westwood Holdings Gr reported Q1 2026 AUM growth to $18.3 billion, primarily driven by energy and real asset strategies.

The company achieved significant milestones, including surpassing $320 million in combined assets for its Enhanced Income Series ETFs and closing the Westwood Energy Secondaries Fund 2 with $300 million in commitments.

Q1 total revenues were $25 million, down from the previous quarter but up from the prior year, with net income of $0.8 million or $0.09 per share.

The company completed the sale of Vista bank, recognizing a net gain of approximately $2 million.

Management is optimistic about future growth, focusing on expanding its ETF platform, private capital strategies, and strengthening its institutional and intermediary channels.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jill Meyer (Director of Fiduciary Services)

Brian Casey (Chief Executive Officer)

Terry Forbes (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Brian Casey (Chief Executive Officer)

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