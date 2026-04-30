Warrior Met Coal Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Summary

Warrior Met Coal completed the construction of the Blue Creek Mine ahead of schedule and on budget, significantly contributing to higher production and record sales volumes in Q1 2026.

Financial performance showed a 263% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $143 million, with net income reaching $72 million, driven by a 38% increase in sales volumes and a 10% increase in average net selling prices.

Future guidance remains optimistic with expectations of positive cash flow in H2 2026 despite potential inflationary pressures, and the company plans to continue prioritizing shareholder returns.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Brian Chopin

Walt Scheller (Chief Executive Officer)

Dale Boyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Walt Scheller (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star than one on your touchtone phone if you are using A speakerphone. Please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star then two. And our first question for today will come from Nick Giles with B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Nick Giles (Equity Analyst)

Thanks operator. Good evening guys. My first question was just, you know, obviously a fairly meaningful working Capital build in 1Q which you had foreshadowed. How much of this could we see unwind in the second quarter? And then another question would just be, can you remind us of the cash flow balance sheet implications for the 45x production tax credit? How much did that contribute to the build, if any? Thanks.

Dale Boyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Hey Nick, it's Dale. Yeah, I mean it's hard to predict exactly how much of the working capital will turn around, but it's just timing. A large portion will come back. I'm not sure we'll be back to break even. We'll be shy of that probably on a year to date basis through the first half. As far as the 45x credit, that was worth about $8.4 million or $3 a ton for the quarter.

Nick Giles (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Thanks for that. Dale. You mentioned some initial inflationary pressures stemming from the conflict. I think Warrior is more insulated, but can you just speak to the diesel usage across your operating platform or if you have any kind of sensitivity or total consumption just so we can try and understand that impact. Thanks.

Dale Boyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Nick Giles (Equity Analyst)

Understood. No, that's Still a helpful perspective. Just one more if I could. Inventories have been rising for the past couple quarters. I think 1.9 million tons is what you said. Most of the working capital build, I think was more from receivables. Can you just speak to how you could see those inventories unwind in the coming quarters and what kind of mix we're working with? I assume it's mostly Blue Creek product, but appreciate the clarification.

Dale Boyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Nick Giles (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Okay. Well, sounds like a first class problem to me. Thanks guys.

Dale Boyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you. Thanks.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Kancha Jankic with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Kancha Jankic

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. Maybe first on the volume that ship to Pacific basin. So the 60% that you ship there in first Q, how much of that is on CFR basis?

Dale Boyles (Chief Financial Officer)

All of it.

Kancha Jankic

And can you talk a little bit about the current freight cost to ship, what it currently is versus let's say recent quarters?

Dale Boyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Well, they're averaging much higher. I think the average is a little bit different. But I know we saw some freight rates last week in the $50 mid. Around mid $50 last week. I think it's only averaging somewhere in the upper 40s for the quarter so far. Second quarter that is. So, you know, it's been pretty significant.

Kancha Jankic

And maybe one last one you mentioned, you know, all your operations are operating very well. Do you have any limitations on how much inventory you can hold at any time?

Dale Boyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Not really. I mean from where we are today, we can hold a lot more inventory. You have to remember, a lot of this is Blue Creek. And Blue Creek, given its design, has multiple places where we could store significant amounts of inventory. So, no, we're not. Not bounded by anything at this point.

Kancha Jankic

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Nathan Martin with the Benchmark company. Please go ahead.

Nathan Martin

Thanks, operator. Good afternoon, gentlemen. Congrats on wrapping up Blue Creek. I guess now that the project has wrapped up, it'd be great to hear about what your priorities are for free cash flow and shareholder returns going forward.

Dale Boyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks. Well, once we start to generate some cash going forward, yeah, I think we'll be in a period of time when we would look to provide more shareholder returns since we have not done so in the last few months. Less available to distribute. But I would think if we turn positive in the second half, it could be sometime in the second half, maybe the latter part of the year. That would be the earliest I think you could see or expect anything.

Nathan Martin

Appreciate that, Dale. And what form do you guys have any preference there? I know historically you've done, obviously the regular dividend, but also done some special dividends. Any thoughts on that versus maybe buybacks?

Dale Boyles (Chief Financial Officer)

Well, I think we're going to stick to somewhat similar philosophy as we've used in the past, which is a rise in fixed quarterly dividends supplemented by special dividends and some selected stock buybacks that is done well for our shareholders that have held on to our stock over time. So we have one of the highest TSRs over the last 10 years in this sector, and that's worked really well for us.

Nathan Martin

All right, got it. Appreciate that. And then maybe any thoughts from you guys on how the recent Section 303 determination signed by the administration could impact Warrior's business?

Walt Scheller (Chief Executive Officer)

You know, I really think that, you know, if we look at it right now, things are going to just continue to move as they are today. I don't think there's going to be any significant changes. So, no, I don't think there will be much of an impact.

Nathan Martin

I appreciate that, Walt. I'll leave it there, guys. Continue. Best of luck. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Nate. Again, if you have a question, please press star then one. And that will conclude our question and answer session for today. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Wohlt Scheller for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Walt Scheller (Chief Executive Officer)

That concludes our call this afternoon. Thank you again for joining us today and we appreciate your interest in Warrior.