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April 30, 2026 5:05 PM 28 min read

Trupanion Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/413020667

Summary

Trupanion reported over $40 million in adjusted operating income for Q1 2026, up 29% year-over-year, with a projected $180 million for the full year.

The company plans to expand its product offerings, introducing a new digital-first insurance product and adding flexibility to its existing product to capture a broader customer base.

Total revenue for Q1 was $384 million, marking a 12% increase year-over-year, with subscription revenue contributing $269.5 million, up 16%.

Trupanion added approximately 64,700 new pets in Q1, with a focus on maintaining strong per-pet economics and retention rates.

The company expects full-year 2026 total revenue between $1.556 billion and $1.581 billion, with subscription revenue growth at approximately 14% year-over-year.

Management highlighted the importance of adjusted operating income as a key financial metric, reflecting the company's earnings power and investment potential.

Trupanion is reorganizing its growth strategy under a unified leadership to enhance efficiency and customer experience.

The company ended Q1 with $383.7 million in cash and short-term investments, and a reduced debt balance of $109.3 million.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Gil Melchor (Director of Investor Relations)

Margie Tufvesson

Fawad Qureshi

Margie Tufvesson

OPERATOR

Wilma Burdess

Hey, good evening and looking forward to seeing you guys in Omaha. In the shareholder letter we noticed that the number of hospitals with Trupanion software increased 30% in 25% year over year. And you know, I think you noted in there that the I'm going to call it productivity has come down a little bit. So seeing less new pets per those new hospitals. Can you talk about why that pet count growth hasn't kept pace and is that a good leading indicator?

Margie Tufvesson

Wilma Burdess

Thanks. And as a bit of a follow up on that, I mean maybe you could talk about is there a time frame for some of that to the flow through. But I'd also just really like to hear a little bit more about the new product and maybe you could explain the coinsurance and the deductible changes that you outlined in the shareholder letter and just talk a little bit more about price point and just maybe give us some additional details on how that's going to work.

Margie Tufvesson

Wilma Burdess

Thank you. Looking forward to hearing more about it this weekend.

Margie Tufvesson

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Josh Anker at Bank of America.

Josh Anker

Margie Tufvesson

Josh Anker

Margie Tufvesson

Fawad Qureshi

Josh Anker

Thank you for all the answers.

Margie Tufvesson

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from David Westenberg with Pipers Handler.

Sky

Good afternoon, this is sky on for David. Thanks for taking the question. Just on the macro side as it relates to pet adoption trends, how are you thinking about the growth in puppies and kittens? Are you seeing a shift in portfolio to cats? If so, how are you targeting cats and does this have an impact on the timing of payouts? Thanks, I'll leave it there.

Margie Tufvesson

Sky

Thank you very much.

Margie Tufvesson

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Margitut for any closing remarks.

Margie Tufvesson

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