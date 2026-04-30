Transcript: Offerpad Solutions Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/396683193
Summary
Offerpad Solutions reported Q1 2026 revenue of $80 million across 263 transactions, aligning with guidance and reflecting a more predictable and disciplined operating model.
The company's multi-solution real estate platform, including Cash Offer, Marketplace, Brokerage Services, and Renovate, is driving improved conversion rates and engagement, with AI tools Scout and Henry enhancing operational efficiency.
Offerpad Solutions aims to achieve approximately 1,000 transactions per quarter by year-end 2026, which is expected to lead to adjusted EBITDA breakeven, with sequential growth anticipated in each quarter.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
For a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press STAR followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. With that, I'll turn the call over to Courtney Reed, OfferPad's vice president of Investor Relations and Communications. Courtney, please go ahead Good afternoon and
Courtney Reed (Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications)
Brian Behr (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Peter Knaug (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Juan Chong
Hi everyone, this is Juan Chong on for Ryan. Thanks for taking the questions. So just taking the midpoint of 2Q's guidance that 85 million revenue over 325 transactions, that gets us to a revenue per transaction that's about 14% lower than 1Q. Is that just going to be the mix shift? And if so, could you help break down how you're thinking about the mix between the products.
Peter Knaug (Chief Financial Officer)
Juan Chong
That's clear. And on just the top of funnel of home sellers, how is that true trended to start the year? Recall that you've previously called out that it's roughly 10k to 20k in any given month. So has that accelerated at all?
Peter Knaug (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, that's actually stayed. That's actually stayed very strong and continuing to even seeing some growth there as well. You know, our marketing team has been, has been really focused on not just
Juan Chong
bringing in more, you know, more, more leads or more sellers, but, but the quality of sellers. And so we're seeing really strong engaged sellers that are coming top of funnel. So that definitely stayed strong. Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Dae Lee from JB Morgan. Dae Lee, your line is now open.
Dae Lee (Equity Analyst)
Peter Knaug (Chief Financial Officer)
Dae Lee (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our last question comes from the line of Gaurav Mehta with agp. Gaurav, your line is now open.
Gaurav Mehta (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thanks for taking my question. I wanted to ask you on the thousand transaction then and the adjusted ebitda. So does your adjusted EBITDA breakeven expectations include renovations in those transactions or renovations it's separate than the transactions.
Peter Knaug (Chief Financial Officer)
Hi Gaurav, I think I heard the question correctly. Does adjusted EBITDA include the cost of renovations? Absolutely. It's in there in the cost of goods sold as part of the cash offer product. And, and then separately for the B2B third party renovate business, it's also in the cost of goods sold.
Gaurav Mehta (Equity Analyst)
Okay. No, actually wanted to ask you on the renovation revenue. So to get to adjusted ebitda, how much renovation revenue growth are you guys?
Peter Knaug (Chief Financial Officer)
Gaurav Mehta (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks for that color. Second question I have is on the transaction mix, what was the mix between cash offer and other services in the current transactions you reported in 1Q and I know in the past you've talked about maybe 5050 mix as you approach adjusted EBITDA breakeven. Is that still the expectation?
Peter Knaug (Chief Financial Officer)
Gaurav Mehta (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you. Maybe one more for me. On the operating expense side. You know, as you ramp up the transactions, do you expect the operating expenses to remain where they are or did you expect any further improvements or any increases on the operating expenses side?
Peter Knaug (Chief Financial Officer)
Gaurav Mehta (Equity Analyst)
All right, thank you. That's all I have.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.