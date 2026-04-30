St. Joe Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/46pm7w97/
Summary
St. Joe reported a 5% increase in revenue and an 8% increase in operating income for Q1 2026, with hospitality revenue up 13% and real estate revenue up 4%.
Net income decreased by 21% due to a decline in equity income from joint ventures, particularly in the Latitude Margaritaville WaterSound project.
The company executed a contract with Pulte Group for 2,653 home sites in a new area plan, marking Pulte's entry into the Northwest Florida market.
There was an improvement in gross margins for hospitality (24% from 18%) and leasing revenue (61% from 55%) compared to Q1 2025.
The company is executing a multifaceted capital allocation strategy with investments in higher-margin projects and divestments from lower-margin ones.
Operational highlights include the execution of a long-range utility agreement and progress on various residential and commercial projects.
Management remains optimistic about future growth, driven by a strong regional demand and strategic partnerships, while maintaining a focus on sustainable business models.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Outside of the financial numbers, we continue to fill the pipeline for potential future growth. In the first quarter we were pleased to announce the execution of a contract with Pulte Group for up to 2,653 home sites in our most recently approved detailed Specific Area Plan or dsap.
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Eric
Eric thank you George. We have a few questions. Can you elaborate on the pace of takedown at Pigeon Creek DSAB 1300 home sites is great, but obviously whether it's over 3, 5 or 10 years makes a big difference. Also, there are protections in the takedown schedule as it relates to the value of the land.
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Marek
And George, just adding our disclosure was intentional. We use the term significant variability in revenue and because we do have built in protections as the question request.
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Yeah. And one last thing. When you look at agreements that we executed five, six, seven years ago, those agreements had a time and place and a context. Certainly the way that we look at new agreements is based on lessons learned and based on what's happening in the market at the moment.
Eric
So next question. There was a nice uptick in the revpar at the hotels this quarter. Was any of that attributable to the New York City marketing campaign?
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Eric
with strong national demand for data centers driven by AI. Have you considered or pursued marketing positions of Venture Crossing Enterprise center for Data center development? If so, how does that fit into your recurring revenue and land monetization strategy.
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Eric
Can you provide additional color on the brokerage revenue either by county, average transaction value or number of transactions?
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Eric
Pier Park City center is a beautiful location. When do you expect lease payments to start on a surf park? Has there been any progress towards monetizing the space beyond the surf park?
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Eric
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Eric
The regional growth story remains very strong. Yet St. Joe current commercial development activities seem modest compared to the broader market pace. As the demand. As the dominant landowner, how are you thinking about this? Should we expect St. Joe to take a larger percentage of the area's development activity at some point? How are you thinking about the pros and cons of becoming a more active commercial developer?
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Marek
Just adding to that again, I think the market demand and our goal is always to have a high lease percentage as well out there. So building for market demand is important. Latitude available lots are declining. When would you expect to add more lots to that partnership and do you expect it would be contiguous to the existing project?
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
We've been in discussion with our partner about the next phase and we've made some really good progress in those discussions. And yes, it would be to the immediate west of the existing joint venture.
Eric
Do you see a point at which the Watersm club membership will be full until more facilities are built? Example, golf course, tennis gym, amenities, etc. If so, what is the approximate number?
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Eric
Is there any color you can give us on recent migration, population or even tourism growth and trends in the Bay Walton area? If you don't have any quantitative figures and even anecdotal examples would be greatly appreciated.
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Eric
Any notable update on the Intercoastal Waterway Marina.
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Eric
based on lot sales and lots under development. It seems like there has been an increase in activity, demand growth at Windmark. Can you give us some color on what's going on there? What future plans and opportunities could occur there and in the area?
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Eric
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
Eric
How can we interpret the increase in the advance deposits figure as a year over year increase in bookings demand when it comes to hotels?
Jose Gonzalez (President, CEO and Chairman)
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.
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