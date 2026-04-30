Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Petrobras Brasileiro Stock In The Last 5 Years

Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.71%. Currently, Petrobras Brasileiro has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion.

Buying $100 In PBR: If an investor had bought $100 of PBR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $259.79 today based on a price of $22.01 for PBR at the time of writing.

Petrobras Brasileiro's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.