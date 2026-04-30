Beacon Financial Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/947331842

Summary

Beacon Financial completed a significant core systems conversion in Q1, enhancing client retention despite financial performance falling short of expectations.

GAAP earnings were $0.55 per share, with operating earnings at $0.70 per share, reflecting a challenging environment with balance sheet contraction and margin pressure.

The company plans to focus on executing strategic priorities, stabilizing the balance sheet, and achieving growth as merger-related charges and system conversions are complete.

Operating return on assets was 1.01%, and operating return on tangible common equity was 11.24%, with disciplined expense management and core profitability despite revenue declines.

The board approved a quarterly dividend of 32.25 cents per share and authorized a $50 million stock repurchase program, pending regulatory approval.

Credit metrics showed slight deterioration, with non-performing loans rising to 83 basis points of total loans, but reserves remain robust at 1.36% of loans.

Loan growth is expected to be soft in Q2 but should strengthen later in the year, with the margin stabilizing around 3.80% and gradually improving.

Management is confident in closing the performance gap as uncertainties like interest rates and legislative factors are resolved.

Full Transcript

Tina (Conference Operator)

Dario Hernandez (Corporate Counsel)

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Carl Carlson

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

We will now be joined by Mark Meljohn and Michael McCurdy and we'll open it up for questions.

Tina (Conference Operator)

As a reminder to ask a question, simply press Star one on your telephone keypad. And our first question comes from the line of Justin Crawley with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Justin Crawley (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good afternoon everyone.

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Hi Justin.

Justin Crawley (Equity Analyst)

Just wanted to start out on the margin in the outlook there. Can you just, Carl, maybe provide a little more detail on the reset on accretion expectations? Just what changed from the original assumptions that went into that and what got you from 15 down to that $12 million number just on a go forward basis?

Carl Carlson

Justin Crawley (Equity Analyst)

Carl Carlson

Justin Crawley (Equity Analyst)

Carl Carlson

Justin Crawley (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. I will leave it there. I appreciate it.

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yep. Okay.

David Bishop

Your next question comes from the line of David Bishop with HUD Group. Please go ahead. Yeah, good afternoon. Hey, quick question, Paul. Carl. In terms of the investor theory. Appreciate the the slide in the back there. Looks like a slug of that is coming up for maturing or repricing. Just curious, in terms of the risk you point out there, is that more of a debt service coverage risk or refinance risk or both? I'm just curious where you may be talking.

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

I didn't catch the preface, David. I couldn't clearly hear what the preface was. What is it that you're asking about

David Bishop

on the investor theory portfolio that's coming up for maturity here in the next couple quarters? I think in the slide deck you mentioned some risk factors there. Just curious if that's more pertinent in terms of debt service coverage risk, refinance risk or a combination of both where you see the risk in that book. Thanks, Mark.

Mark Meljohn

David Bishop

And then I noticed just the linked quarter Trends. The loans 90 day past due seem to decline the same amount non accruals went up. Was it the right way to read into it that they just sort of migrated to non accrual from past due?

Mark Meljohn

Yeah, I think that's fair to say.

David Bishop

Got it. Then just one follow up in terms of, you know, Paul, the board approval for the buyback. There any color or indication when you might be getting regulatory approval? I don't know if there's any sort of a time frame you feel comfortable.

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, there is a little time frame. I never try to predict exactly what the Federal Reserve is going to do, but we expect it to happen reasonably quickly within the month.

David Bishop

Got it. Thank you.

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Maybe it's only a few days.

Tina (Conference Operator)

I'm sorry, your next question comes from the line of Carl Shepard with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Carl Shepard

Hey, good afternoon, guys. Just maybe to get ahead of ourselves a little bit on the regulatory approval of the buyback, but maybe just high level thoughts. How do you want us to think about what could go into your decision making process if you want to go ahead and use it? I know you have the CRE issue or concentration, but you also have lots of capital, so maybe can you frame

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

up a little bit? We're actually pretty far ahead on the, on the real estate piece of it for the leverage of concentration. So we've created an opportunity to do these kinds of things with that. Go ahead, Carl. Any other factors?

Carl Carlson

No, I think we still remain committed to that 300%. The board is certainly behind that and wants us to hit that and stay on target. But as capital continues to grow and the size of the balance sheet, I think we're in good shape to be able to continue to move forward with at least this initial authorization.

Carl Shepard

Okay, let me just try it one more time. I guess if you feel like you're on pace to get under the 300 by the end of 27, you're comfortable using a little bit of buyback. Is that a fair way to think about it?

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. Particularly when you couple it with the, the current shrinking of the balance sheet with originations being way off from what we're used to and payoffs being still cutting it. So when you look at the current environment, the idea of a buyback seems to fit in very nicely.

Carl Shepard

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Carl Carlson

Carl Shepard

Thank you both.

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, Carl,

Tina (Conference Operator)

your next question comes from the line of Steve Moss with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Steve Moss

Good afternoon. Hey, Paul. Carl, maybe starting for you on. I'll just circling back to the margin here in terms of just thinking about the day count here. Did you have, it looks like, you know, five, six basis points drag or increase potential in the upcoming quarter on, on the margin. Just curious, like maybe if you could be a little bit over the 380 number for the second quarter here,

Carl Carlson

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

So as Carl is learning about the payroll business, it's not because he's not doing his job. It's because it was a legacy Berkshire business that they have been in for some time, but it is quite volatile. I look at it daily and it goes, I think the lowest I've seen is about $600 million in deposits to a little over 2 billion in deposit. So we don't employ it as we do our other sources of funding.

Carl Carlson

On the loan side, we do have a lot of. So on the commercial side, you look at the CREE loans and the CNI loans, those are actual basis loans and the others are 360. And so we'll, we'll get a pickup. You know, there's an extra day next quarter that, that you'll, that you, that we get. But I'll let you guys figure out how you want to calculate the margin. I've seen, I see it get calculated lots of different ways.

Steve Moss

100 on that. Okay. That's fair enough. And then I guess the, the second thing here for me, just in terms of credit and the provision and charge off guidance, so provision to exceed charge offs, kind of. How are you thinking about the level of charge offs for the remainder of the year?

Carl Carlson

Steve Moss

Okay, so pretty substantial charge offs done as the year goes on.

Carl Carlson

You know, that's hard to say. It depends on how we resolve some of these loans. I'll say they'll be in excess of provision.

Steve Moss

Okay, okay, fair enough. And then just, you know, sticking with credit for the moment here in terms of the, you know, office portfolio, office loan that went, went to non accrual here in the multifamily, maybe just kind of color around the LTVs and kind of, you know, debt service coverage ratios for those, those properties and timing on resolution.

Carl Carlson

Steve Moss

Okay, great. Appreciate that color there. Maybe just on the, on the loan growth outlook for the second quarter in the pipeline here. Just kind of, you know, maybe wrestling a little bit with the flattish comment for the upcoming quarter. You know, is there just maybe more runoff at the end of day than you guys expected? That kind of drives that versus the pipeline or, you know, are they equally driving?

Carl Carlson

Steve Moss

Okay, great. That's everything for me at the moment. Appreciate all the color. Thanks. That's fine.

Tina (Conference Operator)

Our next question comes from the line of Lori Hunsicker with Seaport Research. Please go ahead.

Lori Hunsicker

Yeah, hi, good afternoon. Just to stay with credit here, so just. And I really appreciate the details on slide 16, the 192 million criticized office. How much of that is coming due this year and next year? You know, are there any lumps, any colors you can give us? Obviously you, you referenced some maturing. I just didn't know the amount.

Mark Meljohn

Lori Hunsicker

Okay, and I'm sorry, just to clarify, the 18 million and the 17 million, those are office, correct? Okay. Okay, great. And how much office charge offs were there this quarter?

Mark Meljohn

So it was, I think it's in the deck. But there was a single charge off for just under $7 million. And that represented the resolution of a downtown office property that we've had in non accrual for some time. We took the charge up in the first quarter. That loan will actually resolve in the second quarter. The deal's been inked. We're just waiting for it to close, but we went ahead and took the charge on that.

Lori Hunsicker

Okay, and I'm so sorry, what is the total balance of that loan?

Mark Meljohn

23 million.

Lori Hunsicker

23 million. Okay, so great. So all of your creed charge offs this quarter were office. Okay.

Mark Meljohn

And then it was a single loan. Laurie, just to be clear, it was one single loan.

Lori Hunsicker

One single loan, right? Yeah. Okay, great. And then your CNI charge off is 6.6 million. I'm thinking most of that. Is that the discontinued the specialty vehicles or the eastern funding? Or can you help us think about, you know, what that is and what the non performers are?

Mark Meljohn

Lori Hunsicker

Oh, that's great. Okay, that's great. Okay, great. And then just one last question for me, I guess, Carl, this is to you. So your final one time charges of 13 million. A little bit higher than the 10 million you had expected. Can you just help us think about what, what were the differences there thanks so much.

Carl Carlson

Lori Hunsicker

Perfect. Thanks so much.

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, Lori,

Tina (Conference Operator)

next question comes from the line of David Conrad with kbw. Please go ahead.

David Conrad

Yeah, hey, good afternoon. I just want to circle back on the NIM a little bit because it's pretty important with what the stock's doing today. I just want to clarify the kind of language of the 580 stabilized NIM or the 380. Sorry, are you thinking about that for the second quarter and then build from there or is 380 kind of the full 26 average NIM in your thoughts?

Carl Carlson

David Conrad

And so commercial yields, you know the commercial loan book at around 620, that, that's probably pretty good for now. So that'll just benefit from the mix as it grows. And then I guess the key is to grow the commercial real estate at 574 to get that up to the 620 range.

Carl Carlson

David Conrad

Got it. Okay, thank you. Sorry. Appreciate it.

Tina (Conference Operator)

and our final question comes from the line of Daniel Cardenas with Bring Capital Research. Please go ahead.

Daniel Cardenas

Hey, good afternoon guys. Just, just a couple follow up questions on the office. The Boston office graph that went on NPAs this quarter. Was that a class A property or a class B? Okay. And so the occupancy Rate that you gave out that 50%, is that kind of indicative of the overall marketplace?

Mark Meljohn

No, I don't think so. I think it's, you know, there's certainly pressure and occupancy, you know, is down. I think, I think it's about 25%.

Daniel Cardenas

I was going to say 75% occupancy.

Mark Meljohn

About 25% in the Central business district

Daniel Cardenas

used to be the number.

Mark Meljohn

So that's low.

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Now, how much of that is being unused but still under good lease? You can speculate on what that may or may not be. But I think we read about some green shoots in leasing that have been happening, not the least of which is JP Morgan moving into the big new building over the South Station area. Quite a few floors. So they'll introduce some competition maybe.

Daniel Cardenas

Got it. So how does the rest of your portfolio look? I'm sure you've taken a deep dive. I mean, are there any concerns in that Boston office portfolio?

Mark Meljohn

Daniel Cardenas

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Are you there, Daniel?

Tina (Conference Operator)

We have lost Daniel.

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

As long as we didn't lose you.

Tina (Conference Operator)

With no further questions in queue, I will hand the call back over to CEO Paul Terrell for closing remarks.

Paul Peralt (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Tina. And thank all of you for joining us today and we look forward to talking with you next quarter. Have a good day.