Precision Drilling Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Precision Drilling (TSX:PD) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/952icqoy/
Summary
Precision Drilling reported a significant increase in rig utilization for Q1 2026, with a 7% rise in Canada and a 24% increase in the U.S., despite a 7% industry rig count decline.
The company generated $63 million in operating cash flow and returned capital to shareholders through debt reduction and share repurchases, with 123 rigs operating globally.
Precision Drilling plans to increase capital expenditures to $265 million for 2026, focusing on strategic upgrades and sustaining infrastructure, while targeting a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than one by reducing debt by at least $100 million.
Management highlighted strong field performance with record low mechanical downtime in Canada and the U.S., contributing to high customer satisfaction and revenue growth.
The company anticipates record Q2 activity levels in Canada and expects to increase rig counts in the U.S. in response to higher oil prices, with price increases planned for the second half of the year.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Lavon Schudomik
Dustin Honing (Chief Financial Officer)
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. If you have a question or a comment at this time, please press Star one one on your telephone. If your question has been answered, you wish to move yourself from the queue, please press Star one one again. We'll pause for a moment while we compile our Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Tim Cello with ATB Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Tim Cello (Equity Analyst at ATB Capital Markets)
Hey, good morning and afternoon to everybody. Hey Tim, first question just on your expectations for U.S. pricing improvement. That's a quite positive comment. Given that the pricing sort of stagnated over the last few years. How much do you expect pricing to move higher in the back half of the year? And with that, then maybe talk about where you expect margins to go in the US in the back half from where they were in Q1.
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
Tim Cello (Equity Analyst at ATB Capital Markets)
Okay, got it. And the rigs that I guess are churning or in between contracts right now, are those going on to new higher rate contracts?
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
Tim Cello (Equity Analyst at ATB Capital Markets)
Are you seeing any change in demand from gas basins? Gas prices are pretty weak and I would imagine there's going to be some incremental supply of associated gas coming out of oil basin. So is that market dynamic changing at all or is that still pretty, pretty strong for you?
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
Tim Cello (Equity Analyst at ATB Capital Markets)
and for incremental rig adds that you might see through the back half of the year in 27. Can you talk about I guess the availability of fleet of idle fleet that you have and you know would those rigs need to be upgraded before they go to work and I guess what's the that idle capacity?
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
Tim Cello (Equity Analyst at ATB Capital Markets)
All right, appreciate it. I'll turn it back.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Derek Pothaser with Piper Stanley. Your line is open.
Derek Pothaser (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
Hey, good morning. Good afternoon everyone. I guess sticking on the US Land theme, Kerry, I'm just curious just given your conversation with customers and obviously a lot of moving pieces between the oil demand or expected oil demand, gas demand, which you've talked about privates versus publics rig count. Like you said, we've been stuck in this 5 to 30 level for quite some time now. I guess.
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
Dustin Honing (Chief Financial Officer)
Derek Pothaser (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
Really appreciate it. I'll turn it back. Thank you, Derek. Thanks, Derek.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Aaron McNeil with TD Cowan. Your line is open.
Aaron McNeil (Equity Analyst at TD Cowen)
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
Aaron McNeil (Equity Analyst at TD Cowen)
Okay, fair enough. Maybe to build on one of Tim's many questions, just given that the US contract durations are shorter with most rolling off by the end of this year. In the context of your comments around pricing increases, do you think that'll translate directly into margin or do you think we'll continue to see this churn over the next couple quarters that might offset some of those pricing gains in the near term
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
Aaron McNeil (Equity Analyst at TD Cowen)
Thanks everyone. I'll turn it back.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Aaron.
Keith McCabe (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
Keith McCabe (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Thanks for that color, Kerry. Appreciate it. Maybe just quickly on the two upgrades in Canada, just give us some more color on where those rigs are coming from potentially when they expect to go to work and just the scope of the upgrade required and whether you think that there's significantly more of these upgrades that you could potentially do or likely do just given kind of where the Canadian market is. Well, some comments around that would be helpful.
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
Dustin Honing (Chief Financial Officer)
Keith McCabe (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Understood. Thanks very much. Thanks, Keith.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from John Daniel with DanL Energy Partners. Your line is open,
John Daniel (Equity Analyst at DanL Energy Partners)
Kerry, Dustin. Team Kerry, have you had any customers start asking you about 2027 yet?
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
Some of the rig contract discussions that we're having gone that we are having are one year or more. So they're going into 2027. So I can't give you concrete examples, but it's possible.
John Daniel (Equity Analyst at DanL Energy Partners)
I just didn't know what they're telling you in terms of potential needs next year versus where they are today. But I'm guessing the answer is no.
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
I don't know an answer. Like I said, these customer conversations, they've really ramped up here in the last two or three weeks and in the past couple of days we may have had some conversations that I'm not aware.
John Daniel (Equity Analyst at DanL Energy Partners)
Fair enough. That's cool. Just so I get the number straight here, your US count is is it 35 today?
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
That'll be 35 next week. 30. 32 today.
John Daniel (Equity Analyst at DanL Energy Partners)
35 next week. And did you where did you say you're going to exit the quarter?
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
The expected number high 30s, 38 or 39 rigs? And John, just to make sure. You heard our comments. That's really just kind of the normal churn that's not really commodity price. Sure. Okay.
John Daniel (Equity Analyst at DanL Energy Partners)
No, that's right. But I'm just. I'm just. I'm getting old, Carrie. I'm trying to. It's hard to follow numbers. But you got 15 or so rigs that could come back to work. Is it.
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
Would it be unreasonable for someone to assume that you could be adding three to four rigs a quarter through the end of the year? I think it's probably reasonable to assume that we're gonna be adding more than that. More than a quarter? Yeah, I think more per quarter.
OPERATOR
That's fine. Okay. Times are good. Okay. All right, guys. Thanks a lot, Big John. Our next question comes from John Gibson with VMO Capital Markets. Your line is open
John Gibson (Equity Analyst at VMO Capital Markets)
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
I would say historically we have seen in higher commodity price environment that all rig class pricing goes up. But I would say at the field level and the customer conversations, we are not seeing an indication that that rig class is moving up in price. Got it.
John Gibson (Equity Analyst at VMO Capital Markets)
Appreciate the responses. I'll turn it back. Thanks, John.
OPERATOR
I'm not showing any further questions this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Lavon for any further remarks.
Lavon Schudomik
Thank you. As A reminder, our Q1 financial statements and MD and A are now available on our website. Thanks to our research analysts for their questions. Should other participants have a question, please reach out to either myself or Patrick Tang in the investor relationship department. Thank you very much and have a good day.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's presentation. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.
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