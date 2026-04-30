Precision Drilling Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/952icqoy/
Summary
Precision Drilling reported improved utilization rates in Q1 2026, with a 7% increase in Canada and a 24% increase in the U.S., despite a 7% decline in industry rig counts in both markets.
The company generated $63 million in operating cash flow, reduced its debt by $25 million, and allocated $4 million towards share buybacks.
Precision Drilling's capital expenditures were $65 million, with $35 million for sustaining infrastructure and $30 million for rig upgrades.
Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $124 million, but net earnings were down to $18 million from $35 million in Q1 2025, partly due to increased stock-based compensation expenses.
The company expects record Q2 activity levels in Canada and increased utilization in the U.S. due to higher oil prices and rig upgrades.
Precision Drilling raised its capital expenditure budget to $265 million for 2026, with $168 million for sustaining infrastructure and $97 million for upgrades.
Management highlighted strategic priorities, including maintaining strong free cash flow, enhancing shareholder returns, and expanding their digital and technology initiatives.
The company is optimistic about increasing U.S. rig counts in the second half of the year and expects price increases to improve margins.
International operations faced challenges due to Middle East tensions, but efforts are underway to secure more contracts and expand technology offerings.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Lavon Schudonek (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Dustin Honing (Chief Financial Officer)
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. If you have a question or a comment at this time, please press Star one one on your telephone. If your question has been answered, you wish to move yourself from the queue, please press Star one one again. We'll pause for a moment while we compile our Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Tim Cello with ATB Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Tim Cello (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning and afternoon to everybody. Hey Tim, first question just on your expectations for ASUS pricing improvement. That's a pretty positive comment. Given that the pricing sort of stagnated over the last few years. How much do you expect pricing to move higher in the back half of the year? And with that, then maybe talk about where you expect margins to go in the US in the back half from where they were in Q1.
Dustin Honing (Chief Financial Officer)
Tim Cello (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. And the rigs that I guess are churning or in between contracts right now, are those going on to new higher rate contracts?
Dustin Honing (Chief Financial Officer)
Tim Cello (Equity Analyst)
Are you seeing any change in demand from gas basins? Gas prices are pretty weak and I would imagine there's going to be some incremental supply of associated gas coming out of oil basin. So is that market dynamic changing at all or is that still pretty, pretty strong for you?
Dustin Honing (Chief Financial Officer)
Tim Cello (Equity Analyst)
and for incremental rig adds that you might see through the back half of the year in 27. Can you talk about I guess the availability of fleet of idle fleet that you have and you know would those rigs need to be upgraded before they go to work and I guess what's the that idle capacity?
Dustin Honing (Chief Financial Officer)
Tim Cello (Equity Analyst)
All right, appreciate it. I'll turn it back.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Derek Pothaser with Piper Stanley. Your line is open.
Derek Pothaser (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Good afternoon everyone. I guess sticking on the US Land theme, Kerry, I'm just curious just given your conversation with customers and obviously a lot of moving pieces between the oil demand or expected oil demand, gas demand, which you've talked about privates versus publics rig count. Like you said, we've been stuck in this 5 to 30 level for quite some time now. I guess.
Dustin Honing (Chief Financial Officer)
Derek Pothaser (Equity Analyst)
Really appreciate it.
Dustin Honing (Chief Financial Officer)
I'll turn it back. Thank you, Derek. Thanks, Derek.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Aaron McNeil with TD Cowan. Your line is open.
Aaron McNeil (Equity Analyst)
Dustin Honing (Chief Financial Officer)
Aaron McNeil (Equity Analyst)
Thanks everyone.
Dustin Honing (Chief Financial Officer)
I'll turn it back. Thanks, Aaron.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Keith McCabe with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Keith McCabe (Equity Analyst)
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
Keith McCabe (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for that color, Kerry. Appreciate it. Maybe just quickly on the two upgrades in Canada, just give us some more color on where those rigs are coming from potentially when they expect to go to work and just the scope of the upgrade required and whether you think that there's significantly more of these upgrades that you could potentially do or likely do just given kind of where the Canadian market is. Well, some comments around that would be helpful.
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
Keith McCabe (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Keith. Our next question comes from John Daniel with DanL Energy Partners. Your line is open,
John Daniel (Equity Analyst)
Kerry, Dustin. Team Kerry, have you had any customers start asking you about 2027 yet?
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
Some of the rig contract discussions that we're having gone that we are having are one year or more. So they're going into 2027. So I can't give you concrete examples, but it's possible.
John Daniel (Equity Analyst)
No. Okay. I just didn't know what they're telling you in terms of potential needs next year versus where they are today. But I'm guessing the answer is no.
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
I don't know an answer. Like I said, these customer conversations, they've really ramped up here in the last two or three weeks and in the past couple of days we may have had some conversations that I'm not aware.
John Daniel (Equity Analyst)
Fair enough. That's cool. Just so I get the number straight here, your US count is is it 35 today?
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
That'll be 35 next week. 30. 32 today. 35 next week. And did you where did you say you're going to exit the quarter? The expected number high 30s, 38 or 39 rigs? And John, just to make sure. You heard our comments. That's really just kind of the normal churn that's not really commodity price. Sure. Okay.
John Daniel (Equity Analyst)
No, that's right. Yeah. Yeah. But I'm just. I'm just. I'm getting old, Carrie. I'm trying to. It's hard to follow numbers. But you got 15 or so rigs that could come back to work. Is it.
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
Would it be unreasonable for someone to assume that you could be adding three to four rigs a quarter through the end of the year? I think it's probably reasonable to assume that we're gonna be adding more than that. More than a quarter? Yeah, I think more per quarter.
John Daniel (Equity Analyst)
That's fine. Okay. Times are good. Okay. All right, guys. Thanks a lot, Big John.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from John Gibson with VMO Capital Markets. Your line is open
John Gibson (Equity Analyst)
morning or afternoon, wherever you are. Just had one. You talked a lot about US pricing. Mornings you talked about pricing in Canada. You kind of alluded to that the doubles market is still oversupplied, but it seems like there's incremental demand. I'm just wondering, are we nearing an inflection for pricing on maybe some of the lower class rigs, or is that. Is that a little ways out and
Kerry Ford (President and CEO)
do you see that being possible based on the commodity price environment and demand from customers? Yeah. I would say historically we have seen in higher commodity price environment that all rig class pricing goes up. But I would say at the field level and the customer conversations, we are not seeing an indication that that rig class is moving up in price. Got it.
John Gibson (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate the responses. I'll turn it back. Thanks, John.
OPERATOR
I'm not showing any further questions this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Lavon for any further remarks.
Lavon Schudonek (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Thank you. As A reminder, our Q1 financial statements and MD and A are now available on our website. Thanks to our research analysts for their questions. Should other participants have a question, please reach out to either myself or Patrick Tang in the investor relationship department. Thank you very much and have a good day.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's presentation. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.
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