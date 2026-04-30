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April 30, 2026 2:02 PM 45 min read

Southern Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Southern (NYSE:SO) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/395018905

Summary

Southern reported adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2026 above estimates, with significant year-over-year growth across its businesses.

The company signed contracts for 1.9 gigawatts of customer load, bringing the total to over 11 gigawatts, focusing on high credit quality hyperscalers.

Southern announced $26.5 billion in loan agreements with the Department of Energy, expected to save $7 billion over 30 years.

Adjusted EPS for Q1 2026 was $1.32, $0.12 above estimates, driven by customer growth and increased usage, notably from data centers.

The company initiated an all-source RFP to procure 2-6 gigawatts of new generation resources projected for 2032-2033.

Southern Power plans to add 400 megawatts of capacity upgrades, with potential for an additional 300 megawatts, adding $700 million to the capital plan.

The Board approved an $0.08 increase in the annual dividend, marking 25 consecutive annual increases.

Management emphasized the importance of rate stability and customer benefits from growth through strategically structured contracts.

Full Transcript

Christine (Conference Operator)

Greg McLeod (Director of Investor Relations)

David Perroch (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Char Parizo (Equity Analyst)

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Char Parizo (Equity Analyst)

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Nick Campanello with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Nick Campanello (Equity Analyst)

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Perroch (Chief Financial Officer)

Nick Campanello (Equity Analyst)

Nick, did I get your question? Yeah, no, I appreciate it. And would you say just when you've set the, you know, when you made that commitment, are you in line with the plan on your load visibility or ahead of the plan? How would you characterize that?

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nick Campanello (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then just my, my only follow up was just as we think about wrapping in additional capital. I know you've given that sensitivity for incremental equity, but just thoughts on portfolio rotation at this time.

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Julian demoulin Smith with Jeffries. Please proceed with your question.

Julian demoulin Smith

Hey, Julian, what's happening? Hey. Hey, Chris. Team guys, thank you very much. Appreciate it. What's going on? Let me pick it up. Where? Hey, let me pick it up. Where? My pal Nick just left it off here. You've got 850 million of QA cumulative bill credits you guys have been talking about here. Is there a chance that that number actually gets revised higher here as you just see this contracted large load number head higher.

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Julian demoulin Smith

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Perroch (Chief Financial Officer)

Julian demoulin Smith

Okay, got it. Awesome. All right, I'll leave it there, guys. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Carly Davenport with Goldman Sachs. Please receive with your question.

Carly Davenport (Equity Analyst)

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Carly Davenport (Equity Analyst)

Very clear. Thank you so much for the time.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes to the line of Steve d' Ambrisi with rbc. Please proceed with your question.

Steve d' Ambrisi

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Steve d' Ambrisi

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Perroch (Chief Financial Officer)

Steve d' Ambrisi

Okay, that's great. Thanks very much for the time. Appreciate it.

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Nick Amicucci with Evercore isi. Please proceed with your question.

Nick Amicucci (Equity Analyst)

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nick Amicucci (Equity Analyst)

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nick Amicucci (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Wiesel with Scotiabank. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Wiesel (Equity Analyst)

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Richard Sunderland with Truist. Please proceed with your question.

Richard Sunderland (Equity Analyst)

Richard. Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for the time.

Chris Womack (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

B

And that will conclude today's question and answer session. Sir, are there any closing remarks now?

A

Again, let me thank you guys for joining us. And we're excited about the growth we're experiencing, we're excited about the operations of our company. I'll end where I started. We believe we have a bright future ahead. And so thank you for joining us today on this first quarter earnings call. Everybody stay safe. Have a good day.

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