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April 30, 2026 1:28 PM 23 min read

CVR Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598656914

Summary

CVR Energy reported a first-quarter 2026 consolidated net loss of $160 million, with losses per share at $1.91 and an EBITDA loss of $52 million, primarily due to unrealized derivative losses and changes in RFS liability.

The company announced a $0.10 per share dividend for the first quarter, reflecting a commitment to balanced debt reduction and shareholder returns.

Operational highlights included a crude utilization rate of 97% and ammonia plant utilization at 103%, with the company positioned to capture improved margins due to global supply chain disruptions.

Management emphasized a focus on deleveraging and indicated continued interest in M&A opportunities, while also navigating a volatile market environment.

Future guidance for the second quarter of 2026 includes expected throughput of 200,000 to 215,000 barrels per day in the petroleum segment and an ammonia utilization rate between 95% and 100% in the fertilizer segment.

Full Transcript

Regina (Conference Operator)

Richard Roberts (Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations)

Mark Pytosch (Chief Executive Officer)

Dane Newman (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Pytosch (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We ask that you please limit your questions to one and one follow up and then re enter the queue for any additional questions you may have. Our first question will come from the line of Matthew Blair with tph. Please go ahead.

Matthew Blair

Great, thank you and good afternoon. Something you could talk a little bit about your increase in exposure to WCS at Hardesty. I think your disclosures show roughly an 8% yield or sorry crude slate exposure to WCS in Q1 versus, you know, basically zero in Q4. You know, why are you making that change and what advantages does that offer to CVR here?

Mark Pytosch (Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew Blair

Dane Newman (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Manav Gupta with ubs, please go ahead.

Manav Gupta

Mark Pytosch (Chief Executive Officer)

Manav Gupta

Perfect. My quick follow up here is I think I know the answer, but I just want to make sure the dividend that has been reinstated, that's not a variable dividend, right. That's your path to a normal dividend which will be there and maybe grow from here. Is that the right way to think about it? That's correct. Okay. It's not a very. Our fertilizer business is a variable. This is not meant to be a variable. Dividend Manav. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, press star one on your telephone keypad and our next question comes from the line of Alexa Petrick with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Alexa Petrick

Hey, good morning team and thank you for taking our question. We just wanted to ask a follow up on the hedges announced during the quarter. Can you talk a little bit about what drove the decision to add those hedges? Is there any strategy there that we should expect to continue? You or any color on that would be helpful.

Mark Pytosch (Chief Executive Officer)

Alexa Petrick

Okay, that's helpful. And then our follow up is just on capital allocation priorities. You've outlined that 1 billion gross leverage target. We've now got the dividend. Can you talk about how you're balancing the two? And then you've also previously discussed potentially having interest for M and A. So any color on those, on those different pieces would be helpful.

Mark Pytosch (Chief Executive Officer)

Alexa Petrick

Okay, that's helpful. I'll turn it over. Thank you.

Mark Pytosch (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I'll hand the call back over to Mark for closing comments.

Mark Pytosch (Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, well, thanks, everybody. We appreciate you joining our call today and we look forward to discussing our second quarter results in late July. Thank you very much. and have a good day.

OPERATOR

That concludes our call today. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.

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