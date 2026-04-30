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April 30, 2026 1:20 PM 50 min read

ConocoPhillips Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5uk5zwys/

Watch this earnings call stream on YouTube.

Summary

ConocoPhillips reported strong first-quarter 2026 results with $2.4 billion in free cash flow and $2 billion returned to shareholders.

The Willow project in Alaska reached 50% completion, with significant progress in construction and exploration activities.

A third-party tolling agreement was executed in Equatorial Guinea, extending the LNG facility's life into the next decade.

The company updated its guidance due to macroeconomic volatility, with an expected production midpoint of 2,310,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the year.

ConocoPhillips maintains its commitment to returning 45% of CFO to shareholders and is increasing Permian activity to sustain operational efficiency.

Management expressed confidence in achieving a $1 billion run rate in cost savings by year-end 2026.

The company's LNG strategy is progressing well, with existing contracts and growing interest in unplaced volumes amid a tightening global market.

The sentiment was cautiously optimistic, acknowledging geopolitical risks but emphasizing strategic execution and financial resilience.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to the first quarter 2026 ConocoPhillips earnings conference call. My name is Liz and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. Later, we will conduct a question and answer session. During the question and answer session, if you have a question, please press star 1-1 on your touchtone phone. I will now turn the call over to Guy Baber, Vice President, Investor Relations. Guy, you may begin.

Guy Baber (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Ryan Lance (Chairman and CEO)

Andy O'Brien (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Commercial)

OPERATOR

Scott Hanold (Equity Analyst)

Andy O'Brien (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Commercial)

Ryan Lance (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Neil Mehta (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, Ryan, Andy, great comments there and definitely our thoughts are with your people in the region. I want to pivot over to Alaska and we went through winter construction season here and so love a mark to market on how those plans progressed. Where do you stand in terms of Willow construction and what are the big milestones as we continue to de risk this project and get to that free cash flow inflection?

Ryan Lance (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Ryan Lance (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Doug Leggett from Wolff Research. Your line is now open.

Ryan Lance (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Lloyd Byrne from Jeffries. Your line is now open.

Lloyd Byrne (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning, Ryan and team. Can we talk about OPEX a little bit? It continues to stand out and if you could just maybe comment on the trajectory from here and then is there anything other than maybe conservatism that keeps you from bringing the full year guide down?

Andy O'Brien (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Commercial)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Devin McDermott (Equity Analyst)

Andy O'Brien (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Commercial)

Kirk Johnson (Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Technical Functions)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Arun Jayaram (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thanks for taking my question. I had a quick follow up on lng. I was wondering if you could comment how some of the Middle east disruptions are impacting your view of the LNG macro picture. And I was wondering if perhaps you give us a little bit of an update on the NFE and NFS projects just given some of the disruptions in that part of the world.

Andy O'Brien (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Commercial)

Ryan Lance (Chairman and CEO)

Kirk Johnson (Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Technical Functions)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Bob Brackett from Bernstein Research. Your line is now open.

Bob Brackett

Andy O'Brien (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Commercial)

Ryan Lance (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Josh Silverstein from ubs. Your line is now open.

Josh Silverstein (Equity Analyst)

Andy O'Brien (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Commercial)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Philip Youngworth from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Philip Youngworth (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Your mini position has a lot of resource and you've had better results than some of the offset operators up there.

Kirk Johnson (Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Technical Functions)

Andy O'Brien (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Commercial)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Alistair Syme from Citi. Your line is now open.

Alistair Syme (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much. I wonder if I can get you to talk to the attractiveness of incremental capital of the Delaware vs Refrac opportunities in the Eagle Ford. How would you compare and contrast those? Thank you.

Nick Olds (Executive Vice President of Lower 48 and Global HSE)

Yes, so if you look at the Delaware and Eagle Ford, they're obviously they're quite different, but on the reef racks and the Eagle Ford we do typically

OPERATOR

Kevin McCurdy (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Looking at the updated capital program this year, you addressed the Permian activity earlier. But on slide 5 of your deck you show some potential variance in regard to the macro Middle east uncertainty. Can you expand on that a little bit? Would this just be deferred Middle east spending or are there any other considerations represented in that chart?

Andy O'Brien (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Commercial)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

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