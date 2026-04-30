Full Transcript: Fortive Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=SsSg2hj9
Summary
Fortive reported strong Q1 2026 performance with over 5% core revenue growth, 13% adjusted EBITDA growth, and over 25% adjusted EPS growth.
The company executed $500 million in share repurchases, reducing share count by over 10% since July 2025, and reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance range of $2.90 to $3.00.
Fortive highlighted progress in its Fortive Accelerated Strategy, focusing on organic growth, disciplined capital allocation, and building investor trust.
Operational highlights include the launch of new AI-driven products in healthcare and data center testing solutions, with positive customer response.
Management expressed confidence in the company's strategic plan and financial framework for 2026-2027, with strong performance expectations in North America and improving conditions in Europe.
Full Transcript
Shamali (Conference Facilitator)
Christina Jones (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Illumide Sharoye (President and CEO)
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
Illumide Sharoye (President and CEO)
Christina Jones (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Thanks Illumide. That concludes our prepared remarks. We are now ready for questions.
OPERATOR
Nigel Ko (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
Nigel Ko (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)
Great. And then my follow on question, I think Illumide. You mentioned some success, early success with some of the AI driven product releases within fal. AI is meant to be a negative, not a positive. So maybe just talk about that a little bit and perhaps a little bit more color on how the FBS portfolio performed in the quarter.
Illumide Sharoye (President and CEO)
Nigel Ko (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)
Great. I'll leave it there. Thank you.
Illumide Sharoye (President and CEO)
Thanks, Nigel.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Dean Dre with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.
Dean Dre (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Thank you. Good day everyone.
Illumide Sharoye (President and CEO)
Hi Dean, how are you doing?
Dean Dre (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Hey. There were a number of references about data center and Fluke is right in the middle of it. You just give us a sense of what the opportunity is. And there's some newer technologies like optical switching that should also position Fluke well. But any update there and kind of what the overall exposure is would be helpful. Thanks.
Illumide Sharoye (President and CEO)
Dean Dre (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Great to hear. And then just can you address price cost expectations for the year, ability to offset inflation and any tariff pressures at the margin?
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
Dean Dre (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Thank you.
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
You're welcome.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Julian Mitchell with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Illumide Sharoye (President and CEO)
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
That's great to hear, thank you.
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
All right, you're welcome.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andy Taplowicz with Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.
Andy Taplowicz (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
Good morning everyone.
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
Morning Dave.
Andy Taplowicz (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
If I could follow up on AAHS. I mean you mentioned I think slight acceleration in Q1 despite some continued hospital CapEx pressure in the US. So how would you characterize fundamentals? I know you answered Julian's question on consumables, but you know, overall equipment, does the environment continue to get better here this year? Differences between North America and China, what are you seeing on the AHS demand side?
Illumide Sharoye (President and CEO)
Andy Taplowicz (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
Very helpful. And then I want to follow up on FBS also. I mean you mentioned the strength in service channel and that FBS is stronger than core growth in iOS in Q1, but maybe you could talk about the outlook for facility asset life cycle for the year. Would you say that service channel Gordian current could all continue to be higher than that 3% core growth you're guiding? I think any more color would be helpful.
Illumide Sharoye (President and CEO)
Andy Taplowicz (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
Very helpful.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Buscaglio with BNP Paribas. Please proceed with your question.
Andrew Buscaglio (Equity Analyst at BNP Paribas)
Thanks for taking my question.
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks. So I just want to reiterate that
Andrew Buscaglio (Equity Analyst at BNP Paribas)
yeah, you're guiding to a similar level for Q2 and you're talking about some incremental things you're working on to drive some margin expansion. But guidance really at the midpoint does imply earnings moderating or even potentially declining in one of the Quarters.
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Buscaglio (Equity Analyst at BNP Paribas)
Yeah, fair enough. Yeah, I wanted to check on, you
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Buscaglio (Equity Analyst at BNP Paribas)
All right, thank you. Welcome.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Quinn Frederickson with Baird. Please proceed with your question.
Quinn Frederickson (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Hi. Thanks. Question on Gordian. I think June is typically a more sizable month for that business with year end government spending. You obviously didn't see that last year. Just any visibility to whether that normalized year end spend materialized this year or what's baked into the 2Q guide.
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
Quinn Frederickson (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Okay, thank you. And then second one just would be on the detection business. Any color you can share on what you're seeing in the Middle east, any disruption tied to that and then any discussions with customers about potential rebuild related orders.
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
Quinn Frederickson (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Sure. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jaguza Kotoku with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your question.
Jaguza Kotoku (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. I just have a quick follow up on FEL. You commented that it grew faster than iOS growth of 5% during the quarter, but can you just clarify if that's what it was adjusting for the selling day impacts and how that compares to last quarter?
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
Jaguza Kotoku (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Okay, great. And how does that compare to last quarter? Do you have any color there?
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
Overall, I think see that we're seeing steady acceleration in the platform, which again, one of the things we liked about Q1 is the broad based nature of acceleration we saw. And FAO was no exception to that compared to last quarter.
Jaguza Kotoku (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Okay, great, thanks. And then a follow up. But so just sorry to follow up on this point. So compared to last quarter it accelerated, correct, not decelerate.
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
I think, you know, without getting to the specifics, I think we're really pleased with the progress we're seeing in the quarter, you know, including adjusted for days. And I think we'll just stay away from getting into too much specifics. But again, continued strength and foul and across the board and as Lumide said, really no exception across all of the components of the business and all the components of fortive.
Jaguza Kotoku (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Okay, great. And just my last question. So were the trends similar for the AHS software business?
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
Jaguza Kotoku (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Okay, great. Thanks so much for the color.
Mark Okerstrom (Chief Financial Officer)
You're welcome.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Graham with C4 Research Partners. Please proceed with your question.
Scott Graham (Equity Analyst at C4 Research Partners)
Hi, good afternoon. So the old fort of talked a lot about OMX and how fbs, you know, poured productivity into that. I was wondering if you might be able to give us some type of data point on this. I know you've enhanced those programs. Just wondering is this, you know, 30 to 50 basis point goal here for productivity, is there a sustainability to whatever your goal is? Any kind of data point KPI you can give us would be helpful.
Illumide Sharoye (President and CEO)
Scott Graham (Equity Analyst at C4 Research Partners)
Illumide Sharoye (President and CEO)
Scott Graham (Equity Analyst at C4 Research Partners)
That's very helpful. I appreciate your response. Very nice quarter.
Illumide Sharoye (President and CEO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And we have reached the end of the question and answer session. I would now like to turn the floor back over to CEO Illumide Sorore for closing remarks.
Illumide Sorore
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