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April 30, 2026 1:11 PM 47 min read

UDR Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, UDR (NYSE:UDR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759245&tp_key=db8f3fb9db

Summary

UDR reported strategic asset sales and share repurchases aiming to capitalize on the gap between public and private market valuations.

The company announced a transition to monthly dividends, making it the first residential REIT to do so, aiming to attract high net worth investors.

First quarter results were in line with expectations, with occupancy at 97% and same-store revenue growth of 90 basis points.

Strong performance was noted in San Francisco and New York markets, with significant lease rate growth and high occupancy.

Full-year 2026 guidance remains unchanged with anticipated blended lease rate growth of 1.5% to 2%.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mike (Chief Operating Officer)

Dave (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Eric Wolf (Equity Analyst)

Please proceed with your question. Hey, thanks for taking my question. In terms of occupancy, I think you said that you expect mid 96% range in the second quarter, I guess. Would you expect to drive that higher in the back half of the year? Or have you adjusted your full year occupancy targets a bit based on market conditions? Just curious what the strategy looks like for the next three to six months.

Mike (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Jamie Feldman with Wells Fargo.

Jamie Feldman (Equity Analyst)

Please proceed with your question. Great. Thank you for taking the question. I'm sorry if I missed it. Did you guys talk about April trends so far? And if not, can you talk about your new renewal and blended rate growth and any markets that stand out in terms of acceleration, deceleration or versus your outlook?

Mike (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Steve Saqua with Evercore isi.

Steve Saqua (Equity Analyst)

Please proceed with your question. Yeah, thanks. Good morning. Could you maybe just talk about the debt and preferred book and you know what maybe future payoffs look like? I think maybe some of these happened a little bit sooner.

Dave (Chief Financial Officer)

Just trying to think through the cadence of that and what could or may not happen maybe over the course of 26, 27, 28. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Jana Galen (Equity Analyst)

Mike (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Adam Kramer with Morgan Stanley.

Adam Kramer (Equity Analyst)

Dave (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Michael Goldsmith with ubs.

Michael Goldsmith

Please proceed with your question. Hi. Thanks. This is Amy. I'm with Michael. Could you quantify approximately how much impact the portfolio lease realignment strategy may have on same store revenue as we move forward? And I assume we wouldn't see any impact on blends, but let me know if you'd expect any impact there as well.

Mike (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Julian Bluein with Goldman Sachs.

Julian Bluein (Equity Analyst)

Toomey

OPERATOR

Our next question is from John Kim with BMO Capital Markets.

John Kim (Equity Analyst)

Toomey

Dave (Chief Financial Officer)

Toomey

John, was there another part to your question?

John Kim (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, I mean, if you have a large multifamily company that's doubling in size, does that attract a different shareholder base? Just given Tommy alluded to prologis, I think you might have mentioned Mall Tower as well, or Simon. There's other large companies that may attract more general equity investors, and I'm wondering if that's something that's entered your mindset at all.

Toomey

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Rich Anderson with Kantor Fitzgerald.

Rich Anderson

Tom Toomey (Chairman and CEO)

Mike (Chief Operating Officer)

Tom Toomey (Chairman and CEO)

Mike, thanks for helping me.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Alexander Goldfarb with Piper Sandler.

Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)

Dave (Chief Financial Officer)

Tom Toomey (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Austin Worschmidt with Keybanc Capital Markets.

Austin Worschmidt (Equity Analyst)

Please proceed with your question. Thanks, Mike. I wanted to revisit your commentary around the Sunbelt lease rate growth moderating in April and was hoping you could provide some additional detail as to what's driving that softening. And if you think it's something temporary or seeing it persist into May and June. And was it also specific to any one or two markets or broad based.

Mike (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Handel Saint Just with Mizuho Securities.

Handel Saint Juste

Please proceed with your question. Hi, this is Mike on with Tandel at Mizuho. Our question is how does UDR assess the risk to their Boston portfolio from the Massachusetts proposed statewide rent control measure on the ballot this upcoming November? And can you just remind us, is UDR spending additional advocacy costs within the guide? And what cap rate unlevered IRR would a Boston apartment trade at today?

Chris

Tom Toomey (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

If you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question is from Alex Kim with Zelman and Associates.

Alex Kim

Mike (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Mason Gail With Baird.

Mason Gail (Equity Analyst)

Please proceed with your question. Thanks for taking my question. Could you talk about how you are viewing potential development opportunities today and if you would look to start development on some of your land parcels in the near term.

Dave (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from John Blowski with Green Street.

John Blowski

Please proceed with your question. Hey, thanks for the time. I apologize if this has been asked. I joined the call late. Dave, could you share the cap rate range of cap rates on the four dispositions in the quarter as well as the, I guess the effective cap rate on the Portland, Oregon asset you consolidated?

Dave (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Brad Heffern with rbc.

Brad Heffern (Equity Analyst)

Chris

Mike (Chief Operating Officer)

Our last question comes from Omato Acousana with Deutsche Bank.

OPERATOR

Please proceed with your question.

Omato Acousana (Equity Analyst)

Yes, good afternoon. I just wanted to go back to the regulatory front. You did discuss Boston, but just kind of curious in terms of some of

Chris

Tom Toomey (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

This now concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Tom Toomey for closing comments.

Tom Toomey (Chairman and CEO)

First, let me thank all of you for your time and interest and support of udr. I thought it was very productive call today and always welcome your insight follow up questions and the team's always available for that. With that, what I'd say we look forward to seeing you at many of the upcoming industry events over the next couple months and with that, finally take care of.

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