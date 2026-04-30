Alerus Financial Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aestu27o
Summary
Alerus Financial reported strong first-quarter results for 2026 with a net income of $23 million or $0.89 per diluted share, driven by margin expansion and disciplined expense management.
The company highlighted its strategic strengths in balance sheet positioning, diversification, and talent acquisition, emphasizing growth in HSA balances and a diversified revenue model.
Alerus Financial's future outlook includes mid-single-digit loan growth and low-single-digit deposit growth for 2026, while maintaining a strong capital position and continuing to invest in organic growth and share repurchases.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Katie Larson (President and CEO)
Al Villalon (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Keep in mind, if you would like to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. You will then hear that automated message advice and your hand is raised. We also ask that you please wait for your name and company to be announced before proceeding with your question. One moment while we compile the Q and A roster. The first question will be coming from the line of Brandon Nozzle of Harday Group. Your line is open.
Brandon Nozzle (Analyst)
Forrest Wilson (Chief Retirement Services Officer)
Hey, Forrest.
Al Villalon (Chief Financial Officer)
Forest, this is Al. Can you. We're getting some feedback here. Can you start over? Because you're sounding a little muffled.
Forrest Wilson (Chief Retirement Services Officer)
Yeah, sorry about that. Is that okay?
Al Villalon (Chief Financial Officer)
Still muffled.
Katie Larson (President and CEO)
That's okay. I can take it for us.
Forrest Wilson (Chief Retirement Services Officer)
All right. Thank you for the question. In regards to the drop in assets participants for the quarter, it was driven by the exit of a large lower margin legacy relationship and replaced with a new partnership that has much higher levels of profitability but lower levels of assets and participants.
Katie Larson (President and CEO)
Yeah. Is that microphone better? Sorry. That's better. All right. Sorry about that. Thanks, Katie. No problem.
Forrest Wilson (Chief Retirement Services Officer)
Al Villalon (Chief Financial Officer)
Brandon Nozzle (Analyst)
Okay, thanks. Appreciate you taking my questions.
Operator
Thank you. Thank you. One moment for the next question. And the next question is coming from the line of Jeff Rulis of D.A. davison. Your line is open.
Jeff Rulis (Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning. Just circling back on that margin, Al. The just to be clear, the 355 to 365, is that, are you excluding accretion?
Al Villalon (Chief Financial Officer)
No, that's, that's total reported numbers. That's for the full year.
Jeff Rulis (Analyst)
And you're, you're including your expected accretion in that figure.
Al Villalon (Chief Financial Officer)
Correct. With no accelerated payoffs for the remainder of the year. So we do expect purchasing accounting accretion to decrease as each quarter progresses.
Jeff Rulis (Analyst)
Okay. And the, you know I think you mentioned some adjustments in the March quarter, but that that would imply flat to down. Is that maybe just sounds like kind of margin compression from you know, going forward. And what's the, I guess the CA on that part? Is it just easing of deposit benefits? Thanks.
Al Villalon (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, no problem Jeff. So it is partially easing of deposit benefits. We did see a couple rate cuts at the late last year, but also too in the second and third quarters we typically see upflows of deposits, especially from our public funds. So that's going to put a little pressure on our deposit base because as we replace some of our Lower cost funding. With higher cost funding, they'll put a little bit pressure on there as well.
Jeff Rulis (Analyst)
Okay. And Al, in the first quarter, were there any interest recoveries in the margin that impacted the 377? Is that anything in there?
Al Villalon (Chief Financial Officer)
No, there were none.
Jeff Rulis (Analyst)
Okay, got it. And then one other question is just to kind of back into the loan growth side
Jim Collins (Chief Banking and Revenue Officer)
Operator
Thank you. One moment for the next question. And the next question will be coming from the line of Nathan Reese of Piper Sandler. Your line is open.
Nathan Reese (Analyst)
Al Villalon (Chief Financial Officer)
Jim Collins (Chief Banking and Revenue Officer)
Katie Larson (President and CEO)
Yes, great question. Thank you. So from a priority standpoint, pretty consistent with what we've discussed in the previous quarters. Invest first and foremost in organic growth, but returning capital opportunistically, especially as you mentioned, when valuations are warrantage, continues to be a priority. We were active this quarter. We intend to remain active in our buyback going forward.
Jim Collins (Chief Banking and Revenue Officer)
Operator
Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. Our next question will be coming from the line of Damon Del Monte of kbw. Your line is open.
Damon Del Monte (Analyst)
Hey everybody, hope you're all doing well today and thanks for taking my questions here. So first one, circle back on the loan growth. So it sounds like you still have some targeted CRE loans to kind of
Jim Collins (Chief Banking and Revenue Officer)
Al Villalon (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Damon, I think that's right. I mean, going forward, our provision is going to be driven by loan growth and really the macroeconomic factors.
Damon Del Monte (Analyst)
Okay. And so do you feel like the mid-120s is probably a good run rate for you guys over time absent any type of obviously macro deterioration?
Al Villalon (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I mean, you know, when I look at our pooled reserve, we're north of one, you know, 110 to 120 I think is a fair range, of course, depending on what happens in the economy.
Damon Del Monte (Analyst)
Okay. Okay, great. And then I guess lastly on expenses, I think. Al, did you say two to three or. Sorry, low single digit growth for the full year off of last year? Yes. Is that correct? All right, great. That's all that I had. Thank you.
Operator
Thank you. And we have a follow up question from the line of Brandon Nozzle of Holiday Group. Please go ahead.
Brandon Nozzle (Analyst)
Thanks. Just looking at the mortgage banking segment, if I look at originations and sales like those are both seasonally down, you know, quite a bit, but the revenue was actually up sequentially. And I think you mentioned kind of MSR fair value benefits. Can you just size up, you know, how much of a benefit the MSR was this quarter?
Al Villalon (Chief Financial Officer)
Let me get that number for you. The other benefit too was that in our pipelines in the fourth quarter we did have the rate cuts affecting our pipeline. So we actually had some Mortgages in there that came in at higher rates allowed us to get bigger gain on sales. So I'd say that was a bigger driver for mortgage that quarter. Less impact from the MSR part.
Brandon Nozzle (Analyst)
Okay. Okay. And then one final one from me. I think you folks said in the prep remarks that you continue to make progress on that one large non accrual loan that is still kind of working through resolution. Can you offer a little bit more color on kind of where you are on that credit, how you reserved and kind of where ultimate loss content on that loan might end up?
Karen Taylor (Chief Operating Officer)
Sure. Brandon, this is Karen. We do continue to make progress currently negotiating a sale on that deal. We are getting more clarity around value as we go through that process. And so we actually decreased our reserve from about 17% in Q1 to about 8% in Q2.
Brandon Nozzle (Analyst)
Okay. All right, thank you for taking the follow ups. I appreciate it.
Al Villalon (Chief Financial Officer)
And Brandon, just for close the loop on the fair value mark, we're just looking at right now a couple hundred thousand for fair value on the MSR mark.
Brandon Nozzle (Analyst)
Thanks, Al.
Al Villalon (Chief Financial Officer)
You're welcome.
Operator
Thank you. I will now be turning the call back over to Kayte for closing remarks. This does conclude our Q and A session.
Katie Larson (President and CEO)
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