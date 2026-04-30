Southside Bancshares Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/221321903
Summary
Southside Bancshares reported solid financial results for Q1 2026, with a 2.7% linked quarter loan growth and an EPS increase to $0.78.
The company redeemed $93 million of subordinated debt with a 7.51% interest rate, which benefited Q1 funding costs and is expected to further benefit Q2.
Net income rose to $23.3 million, with a 10.8% increase compared to the previous quarter, driven by strong loan production and low payoffs.
The company is targeting mid-single digit loan growth for 2026 due to expected elevated payoffs later in the year, despite strong Q1 loan production.
Strategic initiatives included opening a full-service branch in Woodlands and hiring a 30-year wealth management veteran to expand the Dallas-Fort Worth market.
Non-performing assets decreased significantly, and credit quality remains strong with a low 0.11% of total assets.
Southside Bancshares reported a net interest margin improvement to 3.01% and plans to reinvest future securities portfolio cash flows into AFS mortgage-backed securities.
Management is optimistic about Texas's economic growth outpacing the US average and anticipates ongoing asset sensitivity to positively impact the net interest margin if rates remain stable.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Keith Donahoe (President and CEO)
Julie Schamburger
Sunny Davis (Chief Treasury Officer)
OPERATOR
Brett Rabitin
Keith Donahoe (President and CEO)
Brett Rabitin
Sunny Davis (Chief Treasury Officer)
Brett Rabitin
Okay, great. Appreciate all the caller.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Steven Scouten with Piper Sandler please go ahead.
Steven Scouten
Thanks, appreciate it. I guess maybe sticking on that NIM conversation, can you quantify what the expected benefit is in the second quarter on the basis point level from the, from the sub debt and then kind of what you think you could see from just asset repricing and the CD benefits.
Sunny Davis (Chief Treasury Officer)
Steven Scouten
Okay, that's really helpful, thank you. And then just maybe on the expense front I think you said was it 40 and a half million kind of per quarter which probably haven't done the math yet. Still keeps you in that 7% range I imagine. Would you expect that that would allow you to deliver year over year operating leverage at this point in time and is that kind of I guess the minimum goal for you all as you think about the progress for the year?
Julie Schamburger
Steven Scouten
Yeah, I guess from an operating leverage perspective, just as we think about maybe the efficiency ratio and how that all comes together, would you expect that on a year over year basis to decline for the full year?
Julie Schamburger
26 I expect some improvement in the efficiency ratio in the second quarter for sure. The 791 was excluded in the calculation of the efficiency ratio as we've always excluded like a one time loss on redemption. But like for example the 420 that I mentioned was not excluded appropriately not. And so you know like that will not occur again in the second, third and fourth quarter. And so I expect an improvement in the efficiency ratio for the second quarter.
Steven Scouten
Okay, thanks for the color, guys. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Michael Rose with Raymond James. Please go ahead.
Michael Rose
Hey, good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. Just going to the capital standpoint, you know, ratio is still really good. Notice you guys didn't buy back any stock in the quarter. I assume some of that was related to, you know, maybe just the redemption of the sub debt and some of the other actions in terms of buying securities, things like that. But any sort of outlook for what we might want to expect for repurchases as we move forward.
Keith Donahoe (President and CEO)
Michael Rose
All right, helpful. Maybe just switching gears to fees. You know, nice, nice step up this quarter. You know, still some good momentum in the trust business, which I know you guys have invested in. Just wanted to see if there's any kind of updated expectations from, you know, kind of last quarter and then if there was anything in the other expense line, because that was up, you know, both year over year and sequentially. Thanks.
Keith Donahoe (President and CEO)
Julie Schamburger
I mean, our trustees and our brokerage services were both up slightly from fourth quarter, but significantly over the first quarter of 2025. You mentioned year over year. So those were both. We saw a really nice increase year over year in those two categories as well as the swap fee income as mentioned earlier was up a good bit.
Keith Donahoe (President and CEO)
Michael Rose
All right, very helpful. Step back. Thanks for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Woody Le with kbw. Please go ahead.
Woody Le
Keith Donahoe (President and CEO)
Woody Le
Yeah, no, that's really helpful. I appreciate you going into that. And I guess as you mentioned, the oversupply isn't necessarily a new issue. How has that impacted the loan pipeline and new multifamily projects? Is there less these days or is the underwriting shifted? Just curious on your thoughts.
Keith Donahoe (President and CEO)
Woody Le
Got it. All right. Well, I appreciate you taking my questions.
Keith Donahoe (President and CEO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Matt, only with Stevens. Please go ahead.
Matt Only
Good morning. Most of my questions have been addressed. Want to go back to deposit growth? I think you mentioned some seasonal headwinds for deposit growth in the first quarter. What about Remainder of the year you expect the deposit growth to match the loan growth in that mid single digit number. Just any more color there?
Sunny Davis (Chief Treasury Officer)
I do expect a little bit of deposit growth but I believe we are going to be funding at least half of the loan growth with wholesale.
Matt Only
And is that comment like a full year kind of comment or is it kind of in the near term? What was the timing of that comment?
Sunny Davis (Chief Treasury Officer)
Okay, so we're over budget right now with wholesale because of loan growth has exceeded. So I would, I expect deposits to pick up in Q2. We're going to have some more seasonality in Q2 with one particular customer and then we are targeting to still meet our budgeted deposit growth and we're putting in some, I would say some looking closer at our strategy to ensure that that happens.
Keith Donahoe (President and CEO)
We are spending a lot of time talking about deposit strategy growth. So it's key to what we do obviously and we're getting everybody focused on it.
Matt Only
Okay, appreciate that. And then on the net interest margin this past quarter, the loan yields look exceptionally strong. I know you have some nice loan repricing tailwinds that you highlighted. Anything else unusual on that loan yield number this quarter that you reported this morning?
Keith Donahoe (President and CEO)
Matt Only
Okay, thanks for that.
Keith Donahoe (President and CEO)
Matt Only
Yes, that is helpful. Thanks for all the color guys.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Brett Rabitin with Stonex Group. Please go ahead.
Brett Rabitin
Keith Donahoe (President and CEO)
Brett Rabitin
Okay. And then just any thoughts on M and A and your appetite, if so, what you were seeing out there?
Keith Donahoe (President and CEO)
Yeah. So we're continuing to talk and we are open to acquisitions and that's, that has always been our strategy. I do think that today there's a higher probability of something occurring because just the market dynamics that are out there. So that will continue to be part of our strategy.
Brett Rabitin
Okay, great. Appreciate the color.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Keith Donahoe, president and CEO, for closing remarks.
Keith Donahoe (President and CEO)
Right. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in Southside and We're optimistic about 2026 and look forward to reporting second quarter earnings during our next call in July. Thank you.
OPERATOR
This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.
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