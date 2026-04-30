Compania De Minas Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Compania De Minas (NYSE:BVN) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=S7Sz3J6P
Summary
Compania De Minas reported a significant increase in gold and silver production, with gold production up 80% year over year and silver production up 6%.
Total revenues for the first quarter reached $625 million, more than doubling year over year, driven by strong operating performance.
The company's EBITDA from direct operations was $386 million, with margins improving from 41% to 62%.
Net income increased 42% year over year to $355 million, and the company ended the quarter with a net cash positive position.
Compania De Minas received several key permits, including operating and water use licenses for San Gabriel, supporting future production increases.
Management highlighted ongoing challenges with clay content in the ore at San Gabriel but expects to resolve these as operations continue.
The company is cautious about market volatility but expects strong cash flow, especially from its stake in Cerro Verde, with potential for substantial dividend distributions.
Overall, the company maintains a strong balance sheet with a cash position of $760 million and total debt of $708 million.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Compania De Minas Buenaventura First Quarter 2026 Earnings Results Conference call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode and please note that this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Sebastian Valencia, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Valencia, you may begin.
Sebastian Valencia (Head of Investor Relations)
Alejandro Garcia
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, dial in by phone and press Star then one on your telephone keypad. Make sure your mute function is turned off and if you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. The first question today comes from Carlos de Alba with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now live. Please ask your question.
Carlos de Alba
Leandro Garcia (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Thank you Carlos, for your questions. Well, in beginning for the first question about San Gabriel, as you know, we are in the first stage of the ramp up. We have some challenges, but up to now we are in line with expectations. Maybe Juan Carlos Ortiz can give you more details about how we are going with San Gabriel, please? Juan Carlos Sure, Leandro.
Juan Carlos Ortiz (Vice President of Operations)
Leandro Garcia (Chief Executive Officer)
Going back to your second question about Trapiche. We are far from that decision. If we go a call for a partner to construct and to develop that project. We are in a stage of investigating all the geotechnical more drillings we need. Maybe Renzo can help us in what we are facing this year and the following two years until we reach the feasibility study. Please, Lorenzo, go ahead.
Renzo
Sure, Carlos. We're going to be continuously risking the project in regards to acid consumption, asset pricing and acid logistics. That's going to be one of our main goals. We continue exploration of the primaries and we're going to be starting as we finish the environmental impact assessment study. We're going to be starting with the next permit or the next social permit, which is the previous consultation permit in this case.
Daniel
OPERATOR
Thank you, Anil. The next question comes from Tana Jaku Skonik with Schochip Inc. Please go ahead.
Tana Jaku Skonik
Juan Carlos Ortiz (Vice President of Operations)
Tana Jaku Skonik
Is this clay consistent throughout the ore body or is it just in patches? And have you seen like once you get it through the crushing circuit and through the conveyor, does it negatively impact your recoveries?
Juan Carlos Ortiz (Vice President of Operations)
Tana Jaku Skonik
Okay, and sorry, did you answer if it's all over the ore body or that it specific areas?
Juan Carlos Ortiz (Vice President of Operations)
Tana Jaku Skonik
Daniel
Tana Jaku Skonik
Okay, and then my final question, if I can, and someone in the team wants to take this, maybe for us sitting in North America, just a flavor of, you know, with elections going on. What is happening in Peru from both, you know, fiscal regime and maybe social as well with, you know, new, you know, leader in place. Can someone give us some insights into the politics of Peru?
Leandro Garcia (Chief Executive Officer)
Tana Jaku Skonik
So can we assume that there's no changes to taxes and or royalties?
Leandro Garcia (Chief Executive Officer)
There should be some voices I would ask, but I don't think that the composition of the new congresses will pass that goal.
Tana Jaku Skonik
Okay, and what about on the permitting front? You know, is there the potential for this new government to make permitting and getting permits a lot easier?
Leandro Garcia (Chief Executive Officer)
Well, if depends on who is finally the winner. We try always to communicate the difficulty and the bureaucracy and the length that it takes to be granted of a permit. So it's a common ask from the mining sectors and from the investor sector to facilitate the granted on permitting.
Tana Jaku Skonik
Right. We all hope. Right. Thank you for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you, Tanya. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star then one to join the question queue. The next question comes from Cesar Perez Novoa with btig. Please go ahead.
Cesar Perez Novoa
Yeah, going back to the San Gabriel contained clay. If I heard correctly, when you insert the screen mesh panel, which I think it's what you're going to use, will that have an impact over OPEX at the mine? And will this have any additional CAPEX spend? I guess not, but I want to confirm if this is technically feasible or not. Well,
Juan Carlos Ortiz (Vice President of Operations)
Cesar Perez Novoa
Okay. No, that's very clear. Thank you very much. It's essentially an irrelevant cost for the incremental spend. Thank you. Thank you,
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen. With that, we will be concluding today's audio question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Sebastian Valencia, head of investor relations for any webcast questions.
Jordan Rossano
Thank you, operator. The fourth question comes from Jordan Rossano from CalPASAB. We have seen some cost pressures related to personal expenses. Is this something you expect to continue through the year? And could you provide more color on the main drivers behind this increase and whether it's related to wage adjustments, higher headcount, contractor cost or the ramp up of San Gabriel?
Daniel
Jaime Elde
Thank you, Daniel. And the final question comes from Jaime Elde from Sinoar Capital is when Antura corporate policy is still to remain unhedged in copper, gold and silver.
Alo
Yes, Sebastian, yes. Our policy right now, really. We can hedge, but we prefer not to hedge. We will go with the market. As probably everybody is aware, we have a lot of problems with SUNAT in the past for some hedgings and as far as I know, any audit from SUNAT of the mining companies is positive and we prefer not to hedge for a time being.
OPERATOR
Thank you Alo. At this time there are no further questions. I would like to turn the call over to the operator. That concludes the question and answer session of today's conference call. I would like to turn it back over to management for closing remarks.
Leandro Garcia (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes Buenaventura's first quarter 2026 earnings results conference call. We would like to thank you again for your participation. You may now disconnect.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.