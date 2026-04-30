Transcript: Green Brick Partners Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/867843540
Summary
Green Brick Partners reported Q1 2026 net income of $61 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, on total revenues of $465 million, with a slight decrease in net income year-over-year.
The company delivered 908 homes and had 1,037 net new orders, with strong performance despite losing seven selling days due to inclement weather in their largest market, DFW.
Green Brick Partners maintains an investment-grade balance sheet with a home building debt to total capital ratio of 11.5% and available liquidity of $475 million.
The company's home building gross margins of 28.9% are among the highest in the industry, providing flexibility in pricing strategies.
Green Brick Partners continues to expand its Trophy brand, with new community openings in Houston and plans for further growth in Texas markets.
The company's financial services segment, Greenbrick Mortgage, saw a significant increase in revenues and pre-tax income year-over-year.
Management reaffirmed a focus on disciplined land acquisition and development, emphasizing the company's self-development strategy.
Despite economic challenges, the company remains optimistic about sustaining growth and maintaining operational excellence.
Green Brick Partners plans to restate financial statements due to an accounting reclassification, which will not impact gross profits or net income.
The company sees strong demand in the entry-level housing market and remains flexible in adjusting pricing to sustain sales pace.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello and welcome to the Green Brick Partners First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session and if you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Cox, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Jeff Cox (Chief Financial Officer)
Jim Brickman (Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Cox (Chief Financial Officer)
Jed Dolson (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Jim Brickman (Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. We ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up and rejoin the queue if needed. Your first question comes from Ryan Gilbert of btig. Your line is open.
Ryan Gilbert (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks guys. Definitely encouraging to hear that, you know, I guess demand improved throughout the quarter. How can you give us an update on how things are looking so far in April in terms of traffic and maybe sales pace?
Jed Dolson (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Yeah, Jed, why don't you take that? Yeah, I would say April is looking very similar to March, so we're still in a strong spring season.
Ryan Gilbert (Equity Analyst)
Jim Brickman (Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
Jed Dolson (President and Chief Operating Officer)
I would just say, you know, the past week, you know, the past week has been rough on the mortgage rates and you know, that can cause just a little change in mortgage rates can cause a 1% decline in gross margin for us.
Ryan Gilbert (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. Thank you guys.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Jay McCandless with Citizens Bank. Your line is open.
Jay McCandless (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good afternoon, everyone. First question I had, what are you seeing in the land market right now? Land prices still continuing to go up or you've seen some areas where maybe you're getting a little bit of a break or maybe land inflation slowing down a little bit?
Jim Brickman (Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
Jay McCandless (Equity Analyst)
That's good to hear. Speaking of infill versus Trophy and, and some of your higher end brands versus Trophy, I guess who, which, which performed better during the quarter. Was it move up? Was it entry level? What were you seeing in terms of demand between the different buyer segments?
Jim Brickman (Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
It was spotty I think is the best way to define it. Trophy was a star. We found that and Jed can elaborate on that, that there is a very large pool of buyers sub $350,000 and trophy can meet that price point and still make really nice margins. Florida did good. Atlanta slowed down in its, in its market. That we were surprised because Atlanta was traditionally very strong even in the infill markets. And Jed, what do you want to add to that?
Jed Dolson (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Jim Brickman (Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, Jay. And some of the stuff in the middle that Jed was talking about, this $500,000 to $800,000 price point, one of the reasons why we think it's so much slower are our immigration policies. Many of those homes are sold to physicians, higher income people and the current administration is making it uncertain for those people and it's impacting housing as a result.
Jay McCandless (Equity Analyst)
Any. And that's great color, Jim. Thank you. Any concerns or issues with other builders maybe having built a little too much at that price point and having to be more aggressive on the discounting there?
Jim Brickman (Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
Jay McCandless (Equity Analyst)
And then just the last one I had congrats on starting in Houston. I guess over time. How many communities do you think Green Brick can have in that market? And is it always just going to be a trophy market or are you guys going to look to do some infill properties?
Jim Brickman (Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
Jay McCandless (Equity Analyst)
Okay, let's all hit. Thanks, guys.
OPERATOR
Once again, if you have a question, it is Star one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from Alex Rigel with Texas Capital. Your line is open.
Alex Rigel (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Given the mix of backlog of Trophy homes, should we model ASP's declining through 2026?
Jed Dolson (President and Chief Operating Officer)
I think it's a mixed issue more than a back. This is Jed. I think it's a mix issue more than a backlog issue. So. So, you know, like we mentioned, we're seeing very strong demand at the entry level. If that becomes a bigger percentage of our sales, then ASP would go down.
Alex Rigel (Equity Analyst)
And how do sales of the Houston market affect ASPs?
Jed Dolson (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Alex Rigel (Equity Analyst)
And then as it relates to your comments about April being sort of in line with March, is that typical historically?
Jed Dolson (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Alex Rigel (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Rohit Seth with B. Riley Securities. Your line is open, Rohit, perhaps your light is on mute.
Rohit Seth (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks for taking my question. Just on sales pace, you had a, you had a good turnout in the first quarter. It looks like you have some levers with your strong margins. Do you think you can maintain sort of the sales pace that you had in the prior year from 2Q to Q4 kind of average about 3 homes per month?
Jeff Cox (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. Seth, this is Jeff. I think that's very doable. When we look at the historical trends that Jed mentioned earlier, we were about 2.97 last year in Q2 and 2.91 in Q3. When we look at how we performed this quarter compared to last year, we're down a little bit. But keep in mind, we did have that weather event that Jim referenced earlier in his remarks. So we tend to be trending generally with the same pace as last year.
Rohit Seth (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And could you remind me the spread between Trophy homes? I know there's a faster sales pace there in the rest of the book.
Jeff Cox (Chief Financial Officer)
So trophy was 50, 51, 52% of our sales in Q1. And we expect them to continue to increase that pace as we continue to grow the brand and expand. In Houston and Austin, 75%, I believe, of our lost owned and controlled are allocated towards Trophy. So that will continue to increase over time.
Rohit Seth (Equity Analyst)
Is Trophy moving something like five units a month? Something like that?
Jed Dolson (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Rohit Seth (Equity Analyst)
Okay, is there maybe a margin floor where you guys are not willing to breach?
Jim Brickman (Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
Rohit Seth (Equity Analyst)
Understood. It's a good position. Thanks for taking my question.
OPERATOR
This concludes the question and answer session. I will turn the call to Jim Brickman for closing remarks.
Jim Brickman (Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
Well, thank you everybody for attending our call. We're always delighted to have anybody call Jeff, Jeff, Jed or myself with follow up questions and really would encourage you to do that. And we can get into a little bit more detail about some of the master plan communities we're really excited about. Thank you for the call.
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