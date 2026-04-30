Empire State Realty Trust Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1757230&tp_key=d181cc55df
Summary
Empire State Realty Trust reported a core FFO of $0.20 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2026, with a 5.5% year-over-year increase in same-store property cash NOI, excluding lease termination fees.
The company's observation deck generated $10.6 million in NOI, with a year-over-year decline attributed largely to changes in gift shop revenue timing, highlighting potential upside tied to international visitation recovery.
Core FAD for the first quarter was approximately $33 million, significantly up from the previous year, driven by reduced FAD CapEx and a commercial portfolio now over 93% leased.
Empire State Realty Trust's leasing strategy focuses on consolidating space and providing high-quality, full-floor and pre-built spaces, with a current pipeline of 280,000 square feet.
The company remains opportunistic with acquisitions, focusing on retail properties and capital recycling trades, while maintaining liquidity for potential share buybacks.
Management expressed confidence in achieving full-year guidance despite first-quarter challenges impacting visitation trends and emphasized the company's strategic initiatives and strong financial positioning for future growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Mana Savecki (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, great. Thanks for taking the question, Christina. Maybe starting with you if you could touch on a little bit on the just opportunities you see in the market for in 2026 as you are currently like looking at underwriting, obviously I understand you cannot talk about details, but just would be interested to get an update a little bit more detail on just like the opportunity set that you're observing right now.
Christina
Could you repeat that question? We didn't understand your question regarding 2026.
Mana Savecki (Equity Analyst)
Christina
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Blaine Hecht with Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your questions.
Blaine Hecht (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. Good afternoon. You all have done a particularly good job of leasing spec or pre built suites within your portfolio over the past few years. So I wanted to ask whether there was a significant difference in demand for that type of space versus full floors. It just seems as though you guys are leaning a little bit more towards full floors with your existing vacancy, but maybe I'm reading that wrong.
Christina
Blaine Hecht (Equity Analyst)
Got it, thanks, that's very helpful commentary. And then second, you know, can you just talk a little bit more about the strategic rationale of buying a vacant retail property at this point versus, you know, maybe continuing to reinvest in your existing portfolio through share back buybacks? You know, was that just more of a function of needing to reinvest your proceeds for the 1031 exchange?
Christina
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Seth Berge with Citi. Please proceed with your questions.
Seth Berge (Equity Analyst)
Christina
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Dylan Brzezinski with Green Street. Please proceed with your questions.
Dylan Brzezinski (Equity Analyst)
Hi guys. I joined late so I might have missed it, but did you guys share the yield on cost estimates for the for the recent retail acquisition?
Christina
OPERATOR
Thanks for the color, Tony. Thank you. We will now turn the call back over to Tony Malkin, chairman and CEO for closing remarks.
Tony Malkin (Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen. Thank you so much. That does conclude today's teleconference. We appreciate your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.
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