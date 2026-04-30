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April 30, 2026 12:35 PM 26 min read

Full Transcript: Four Corners Property Tr Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Four Corners Property Tr (NYSE:FCPT) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/865913566

Summary

Four Corners Property Tr reported a 3.4% growth in AFFO per share for Q1 2026, continuing positive momentum from 2025.

The company acquired $26 million in net lease properties at a 6.8% blended cash cap rate, with a strong pipeline expected for Q2.

A new $200 million term loan with a 4.9% rate was announced, aimed at funding acquisitions through Q3.

Rent coverage remains strong at 5.1 times, with major brands like Olive Garden and Longhorn showing impressive same-store sales growth.

The company is diversifying its portfolio beyond casual dining, expanding into automotive service, medical retail, and QSR sectors.

Portfolio occupancy is high at 99.6%, with minimal bad debt and strong performance across tenants.

The company reaffirmed its guidance for 2026 cash GNA and highlighted the strategic importance of portfolio construction.

Michael Friedland joined the board, bringing extensive experience from JP Morgan.

Management expressed confidence in the ability to exceed acquisition targets and highlighted the competitive strength of their tenant roster.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

A question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Patrick Wernig, CFO. Patrick, please go ahead.

Patrick Wernig (Chief Financial Officer)

Bill

Josh

Patrick Bestier

OPERATOR

Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)

Bill

Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)

Bill

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Eric Borden from BMO Capital Markets. Eric, go ahead.

Eric Borden (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just given your strong relationship with Yum and Brinker, you know, are there any identical acquisition opportunities as Yum expands on its Taco Bell platform and Brinker expands on its Chili platform? Just given the strength in same store sales there, whether it's on the acquisition front or potentially, you know, a development opportunity.

Bill

Eric Borden (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. And then just on the bad debt side of things, you just talk about anything that's been realized year to date and, you know, how are you thinking about bad debt for the remainder of 2026? Thank you.

Bill

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Wes Golladay with Baird. Wes, please go ahead.

Wes Golladay (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Good morning to everyone. Can you go back to that comment on the expirations? I think you said 27 of 42 have been renewed. I believe you said 6%. So I would have thought maybe it had been a little bit lower with the contractual rent extensions, but maybe. How should we think about that going forward?

Bill

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of John Kilachowski with Wells Fargo. John, please go ahead.

John Kilachowski (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. First one for me, Bill. Thanks for the color on Bahama Breeze. I guess just to expand on that, you know, you mentioned the positive mark on the other asset that weren't being converted. Is there going to be downtime there? Will there be rent loss before the mark or do you think there'll be no net credit loss there?

Bill

John Kilachowski (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, understood. And then just quarter to date, if we kind of run the numbers here, it looks like the average blend is about 20 bits higher than what you close in 1Q. I know that's early. Based on what you've released, is there any sort of upward creep in yields that you're seeing, anything driving that or is that just, you know, small sample size there that's driving that move?

OPERATOR

Small sample size. Okay, got it. Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Mitch Germain from Citizens Bank. Mitch, please go ahead.

Mitch Germain (Equity Analyst)

Bill

Mitch Germain (Equity Analyst)

Bill

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Bill Lenahan CEO for closing remarks. Bill, go ahead.

Bill Lenahan (Chief Executive Officer)

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