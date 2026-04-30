If You Invested $1000 In Netflix Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.25%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $393.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $10,204.83 today based on a price of $93.42 for NFLX at the time of writing.

Netflix's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.