Full Transcript: American Finl Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Call

American Finl Gr (NYSE:AFG) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

American Finl Gr reported an annualized core operating return on equity of 17% for Q1 2026, driven by strong underwriting margins and a 36% increase in core net operating earnings per share.

The company's investment portfolio stood at $17.1 billion, with a significant portion in fixed maturities yielding approximately 5.25% in the current interest rate environment.

A definitive agreement to sell the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina is expected to result in a $125 million pretax core operating gain, impacting future financial metrics.

The specialty property and casualty insurance segment achieved a 90.3 combined ratio, indicating strong underwriting performance, with premium growth driven by new business opportunities and favorable rate environments.

Management expressed optimism in alternative investments despite a slight negative return in Q1, expecting long-term annual returns of 10% or better.

AFG returned nearly $260 million to shareholders in Q1 through share repurchases and dividends, with expectations of generating significant excess capital for potential acquisitions or further shareholder returns.

The company anticipates stable competitive conditions for the remainder of 2026, with some disruption expected in longer-tail casualty lines due to market challenges.

Management is focused on maintaining or exceeding targeted returns in various business lines, with strategic pricing actions in areas like commercial auto liability and excess liability.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Diane Widener (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Carl Lindner III (Co-CEO)

Craig Lindner (Co-CEO)

Carl Lindner III (Co-CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. The first question comes from Yaron Kinar with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Yaron Kinar

Hi, good morning. My first question is on the Marina sale. Can you quantify what the yield or NII contribution was from that asset as we think about revising the go forward NII and any specific plans you could provide for the use of the proceeds once the sale is completed?

Brian Hertzman (Chief Financial Officer)

Yaron Kinar

Got it, thank you. And then for my second question I noticed you pulled the comment from the press release that said PNC pricing was ahead of loss trend. Can you talk through where pricing is relative to trend now and was that common in prior periods primarily on the pricing, including comp which I think was down a point quarter over quarter or also applies to the pricing metric X comp which was stable.

Carl Lindner III (Co-CEO)

Brian Hertzman (Chief Financial Officer)

Go back to your first question on on Charleston. So Brian just is giving me the the amount that was expected to be reported in 2026. I gave you an net operating income (NOI) number of $16 million. The amount that we had in our plan from Charleston was $12.3 million. So it must be a depreciation that accounts for the difference.

Yaron Kinar

Got it. Thank you for that. And then I guess just sticking with the alt return. So originally when you laid out your business plan assumption, you were looking for 8% for the full year. Does the first quarter result change that perception or do you expect like a meaningful acceleration as we go into the back half?

Brian Hertzman (Chief Financial Officer)

I would say given the start to the year, 8% is probably a head aggressive number. We give assumptions that go into our initial plan but don't intend to update those during the year. Certainly our expectation is for better performance from the alt portfolio for the balance of the year.

Yaron Kinar

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from Andrew Kligerman with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Andrew Kligerman

Hey, good afternoon. Could you walk through some of the drivers of the expense ratio increase? Maybe how much of that is structural versus timing from investments and tech or growth initiatives or how much of it might be on contingent commissions?

Brian Hertzman (Chief Financial Officer)

Andrew Kligerman

Thanks. And then on consolidated premium growth, I think the business plan was for 3% to 5% for full year. It sounds like crop pricing early reads are positive. I don't know if you could share what you were kind of thinking in terms of consolidated full year plan growth relative to crop insurance, but it seems like it's starting out better than perhaps the last couple years from a pricing perspective.

Carl Lindner III (Co-CEO)

Yeah, I think, you know, we would see when you look at where the spring discovery prices end up, you know, one up a little bit, one down a little bit, and on corn and soybeans, we think that when all said and done, our gross written premium is going to be flat. And because we're due to some changes in our quota share, our net written premiums will be up nicely. So that's kind of, you know, what the growth perspective there.

Andrew Kligerman

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question is going to come from Michael Zurimski with BMO Capital Markets. Your line's open.

Michael Zaremski

Hey, thanks. On the specialty casualty segment, if we kind of look at the underlying loss ratio, good results. I think there's some kind of positive seasonality there. Did that come through in a big way? I guess I'm trying to tease out whether you all feel better about kind of turning a corner on social inflationary lines and, and starting to see some maybe directionally better loss ratios on those lines in this segment. Thanks.

Carl Lindner III (Co-CEO)

Michael Zaremski

Got it. Switching gears is helpful to share repurchases a bit higher than expected. Although I see the share count not too different than expected. So maybe there was some movement there. Anything we should read into on share purchases that you're might be leaning into a bit more at current valuations or just just normal kind of activity?

Craig Lindner (Co-CEO)

Yeah, this is Craig. So you know, we have a lot of of excess capital currently expect to generate a significant amount of additional excess capital for the balance of the year. And we just thought at the prices that we were able to repurchase stock that was a, a very good use of some of our excess capital. I think we paid a little over $127 a share and felt that was a very good value.

Michael Zaremski

Carl Lindner III (Co-CEO)

Michael Zaremski

Understood. Appreciate the color.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from Paul Newsom with Piper Sandler. Your line's open.

Cameron

Hi, this is Cameron for Paul Newsom. I know you mentioned a little bit of pain in commercial auto and we've certainly seen some companies dealing with that this quarter and in some quarters in the past. I'm just curious if the trend on inflation and severity in commercial auto, if you're seeing any acceleration in that trend or is it more so relatively stable than what we've seen in the past couple quarters. Thanks.

Carl Lindner III (Co-CEO)

Cameron

That's all I have. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question is going to come from Meyer Shields with Keeper at and Wood. Your line is open. Great.

Meyer Shields (Equity Analyst)

Thanks so much. I just want to stick with the commercial auto side if I can because it is impressive where you've come when you talk about there being more work to do, is that rate or is that other underwriting actions within the book?

Carl Lindner III (Co-CEO)

No, I think it has to do with continuing to take rate that exceeds loss ratio trends in order to get the commercial auto liability from a small underwriting profit to a meaningful underwriting profit. Okay, that's helpful.

Meyer Shields (Equity Analyst)

I just didn't know if there's anything else going on. And then Brian, one follow up question on specialty financial. I totally get the variable compensation but last year's loss ratio in this segment was actually lower and the expense ratio was also Lower. So I'm wondering what else is going on underneath the surface.

Brian Hertzman (Chief Financial Officer)

Meyer Shields (Equity Analyst)

Ah, perfect. Okay, that really helps. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question will come from Horistian Getsolv with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Yaron Kinar

Hi. Thank you. I just have one more follow up. Any indirect impact on your portfolio that we should think about from the Iran conflict? I'm particularly just thinking about like the huge uptick in fertilizer costs and then just overall inflation acceleration. Like how are you guys thinking about that?

Carl Lindner III (Co-CEO)

Yaron Kinar

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. Okay. I am showing no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Diane for closing remarks.

Diane Widener (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Thank you, Michelle. And thank you all for joining us this morning and for your questions. We look forward to connecting with you again when we share results at the end of the second quarter. We hope you all have a great day.