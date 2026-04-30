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April 30, 2026 12:10 PM 45 min read

Brunswick Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Brunswick (NYSE:BC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=XoSenHxr

Summary

Brunswick reported a strong start to 2026 with Q1 net sales increasing by 13% year-over-year, driven by market share gains and strong OEM demand.

The company's adjusted EPS rose by 25% to $0.70, with robust operating leverage offsetting incremental tariff impacts.

Brunswick continued its disciplined capital allocation strategy, repurchasing $20 million in shares and increasing its dividend for the 14th consecutive year.

The company maintained healthy inventory levels, aligning wholesale with retail demand, and saw improvements in dealer sentiment.

Future outlook was cautiously optimistic with guidance reflecting stable market conditions and potential for further share gains, though geopolitical volatility was noted as a concern.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to Brunswick Corporation's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode until the question and answer period. Today's meeting will be recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to introduce Steven Weiland, Senior Vice President and Deputy CFO, Brunswick Corporation.

Steven Weiland (Senior Vice President and Deputy CFO)

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

Ryan Gwillim (CFO)

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Craig Kennison (Equity Analyst)

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

Ryan Gwillim (CFO)

Yeah, I mean we are obviously, you know, we always quote more than 20% operating leverage. Obviously with tariffs that number gets skewed a little bit. But we would have been, you know, approaching a 30% number in the quarter had we not had the tariff impact. And that is, that is not even encompassing the additional spend that Dave mentioned where high single digit million quarter over quarter versus Q1 of 25 to really supercharge those engine programs. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question is from James Hardiman from Citi. Please go ahead.

James Hardiman (Equity Analyst)

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

James Hardiman (Equity Analyst)

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

Ryan Gwillim (CFO)

The only other thing I'd add, Dave, is given the fact that the larger portion of the boat market now is outboard, as you mentioned, that makes it a larger TAM for repower. So we're seeing more and more repower just because there's more boats to repower over time. So that James, also adds to the maybe acceleration of engine retail versus pure boats. Great point.

James Hardiman (Equity Analyst)

Thank you both.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Chang Su from BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Chang Su (Equity Analyst)

Diane

Yeah, Diane, I can take that. It's still about 15 to 20% of units sold that, you know, it hasn't changed materially. It does differ by jurisdiction and where you are. There's some markets certainly outside the US which is very high repower, like Australia, New Zealand. So really no changes there. We're just seeing good volume throughout the. Throughout all the channels. Yeah.

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

The next question is from Anna Glaskin from B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.

Anna Glaskin (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess I'd like to start on the commentary on guidance. You know, on the one hand, lower tariffs and flowing through the 1Q beat while also balancing with the conservative macro. I guess. Could you provide a little bit more perspective on how that's informing the guidance and potentially, if we don't see any disruption, what that could potentially look like for the year? Thanks.

Ryan Gwillim (CFO)

Anna Glaskin (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks, Ryan. And then on 1Q results, thinking through the upside versus initial expectations on EPS, to what extent were potentially lower tariffs in the quarter contributing to that? Just want to understand the upside versus guide. And were there any expenses that shifted into 2Q? Thanks.

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

Ryan Gwillim (CFO)

OPERATOR

Thanks, guys. The next question is from Garrick Johnson from Seaport. Please go ahead.

Garrick Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Morning, Garrick.

OPERATOR

Garrick, your line is open. Move on to the next question. Next question is from Joe Altobello. From Raymond James. Please, go ahead.

Joe Altobello (Equity Analyst)

Hey, guys, good morning. First question. Want to ask about the industry outlook, you're still calling for flat to up for the year. And I'm curious, are you assuming any underlying fundamental improvement over the balance of the year or does that just extrapolate current trends and then you're lapping the post liberation date slowdown last spring because you did mention you're not anticipating any

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

rate cuts, any additional rate cuts.

Joe Altobello (Equity Analyst)

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

Joe Altobello (Equity Analyst)

Got it, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Garrick Johnson from Seaport please. Go ahead.

Garrick Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks. I'm back. Hey, I want to dive a little bit deeper into trends in your boat group. Better sales growth in aluminum. We've seen that in the numbers. And then rec was kind of okay. And then down in saltwater. Saltwater has been down for a number of quarters. Can you talk about what's going on within the boat group and the segments there?

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

Garrick Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you, Dave.

OPERATOR

Next question is from Molly Baum from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Molly Baum (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thanks for taking our question. My first question, I just wanted to ask a little bit about some of the operational efficiencies that you saw in the quarter, you know, where you're seeing the most room in the business to take cost out. And, you know, if you've seen any benefit from the footprint rationalization on the value side of the boat business, and, you know, if not, when we can expect to see some of that as well. Thank you.

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

Molly Baum (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks so much. And if I could just ask one, follow up, a boilerplate one, can you remind us what level of IEBA tariffs he's actually paid on an annualized basis and if all of those are eligible for refunds, should they get paid out? And that's not included in guidance, but if you do get a payout, if all of those would qualify,

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

I think the answer is yes. Yes. So, yes. So we have begun the process of applying for IPA tariff refunds. It's happening in phases. We've made our first applications. The total value of IE for refunds that we now estimate is something like $50 million. And we expect at the moment where we would plan to recognize it as we receive the cash, which we would expect to be some over the balance of this year and some next year.

Molly Baum (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks so much.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Tristan Thomas Martin from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Tristan Thomas Martin

Good morning. Just wanted to ask about the value voter. We kind of remove all the macro pressures. What do you think it takes for them to kind of come back to market or is it truly just the macro pressures that are keeping them up?

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

Tristan Thomas Martin

Okay. And then just really quick, maybe you could provide an update on kind of

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

Ryan Gwillim (CFO)

Tristan Thomas Martin

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Next question is from Noah Zatzkin from Keybanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Noah Zatzkin (Equity Analyst)

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Just on the guidance range, you know, what are kind of the, at a high level, the kind of differences between the $4 and the 450, is it fair to say, like the retail environment, expectations are consistent on both ends of the range. And I guess relatedly, could you remind us what sort of shipment tailwind you expect in kind of the flat to up slightly retail environment this year? Thank you.

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

Ryan Gwillim (CFO)

OPERATOR

This concludes the question and answer session. At this time, we would like to turn the call back over to Dave for some concluding remarks.

David Foulke (Chairman and CEO)

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