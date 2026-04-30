Regency Centers Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Regency Centers reported strong financial performance with a 4.4% growth in same property NOI and robust operating fundamentals, driven by high-quality trade areas and essential retail anchoring.
The company highlighted its strategic focus on ground-up development as a key differentiator, with $42 million in completed projects and over $600 million in the in-process pipeline, yielding returns above 9%.
Regency Centers maintains a strong balance sheet with low leverage and high liquidity, having issued $450 million of notes at a favorable rate, supporting its strategic growth initiatives without needing to raise equity.
Management remains optimistic about future growth with expectations for continued NOI growth and a robust investment pipeline, projecting over $1 billion in development starts over the next three years.
The company expects to maintain its full-year guidance for same property NOI growth and core operating earnings, driven by strong leasing activity and favorable market conditions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greetings and welcome to the Regency Centers Corporation First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. this time all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star0 on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Christy McElroy. Please go ahead.
Christy McElroy (Moderator)
Lisa Palmer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Alan Roth (East Region President and Chief Operating Officer)
Nick Wibbenmeier (West Region President and Chief Investment Officer)
Mike Moss (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thanks a lot for taking the question. Mike, can you walk us through the pieces of the tax revenue that is $51 million.
Lisa Palmer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael, before you finish, for some reason you're breaking up. If we can, you could start from the beginning. That'd be great. Hi, Lisa. Sorry about that. Is this any better? Much better, thanks, Michael.
Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)
Mike Moss (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from Samir Kunal with Bank of America.
Samir Kunal (Equity Analyst)
Good morning everybody. Maybe to start kind of high level, you know, grocers are stable, I mean I guess maybe provide color on kind of small shop tenant health given the macro and higher prices. Talk about occupancy costs and have you seen any differences among categories amongst the shop tenants, discretionary retail or restaurants given higher prices in the macro. Thanks.
Lisa Palmer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Alan Roth (East Region President and Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
Moving on to Craig Mailman with Citi.
Craig Mailman
Hey, good morning everyone. You guys had bumped the increased start expectations a bit here. Can you talk about which projects are now slated to start this year and just the overall kind of leasing activity and maybe anything else on the horizon that wasn't included in this new starts but maybe could potentially start later this year. Kind of just talk about the overall environment of your different projects.
Mike Moss (Chief Financial Officer)
Craig, I appreciate the question. Let me start and I might give it to Nick real quick because I want to just clear up something we got on development spend. But we are highlighting that we have some added visibility to added starts that will drive that spend this year. But I want that to be clear that it's a spending guidance, not start guidance and then Nick will take it from there.
Nick Wibbenmeier (West Region President and Chief Investment Officer)
OPERATOR
We'll go next to Juan Sanabria with BMO Capital Markets.
Juan Sanabria (Equity Analyst)
Nick Wibbenmeier (West Region President and Chief Investment Officer)
OPERATOR
And Todd Thomas with KeyBanc Capital Markets has our next question.
Todd Thomas (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thanks. Yeah, I guess sticking with that a little bit in terms of the ground up development, can you talk about the cadence of starts, how that looks during the balance of the year and also discuss how yields are trending on new projects, new ground up projects that you're underwriting relative to the yields and whether or not future master plan starts would sort of look similar or potentially have a different yield profile.
Nick Wibbenmeier (West Region President and Chief Investment Officer)
Mike Moss (Chief Financial Officer)
Nick Wibbenmeier (West Region President and Chief Investment Officer)
And then on yield side, we're not changing our eyesight. And so as you've seen, our development yields are firmly in that 7% plus range. And that's where our eyesight continues to be. And so we feel really good about achieving those returns.
OPERATOR
We'll go next to Michael Griffin with Evercore isi.
Michael Griffin (Equity Analyst)
Alan Roth (East Region President and Chief Operating Officer)
Lisa Palmer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Alan Roth (East Region President and Chief Operating Officer)
Thank you, Griff.
OPERATOR
We'll go next to Hendel Saint Just with Mizuho Securities.
Ravi Vaidya (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning, this is Ravi Vaidya on the line for Hundel. Hope you guys are doing well. Can you identify the tenant that was moved to cash basis? Was that a bankruptcy? And how should we think about the current debt range? Especially since you've utilized only less than 10bps so far of the current reserve? Thank you.
Mike Moss (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Moving on to Floris Van Dykem with Ladenburg Fahlman.
Floris Van Dykem (Equity Analyst)
Lisa Palmer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Nick Wibbenmeier (West Region President and Chief Investment Officer)
OPERATOR
Moving on to Ronald Camden with Morgan Stanley.
Ronald Camden (Equity Analyst)
Alan Roth (East Region President and Chief Operating Officer)
Lisa Palmer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
We'll go next to Hong Zhang with JP Morgan. Yeah, Hey, I guess could you touch
Hong Zhang
on how you're viewing potentially Tac. Tac, Sorry. Potentially tapping the equity market today, given that your stock price is higher than when you tapped it last year.
Lisa Palmer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Hong Zhang
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And as a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one. We'll hear next from Amateo Atusanya from Deutsche Bank.
Amateo Atusanya (Equity Analyst)
Lisa Palmer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Amateo Atusanya (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Fair enough, Lisa.
OPERATOR
And we'll hear next from Cooper Clark with Wells Fargo. Cooper, you're back.
Cooper Clark (Equity Analyst)
Awesome. That is great to hear. Okay, thank you very much. I was hoping you could talk about oil trends you've seen historically during periods of higher oil prices and the impact that has on traffic levels and consumer spending trends.
Lisa Palmer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Cooper Clark (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Cooper. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And this now concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Lisa Palmer for closing comments.
Lisa Palmer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you all, appreciate your time and thank you to the team as well. Have a great day.
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