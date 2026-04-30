Garrett Motion Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=fTv98mHJ
Summary
Garrett Motion reported strong financial results for Q1 2026 with net sales of $985 million, up 6% at constant currency, and adjusted EBIT of $151 million, representing a 15.3% margin.
The company increased its 2026 full-year financial outlook, driven by strong performance across all verticals, including commercial vehicle, industrial, and aftermarket sectors.
Strategic initiatives included multiple awards for their turbo technology, progress in zero emission technologies with a significant E Powertrain Production award in China, and advancements in industrial cooling systems.
Garrett Motion maintained its capital allocation strategy, repurchasing $87 million in common stock and paying $16 million in dividends during the quarter.
Management highlighted continued productivity measures, disciplined execution, and a robust liquidity position with no near-term debt maturities.
Full Transcript
Cindy (Operator)
Hello, my name is Cindy and I will be your operator this morning. I would like to welcome everyone to the Garrett Motion First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded and a replay will be available later today. After the company's presentation, there will be a Q and A session. I would now like to hand over the call to Cyril Granjon, Garrett's Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer.
Cyril Granjon (Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer)
Olivier Rabier (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Sean
Olivier Rabier (President and Chief Executive Officer)
We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. Our first question comes from Nathan Jones of Stifel. Go ahead please.
Operator
Olivier Rabier (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Nathan Jones
Is there any update you can give us on? I know there's some exclusivity with Trane on some products in some markets for some period of time. Is there any update you can give us on what that is? It's certainly been a focus area from investors that we've spoken to.
Olivier Rabier (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Nathan Jones
Thanks very much for taking the questions.
Operator
Our next question comes from James Mulholland of Deutsche Bank. Go ahead please.
James Mulholland
Hi, thanks for taking my questions and good morning. So I just want to focus on your industrial sales for the year. Last year you had guided to about 100 million in sales related to power gen with double digit growth for this year. Could you give us an update on that progress? And since double digits is a pretty wide range, would you be able to put a bit of a finer point on that?
Olivier Rabier (President and Chief Executive Officer)
James Mulholland
And then. Oh, go ahead.
Olivier Rabier (President and Chief Executive Officer)
No, I'm just saying. And we are very happy with it.
James Mulholland
Great. And then since you brought a broader commercial vehicle, recognizing that North America is more off highway and Europe is more indexed to Class 8, we've seen some trucking manufacturers come out with pretty good numbers on orders. So could you maybe unpack a bit of what you're seeing in both of those geographies and is there maybe a little bit of conservatism in that 1 to 2% growth for the year
Olivier Rabier (President and Chief Executive Officer)
James Mulholland
Okay, thank you very much.
Olivier Rabier (President and Chief Executive Officer)
So your analysis is good. I'm just adding China in the mix on top of the rest.
Operator
The next question comes from Jake Scholl of bnp. Go ahead, please.
Jake Scholl
Hey guys, first, profitability in the quarter finished towards the high end of your guidance range for the year. Could you just discuss some of the puts and takes that you see going forward, the puts and takes for the full year outlook
Olivier Rabier (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jake Scholl
And then could you talk a little bit more about what's driving some of your success in China? You guys have obviously seen some pretty significant wins both for your E-Powertrain and E-Compressor in the last few quarters. And then specifically within the E-Compressor, can you talk about if there's any difference from your perspective for a liquid cooled application like this, battery storage system with tonfi or air cooling like a traditional HVAC.
Olivier Rabier (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Our next question comes from Ahmed Korschend of BWS Financial. Go ahead please.
Ahmed Korschend
So first off, these design wins that sparked this increase in sales, when did you win them and how are you positioned in design wins now for future quarters?
Olivier Rabier (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ahmed Korschend
and the trend continues. My other question is on zero emissions, is it still too early to break
Olivier Rabier (President and Chief Executive Officer)
it out as to what the composition of that is to total sales? If you are a little bit patient for a few weeks you will know
D
But we will indeed disclose more information in three weeks.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.