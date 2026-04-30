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April 30, 2026 12:05 PM 45 min read

O'Reilly Automotive Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2939/53764

Summary

O'Reilly Automotive reported strong financial performance in the first quarter, with sales increasing by $424 million and an 8.1% increase in comparable store sales.

The company maintained its full-year comparable store sales guidance of 3-5% and increased its full-year diluted EPS guidance to a range of $3.15 to $3.25.

O'Reilly Automotive opened 59 net new stores across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada in the first quarter, and plans to open 225 to 235 net new stores in 2026.

The company's gross margin increased by 19 basis points to 51.5% for the first quarter, driven by cost reductions and strong sales volumes.

O'Reilly Automotive's private label penetration has climbed to over 50% of total revenue, contributing to improved sourcing capabilities and margins.

Full Transcript

Brad

Brent

Jeremy

Operator

Simeon Gutman (Equity Analyst)

Brad

Simeon Gutman (Equity Analyst)

And just following up on the same topic, this is a wild guess. The percentage of your customers where you are the primary distributor and then is that percentage of that share being primary, is that continuing to tick up? And if you're willing to tell us where that number might sit,

Brad

Simeon Gutman (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Brad

Thank you Simeon.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Greg Melick with Evercore isi. Your line is live.

Greg Melick (Equity Analyst)

I'd love to follow up on what you were seeing in like for like inflation, the 600 basis points and how do you think about the changing input costs and how that could impact that as we go through the year? Do we still expect that to decelerate to let's say 2% as we wrap the tariff increases or could it possibly only decelerate to three or four points, especially given what you mentioned on gasoline costs and how that flows through the SG&A.

Jeremy

Greg Melick (Equity Analyst)

And my follow up, if I could, was on the consumer demand and tax refunds. You mentioned it several times. I guess looking back now, at the end of the quarter and into April, is it fair to say that maybe tax refunds is an extra couple hundred basis points of demand versus what you were thinking back in February, or how should we even think about that and that cadence as we go into the spring and summer?

Brad

Jeremy

Greg Melick (Equity Analyst)

That's great. Great quarter and good luck, guys. Thanks, Drake.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Christopher Horvars with JP Morgan. Your line is live.

Christopher Horvars

Hi, good morning. It's Christian Carlino on for Chris on the oil price shock. Is it fair to say you generally pass along any product cost inflation from commodities or higher ocean freight, but you probably absorb the impact of higher domestic fuel costs from moving inventory within your supply chain and doing the DIFM deliveries. You're breaking up pretty badly.

Operator

Can you hear me now? Operator, are you there? Operator? We can move on to the next call and come back if we can. Okay, sir, can you hear Me clearly. Hello, sirs, can you hear me clearly before I move to the next caller? Okay, folks, if you could bear with me one moment please. Okay, I believe we have everyone back together, Is that correct? Sir, can you hear me now?

Christopher Horvars

Yes, yes, yes.

Operator

Okay. I believe it was your line that had broken up, so I've left Christopher on the line. Christopher, can you try asking your question again, sir?

Christopher Horvars

Jeremy

Christopher Horvars

Jeremy

Christopher Horvars

Thank you very much. Best of luck. Thanks, Christian.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Mike Baker with D.A. davidson. Your line is live.

Mike Baker (Equity Analyst)

Jeremy

Mike Baker (Equity Analyst)

Brad

Mike Baker (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Jeremy

Thanks, Mike.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Brett Jordan with Jefferies. Brett, your line is live.

Brett Jordan (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning, guys. On the private label discussion, you talked about getting over 50%, I guess is there a reasonable target for that?

Brent

Brad

Brett Jordan (Equity Analyst)

Quick question on motor oil, you think you called out some supply chain impact? Is that likely just to be seeing significant price inflation or are there issues? I think some of the synthetic sourcing in the Middle east might be challenged. Is there actual risk of some supply shortage versus just higher prices?

Brent

Brett Jordan (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thank you.

Brent

Thanks, Brett.

Operator

Brett, thank you. Our next question is coming from Scott Ciccarelli with Truist Securities. Scott, your line is live.

Scott Ciccarelli (Equity Analyst)

Good morning, guys. SGA follow up. Actually, we saw five and a half percent SGA per store growth, but labor is by far your highest sga and I believe employees per store are down a few percent for the fourth quarter in a row. So I guess my question is, is the growth rate of the SGA being driven more by wages rather than hours, or is it all coming from those other items you mentioned, liability, costs, etc.

Jeremy

Scott Ciccarelli (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful. Thanks guys.

Jeremy

Thanks, Scott.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Max Ruklenko with TD Cowan. Your line is live.

Max Ruklenko (Equity Analyst)

Hey, great. Thanks a lot. So first, just on the consumer front, what's the latest thinking around the level of gas prices where they, where there could be some impact miles driven. Historically, I think you guys talked about $4 a gallon, but maybe that's now moving a little bit higher as there hasn't seemingly been much change, at least on a national level for miles driven. So just curious how you guys are thinking about that.

Brad

Max Ruklenko (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great, that's very helpful. And then can you speak to the competitive environment with the folks on the independents and WDs, how are they dealing with an increasingly challenging operational backdrop? And then ahead, what is your take on O'Reilly's ability to take market share at a faster pace maybe than what we've seen historically?

Brad

Max Ruklenko (Equity Analyst)

That's awesome. Appreciate all the caller. Thanks a lot.

Jeremy

Thanks so much, Max.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, we have reached our allotted time for questions, so I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Brand Beckham for closing remarks.

Brad

Thank you, Ali. We would like to conclude our call today by thanking the entire O'Reilly team for your continued dedication to our customers. I would like to thank everyone for joining our call today and we look forward to reporting our second quarter results in July. Thank you.

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