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April 30, 2026 12:04 PM 28 min read

Full Transcript: Vista Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o9nw2rw6/

Summary

Vista Energy reported a 67% year-over-year increase in total production, with oil production reaching 117,000 barrels per day.

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $694 million, a 58% increase from the prior year, driven by higher oil production despite lower oil prices.

Free cash flow was impacted by non-recurring items, but excluding these, free cash flow would have been nearly neutral.

The company tied in 23 new wells, with significant productivity contributing to increased production forecasts.

Vista Energy updated its annual guidance, increasing production expectations and projecting adjusted EBITDA to benefit from higher oil prices.

Management emphasized the company's strategy to use additional cash flows from higher oil prices for deleveraging and maintaining a robust cash position.

The company expects to continue benefiting from favorable oil price dynamics, with updated financial metrics reflecting potential scenarios at varying Brent prices.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Alejandro Chernikov (Strategic Planning and Investor Relations Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, you need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for a name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. One moment for our first question. Our first question will come from line. Leonardo Marcondes from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Leonardo Marcondes (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Guillerme Martins from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Guillerme Martins (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

And our next question will come from line. Bruno Montanari from Morgan Stanley, your line is open.

Bruno Montanari (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes to the line of Daniel Guardiola from BTG Pactual. Your line is open.

Daniel Guardiola (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Alejandro Demicheles from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Alejandro Demicheles

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Enrique Cuna from JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Enrique Cuna

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tasso Os Cancelos from ubs. Your line is open.

Tasso Os Cancelos (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Miguel Gallucho (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Andres Cardona from Citi. Your line is open.

Andres Cardona (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Michael Furrow from Pickering Energy Partners. Your line is open.

Michael Furrow (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

And our next question will come from the line of George Costout from Latin Securities. Your line is open.

George Costout (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

And our next question will come from the line of Ignacio Sabelli from Ital bba. Your line is open.

Ignacio Sabelli (Equity Analyst)

Yes. Hi everyone. Congrats on the results and thanks for taking my question. I would like to understand how the new scope of the benefits you foresee are the plans? Are there any block developments that could be targeted here? And maybe understand what are the time frames? When are you going to submit any project? And also until when can you submit any projects?

Miguel Gallucho (Chairman and CEO)

Orianna Cavol (Equity Analyst)

Miguel Gallucho (Chairman and CEO)

Okay. But yes, happy with acquisition, happy with the performance, happy with the relationship that we have today with ypf, the operational level. Everything is working pretty well. Thank you. You're welcome.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from Matthias Catteruzzi from adcap. Your line is open.

Matthias Catteruzzi (Equity Analyst)

Hello. Good day, Miguel and management team. My question is as follows. How would the 2026 EBITDA and free cash flow guidance of 105 or $115 per barrel in the new guidance framework?

Miguel Gallucho (Chairman and CEO)

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