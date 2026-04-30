Full Transcript: Choice Hotels Intl Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/640056043
Summary
Choice Hotels Intl reported first-quarter results in line with expectations, highlighting an inflection point in underlying trends with improvements in rooms growth, RevPAR, and lower capital intensity.
The company emphasized its asset-light growth model, improving franchisee economics, and increased royalty rates, leading to consistent earnings growth and shareholder returns.
U.S. net rooms growth improved, with gross openings up 32% year-over-year and a strong U.S. pipeline providing visibility into future growth.
International operations showed strong performance, with a 13% year-over-year increase in net rooms and significant growth in Canada following a shift to direct franchising.
Choice Hotels Intl is investing in AI and technology to enhance franchisee operations and guest experience, with initiatives like the AI-enabled EasyBid platform increasing group business conversion rates.
The company maintained its full-year guidance, expecting adjusted EBITDA between $632 million and $647 million and adjusted EPS between $6.92 and $7.14, despite macroeconomic uncertainties.
Management highlighted strong franchisee demand for its extended stay and mid-scale brands, with a focus on conversion-led growth and reducing hotel development costs.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ladies and Gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Choice Hotels International's first quarter 2026 earnings call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will open up the lines for questions. I will now turn the call over to Ali Summers, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Ali Summers (Senior Director of Investor Relations)
Patrick Pacious
Scott Oaksmith (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press a star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, please press star one again. Your first question comes from the line of David Katz with Jeffries. Please go ahead. Sorry guys. David, you might be unmute.
David Katz (Equity Analyst at Jeffries)
Just getting myself muted. Thanks for taking my question. You know, I'd like to just sort of talk about the aspirational levels of NUG out into the future, you know, yours compared to sort of the peer set. What do you think the levers are? What do you think the prospects are and how do you see choice getting to accelerate NUG in the future, please?
Patrick Pacious
David Katz (Equity Analyst at Jeffries)
Okay. And you know, any just to sort of double back on you know, a portion of my question, you know, is there you know, a future at some point where you know, NUG is a, you know, quite a low to mid single digit number and you know, or you know, should we look at this conversion LED model, you know, in the, in a different context?
Patrick Pacious
David Katz (Equity Analyst at Jeffries)
Appreciate it. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from Daniel Pollitzer with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Michael Hirsch
Hi, this is Michael Hirsch on for Dan today. Thank you for taking my questions. You know, a question on consumer health, especially given the rising fuel prices in the U.S. have you seen any impact on your bookings or more broadly to consumer sentiment?
Patrick Pacious
Actually, Michael, we've seen kind of the opposite with, you know, what has happened in the Middle east that started in March, carried into April. And as we said in our remarks, you know, March was From our perspective, He's still there.
OPERATOR
Michael, wait for the leader to admit you to the meeting. Thank you.
Patrick Pacious
Operator, do you still have us on the call?
OPERATOR
Yes, please go ahead.
Patrick Pacious
Michael, are you still there?
Michael Hirsch
Yes, I'm here.
Patrick Pacious
Scott Oaksmith (Chief Financial Officer)
And just to follow up on Pat's point, when you really look at our business travel, really strong during the quarter, overall business travel was up 3% and in particular our small and medium business was up 14%. And our group's business was up 9%. So really good performance during the quarter.
Michael Hirsch
Thank you. And a quick follow up on what pat mentions for us RevPAR. Understanding the first quarter was impacted by the hurricane comparison. What are your expectations for us RevPAR in the second quarter and second half of the year? And are there any other calendar considerations that we should keep in mind?
Scott Oaksmith (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Hirsch
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Michael Vilisario with Baird. Please go ahead.
Michael Vilisario
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. First on the Revpar underperformance, I get that the hurricane impact in retrospect was greater than you thought, but maybe help us with the two year stack. I mean, I presume your hotels lost market share, so I guess maybe. Why do you think that was the case? And then when do you think that that ultimately starts to recover for at least those affected hotels?
Patrick Pacious
Scott Oaksmith (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. Just to put a finer point on that, when you look at the various regions outside of that South Atlantic where those four states are, every region had positive revpar throughout the quarter. So up about 1 and a half to 2% across all the quarters. So really was a regionalized hurricane impact to our results. And as we said in our prepared remarks, if you pull out the hurricane impact, actually the entire system was up about 1.8% for the quarter.
Michael Vilisario
Okay, that's helpful. And then just sort of real time, I mean, stock down 14%. I mean, market doesn't like surprises. That's what we got today. So I guess how do you plan on handling communication better? Telegraphing some of the moving pieces in the model on a go forward basis? Any kind of color and commentary there would be helpful. Thank you.
Patrick Pacious
OPERATOR
All right, thank you. And the next question comes from the line. Patrick Scholes with Truist securities, Please go ahead.
Patrick Scholes
All right, thank you. Question for you regarding market share. I know when you know in Covid, coming out of COVID you're pretty vocal and granular when you were receiving market share gains. I want to go back and look at the transcript from 1q. You had 400 basis points of year over year market share gain. Along that same line, what was your market share change year over year versus last year in the most recent quarter?
Scott Oaksmith (Chief Financial Officer)
Patrick Scholes
Okay, but let's not take those out. What would it be for the whole portfolio? Thank you.
Scott Oaksmith (Chief Financial Officer)
Well, as we mentioned, the hurricane had about a 400 basis point impact. So if you look across the chain scales, you know, obviously that our performance and we outperformed, I think our competitors in those markets certainly pulled down the overall results. But as I said, outside of those numbers, we feel really good about the way our hotels are performing against their local comp.
Patrick Scholes
Okay, so I can't get a number like you had given before, is that correct?
Scott Oaksmith (Chief Financial Officer)
Well, it really is by, by segment, Patrick. So giving a broader. I think in the past we've given some, some, some other RPI gains against the various segments that we operate in. Economy mid scale, upper mid scale. So we don't have those to provide today, but certainly happy to follow up with that.
Patrick Scholes
Okay. It'd be helpful just because when it goes up we hear the good number and then when it goes down we hear get a number. So I'll follow up later. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Robin Farley with ubs. Please go ahead.
Robin Farley
Scott Oaksmith (Chief Financial Officer)
Robin Farley
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Stephen Gramling with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.
Stephen Gramling
Just maybe a follow up there on the international front, just as that started to ramp up and becomes a bigger part of the base, how do we think about the contribution from a profitability standpoint? Is there a certain number of rooms or certain pockets that you need to see get to a certain level before it can become more meaningful in terms of really the DOT contribution?
Scott Oaksmith (Chief Financial Officer)
Stephen Gramling
Maybe one, one other follow up it could be related, but from a free cash flow standpoint, you know, at this point on a TTM basis it looks like even including some disposition proceeds, you're at about 50 million. What are some of the kind of one offs that we should be thinking about and how to think through kind of the trajectory of free cash flow? Is there still some, some spend that we've got to get through before we see that accelerate? Thank you.
Scott Oaksmith (Chief Financial Officer)
Stephen Gramling
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Brandt Montour with Barclays Disco Head.
Brandt Montour
Patrick Pacious
Brandt Montour
Patrick Pacious
Brandt Montour
Thanks everyone.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Trey Bowers with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Trey Bowers
Scott Oaksmith (Chief Financial Officer)
Trey Bowers
That's great color. Thanks guys.
OPERATOR
And once again, if you would like to ask a question, Please press the star 1. The next question comes from the line of Meredith Jensen with HSBC Peacekeeper.
Meredith Jensen
Patrick Pacious
Meredith Jensen
Patrick Pacious
Yeah, so kind of tapping into the theme of affordability which our franchisees or our guests rather are telling us they want, want. We really looked at it and did.
OPERATOR
Patrick Pacious
Well, thank you operator and thanks everyone for joining us this morning. We look forward to speaking you again in August when we report our second quarter results. Have a great rest of your day.
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