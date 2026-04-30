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April 30, 2026 12:01 PM 40 min read

Tetra Tech Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/145752051

Summary

Tetra Tech reported an 8% year-over-year increase in net revenue for the second quarter, driven by demand for consulting services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure.

The company achieved an all-time record second-quarter EBITDA of $146 million, resulting in a margin expansion of 90 basis points compared to the previous year.

The backlog increased by 8% sequentially, reaching $4.28 billion, indicating strong demand for the company's services.

Tetra Tech's Government Services Group grew by 5% year-over-year with a margin increase of 220 basis points, while the Commercial International Group saw a 10% revenue increase with a 12.2% margin.

The company reported strong cash flows from operations, with a record $238 million generated in the first half, and a significant improvement in DSO to 58 days.

Tetra Tech increased its guidance for the full fiscal year 2026, raising net revenue expectations to $4.25 - $4.4 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to $1.50 - $1.58.

The company announced an 11% increase in its quarterly cash dividend and continued its stock buyback program, demonstrating confidence in its financial position.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Roger Argust (Chief Executive Officer and President)

Steve Burdick (Chief Financial Officer)

Roger Argust (Chief Executive Officer and President)

OPERATOR

Tim Mulroney (Equity Analyst)

Yes, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. I had a few questions on backlog to start off. I see it was up 8% sequentially. I'm curious if you expect to build on that momentum as you move through the year and crucially, what the margin profile of the backlog looks like.

Roger Argust (Chief Executive Officer and President)

Tim Mulroney (Equity Analyst)

Roger Argust (Chief Executive Officer and President)

Tim Mulroney (Equity Analyst)

Well, it's something to look forward to in future periods. And thank you for the color. Welcome.

Roger Argust (Chief Executive Officer and President)

Tim Mulroney (Equity Analyst)

Great. And then just one last quick one on the capital allocation. Steve, I think you noticed or noted there's flexibility there, whether it's on dividends, buybacks, it's given where the share price is today, the M and A opportunities ahead, maybe a bit more granularity on how you're sort of prioritizing some of the opportunities given that the balance sheet is getting to a pretty flexible level. Thanks and I'll pass along.

Steve Burdick (Chief Financial Officer)

Sangeeta Jain (Equity Analyst)

Our next question comes from the line of Sangeeta Jain with KeyBank. Please proceed with your question. Thank you for taking my question for. So can I ask one on the cash flow strength and now that the business has kind of recalibrated post usaid, maybe if you can help us understand how much further room you think you have on DSO reductions to keep up this cash flow strength.

Steve Burdick (Chief Financial Officer)

Sangeeta Jain (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you. And then can I ask one on the. On data centers, can you tell us exactly what work you're doing for them and how your scope is evolving with time as the data centers get bigger?

Roger Argust (Chief Executive Officer and President)

OPERATOR

Great. Thank you so much. Our next question comes from the line of Ryan Connors with North Coast Research. Please proceed with your question.

Ryan Connors (Equity Analyst)

Roger Argust (Chief Executive Officer and President)

Steve Burdick (Chief Financial Officer)

Ryan Connors (Equity Analyst)

Roger Argust (Chief Executive Officer and President)

Ryan Connors (Equity Analyst)

Roger Argust (Chief Executive Officer and President)

Ryan Connors (Equity Analyst)

Yep, very helpful. Thanks for your time.

Roger Argust (Chief Executive Officer and President)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of maxims. HTGIV with National Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Maxim Gagiev

Hi, good morning gentlemen. I wanted to go back to your comment around the fixed price exposure because I think it's up almost 900 basis points, kind of year, year on year. And obviously we're also seeing pretty significant margin improvements over the timeframe. Can we talk a little bit about that sort of algorithm as that sort of both percentages are going higher and how we should be thinking about the ultimate momentum for both. Thank you.

Steve Burdick (Chief Financial Officer)

Maxim Gagiev

Roger Argust (Chief Executive Officer and President)

Steve Burdick (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I think, you know, our, our priorities are really, you know, looking at advanced analytics in terms of water digital automation in areas where we want to increase our, you know, touch points with clients, improve the technology that we can provide our clients and in areas that, you know, will help us be a market leader in all of those different geographies where we compete.

Maxim Gagiev

Excellent caller, thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Whitman. Was Baird, Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Whitman (Equity Analyst)

Steve Burdick (Chief Financial Officer)

Andrew Whitman (Equity Analyst)

Steve Burdick (Chief Financial Officer)

Andrew Whitman (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thanks very much and have a good day.

Kate Sullivan (Equity Analyst)

Our next question comes from the line of Kate Sullivan with Maxim Group. Please proceed with your question. Hi. Thank you very much. Looking at the commercial CIG operating income margin versus GSG margin and understanding there's some acquisition impacts in the margin for the fiscal second quarter, is it still expect, do you still expect that the CIG margin may approach closer to the GSG margin level or is that a changing dynamic? Please.

Roger Argust (Chief Executive Officer and President)

Steve Burdick (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, no, I agree with Roger. I think when you look at the projects and the revenue that are in our backlog, we can see the increased margins primarily in cig, more so than in gsg. So we do see those two getting closer together. Okay.

Kate Sullivan (Equity Analyst)

And last for me is the Port of LA work. You called it out in the backlog slide. You had a press release at the end of March about it. Was it a meaningful contributor to the backlog increase or are you doing much more in the Port of LA in the next three years compared to two batches of the three years historically?

Roger Argust (Chief Executive Officer and President)

Kate Sullivan (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Dudas with Vertical Research Partners. Please proceed with your question. Michael Dudas, your line is live. This will conclude the Q and A session. I will now turn the conference back over to Roger Argos to conclude.

Roger Argust (Chief Executive Officer and President)

Thank you, Christine. In closing, I'd like to thank everyone for your insight, questions and interest in Tetra Tech. Tetra Tech is addressing our clients most complex challenges in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure using our leading with science approach. As CEO, my focus is to build on the foundation that has made Tetra Tech successful. I look forward to speaking with you again next quarter and have a great day. Goodbye

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