Full Transcript: Newmark Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758449&tp_key=12af26fa8a

Summary

Newmark Group reported significant year-over-year cash flow growth, aligning with adjusted EPS expectations, maintaining strong financial flexibility.

The company is actively expanding into data center opportunities despite concerns about CapEx and power availability, noting continued strength and client interest in this sector.

Recent acquisitions have enhanced cross-selling opportunities, particularly in fund administration, property accounting, and related services, contributing to growth.

Geographic expansion is progressing, with notable growth in Europe and other international markets, outpacing U.S. revenue growth.

Management expressed confidence in raising guidance despite a turbulent market, citing strong pipelines and continued transaction closings.

AI and infrastructure management are strategic focus areas, with AI enhancing productivity and infrastructure management expanding into technical facilities and energy sectors.

The company sees significant opportunities in advanced manufacturing and is aligning with hyperscalers despite community pushback on data centers.

The affordable housing sector is gaining traction, driven by strategic hires and investor interest in alternative asset classes.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

With that, I would now like to open the call for questions. Thank you. If you are dialed in via the telephone and would like to ask a question, please Signal by pressing STAR 1 on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please make sure your mute function is turned off to allow your signal to reach our equipment. Again, please press STAR 1 to ask a question and we will take our first question from Alex Goldfarb with Piper Sandler.

Alex Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)

Hey, morning. Good morning. Two questions. First Mike, you know the guidance increase. Great. You know it's impressive. Curious how your expectation for cash flow growth, you know, has changed. Is it mirroring growth that you now expect in the adjusted EPS or is cash flow expected to grow differently from earnings?

Mike

Morning, Alex. Yeah, I think our cash, our cash flow is going to grow in line with earnings as we said. And as you can see in the release, it's up significantly year-over-year on a trailing twelve-month basis. And we continue to just generate a lot of cash flow from the business which gives us a significant amount of flexibility.

Barry

OPERATOR

Thank you. And we will take our next question from Mitch Germain with Citizens Bank.

Mitch Germain (Analyst)

Barry

Mike

And Mitch, this is Mike. I would add to that. You could see in our earnings presentation, we show that the rest of the world is growing faster than revenue in the US and part of the reason is because the people are starting to ramp up that we hired 12, 18 months ago. We're growing 37.9% outside of the U.S., and 26.6% in the U.S., so it's starting to happen. To clarify, outside the U.S. and UK 37.9%. Thank you, Jason.

Mitch Germain (Analyst)

Yeah. All right, great. Last one for me, Mike. Happy. Maybe. Listen, great first quarter, but it's early in the year and, you know, the backdrop remains sort of turbulent.

Mike

Mitch Germain (Analyst)

Thank you. Congrats.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will take our next question from Brandon lynch with Barclays.

Brandon lynch

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just one to clarify on the guidance. Leasing revenue growth is below the midpoint of revenue growth. Guidance falling a pretty strong Q1. Is this just comps or are you being conservative or is there something else that we should be aware of?

Mike

Mostly comps. We had a very, very strong leasing business in the second half of last year. So the business still looks really good. I think we had talked about San Francisco, New York, Texas being really strong markets. That continues to happen. But the comps get a little tougher as we move through the year.

Barry

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will take our next question from Jade Ramani with kbw.

Jade Ramani (Analyst)

Thank you very much. Can you talk about how you're rolling out AI?

Barry

OPERATOR

Thank you once again. If you would like to ask a question, please signal by pressing Star one. And we will take our next question from Julian Blouin with Goldman Sachs.

Julian Blouin (Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to Barry Gossen, CEO, for any additional or closing remarks.

Barry Gossen (CEO)

We look forward to speaking to you next quarter.

OPERATOR

This does conclude today's call. Thank you for your participation.