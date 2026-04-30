Full Transcript: Antero Resources Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=XwD3JuEu
Summary
Antero Resources reported exceptional operational performance, achieving 100% uptime during Winter Storm Firm, and delivered one of the best quarterly results in company history.
The acquisition of HG in the Ohio Utica Shale added significant acreage and drilling locations, reducing corporate cash costs and enhancing margins.
First quarter production hit a record 3.9 BCFE per day, with expectations to increase to 4.1 BCFE per day in 2026.
Free cash flow reached $657 million, enabling accelerated debt reduction and surpassing initial free cash flow targets by $250 million.
The company is ahead of schedule on HG integration, realizing operating synergies and forecasting over $80 million in synergies for the full year.
Antero Resources remains unhedged on NGLs, expecting to benefit from rising global demand and increasing price premiums.
The company highlighted its advantageous position with high LNG exposure and significant NGL exports, poised to benefit from global demand shifts.
Cash cost guidance for 2026 has been reduced, indicating improved cost efficiencies and synergies from the HG acquisition.
Future growth strategy includes evaluating further expansion opportunities in West Virginia and optimizing transport agreements for improved margins.
Antero Resources aims to achieve a leverage target of 1x by mid-2026, ahead of prior expectations.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Dan Katzenberg (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Michael Kennedy (CEO and President)
Dave Canalongo (Senior Vice President of Liquids Marketing and Transportation)
Justin Fowler (Senior Vice President of Natural Gas Marketing)
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We'll now be conducting a question and answer session. If you'd like to be placed in the question queue, please press one under telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press star 2 if you'd like to move yourself from the queue. As a reminder, please ask one question one follow up and return to the queue. Our first question is coming from Arun Jayaram from JPMorgan Chase and Company.
Arun Jayaram (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan Chase and Company)
Your line is now live. Yeah, good morning gentlemen. Dave, maybe starting with you, I was wondering if you could just give us a little bit more color on how your marketing arrangements work regarding your export volumes. I know you printed a 94 cent premium to Mont Belvieu prices in 1Q for C3 plus, but give us a little bit of sense of how much international exposure do you have to Pricing versus Mont Belvieu prices.
Dave Canalongo (Senior Vice President of Liquids Marketing and Transportation)
Arun Jayaram (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan Chase and Company)
Dave Canalongo (Senior Vice President of Liquids Marketing and Transportation)
Arun Jayaram (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan Chase and Company)
Great. Thanks a lot, gentlemen.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question today is coming from Kevin McCurdy from Pickering Energy Partners Your line is now live.
Kevin McCurdy (Equity Analyst at Pickering Energy Partners)
Hey, great. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to ask about the cash production expenses. It looks like you lowered them 10 cents. Just maybe for some clarification, how much of that reduction is driven by synergies from the HG acquisition versus just maybe lower gas prices?
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, the majority of that's the HG lower gas prices were a couple pennies of that, but 7 or 8 cents of it was HG. When we acquired the assets, we underwrote very conservative assumptions around our ability to operate the assets and the integration and how quickly we'd be able to realize the lower cost. And we're well ahead of those assumptions that we announced earlier. So that's why we're comfortable lowering the guidance.
Kevin McCurdy (Equity Analyst at Pickering Energy Partners)
Great. And maybe as a follow up, looking for some clarification on the CapEx budget. In the 4Q earnings release, you guys talked about the opportunity or the option to spend an extra $200 million growth capital. In this release, it looks like your official guidance is still at a billion dollars. Just maybe curious how you're thinking about spending that extra growth CapEx given the
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Next question is coming from John Freeman, from Raymond James.
John Freeman
Your line is now live. Thanks. Good morning, guys. Brandon, I want to follow up on what you highlighted that y' all are I guess evaluating or looking at five bees a day of various sort of gas supply arrangements. Can you speak to sort of the mix of those between sort of like LNG or data center opportunities or otherwise?
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
John Freeman
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
John Freeman
Thanks Guys, appreciate it, thank you.
OPERATOR
Next question is coming from Gabe Dowden from Truicher Line is now live.
Gabe Dowden
Thanks, operator. Morning everyone. Maybe just curious around expectations for future M and A is maybe some additional West Virginia acreage and packages that could be available. So just curious given HG and how quickly you kind of hit some of the synergies, if there's continued appetite for more.
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, we are the dominant energy producer in West Virginia, produce about half of the natural gas in the state, have close to almost a million acres there and decades worth of inventory. And so we are the West Virginia energy producer. So anything within West Virginia you would assume that we would evaluate. And if it's attractive to us, it would be something we'd be interested in. Got it, got it.
Gabe Dowden
Okay, that's helpful. And then I guess just as a quick follow up, you noted this in the past and am obviously providing some additional benefits in conversations with gas deals. But could you also maybe just highlight or talk about how AM could you prove to be a differentiator on the water side with some of these data centers and hyperscalers?
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks guys. Yeah, we always like to say AM is the industrial builder of northern West Virginia, whether it's gathering for hydrocarbons or water. We do have the most extensive water system in the state and really across the country. So we are an expert in building water and all of these projects do require substantial water need. So that is a benefit to us and a strategic advantage for AR&AM. Great, great.
Gabe Dowden
Thanks guys. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Next question is coming from Jacob Roberts from tph.
Jacob Roberts (Equity Analyst at TPH)
Your line is now live. Good morning. Could you remind us of where you see the liquids cut progressing through this year? And really I'm curious if you could talk more about the processing cost reduction. Is that solely a function of the higher dry gas volumes or is there more to the HD story that we're not seeing?
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
No, it just doesn't significantly impact. I think it's like 30, 70, what's the exact Brendan, is that about low 30% on the liquids? And it doesn't significantly impact. We've got one rig right now drilling liquids, one in kind of the blended like liquid dry gas and one rig in the dry gas on the HG acquisition acreage. So very balanced profile for development and it really doesn't move the needle from where we're at today.
Jacob Roberts (Equity Analyst at TPH)
Okay, perfect. And if I could follow up on that comment about some of the recontracting potential coming up. Is part of that thinking that you see the potential for a long term supply agreement with a utility or data center or something like that, that could help offset some of the FD commitments by way of a supply contract.
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
Jacob Roberts (Equity Analyst at TPH)
Great. If I could tack one more on, Is there a counterparty type that seems more amenable to that type of arrangement?
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
They're all amenable to it. There's very much high demand for our product, as you haven't noticed across North America and the world. So there's so much demand for our product that they're all amenable to being the buyer of our product. Great.
Jacob Roberts (Equity Analyst at TPH)
I appreciate the time guys, thank you.
OPERATOR
Next question is coming from Josh Silverstein from ubs.
Josh Silverstein (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
Exactly. We are attracted to the local demand just because it's low cost and able to supply the. It's all incremental demand too, so we'll be able to grow into it. So that's part of our low cost growth strategy.
Josh Silverstein (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Okay. And then just on the HG acquisition as well, you highlighted the OPEX cost synergies. You know, the biggest piece of the synergies you outlined previously was on the development optimization. I just wanted to see how that's going, if that's something that we'll start to see more of a benefit of later on this year. More in 27 relative to what you're seeing right now.
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
Josh Silverstein (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Thanks, guys. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Next question is coming from Neil Maitup from Goldman Sachs.
Neil Maitup (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Reline is now live. Yeah, good Morning, team. Slide 7 is really great. Where you guys talk about the new propane dock capacity. And the base case is slide 8 as well. I should say both of them. The base case, I think is pretty clear, but the export case is quite extreme by the summer. And so maybe you could talk about how real is this potential for that, for the max export case to play out and what are the biggest gating factors for it not to play out?
Dave Canalongo (Senior Vice President of Liquids Marketing and Transportation)
Neil Maitup (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Totally. All right, very cool.
OPERATOR
Thanks, guys. Thank you.
Philip Youngworth (Equity Analyst at BMO)
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
Philip Youngworth (Equity Analyst at BMO)
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
Philip Youngworth (Equity Analyst at BMO)
That's great. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Leo Mariani from Roth.
Leo Mariani (Equity Analyst at Roth)
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, that's correct. We have a full contribution for capital in the second quarter for HG. So that takes you for the second, third and fourth quarter kind of into the $300 million range, assuming we complete some of those pads we talked about earlier for the Growth case. If we don't do that, then it'll step back down from the 300 more to the kind of 250 range in the third and fourth quarter. Okay, that is helpful.
Leo Mariani (Equity Analyst at Roth)
And just on the synergies, obviously you talked about the 80 million target. Would you expect that all to be realized here in 2026 or can some of that linger into next year? And is the bulk of that just sounded like a lot of it was operating cost and GNA related. But is there a capital portion that will flow through there as well?
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question today is coming from Doug Legat from Wolf Research.
Doug Legat (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)
Your line is now live. Thanks fellas. Appreciate you having me on. I wonder if I could come back again to slide 7 and 8. I just want to make sure I'm not missing something here. So your base case is still, it looks still quite conservative. What would it take for you to change that? Because it seems at least based on enterprises comments that exports are already running at record levels in April. So what would it take for you to reset that?
Dave Canalongo (Senior Vice President of Liquids Marketing and Transportation)
Doug Legat (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
Doug Legat (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)
Where I'm going with this is get the deal or not. You're not going to give up market share. Right. So presumably you benefit regardless of who sends the data. Got it. All right, thanks so much, guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question today is coming from Paul diamond from Citi.
Paul Diamond (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Your line is now live. Thank you. Good morning all. Thanks for taking the call. Sticking on the AI and power contracts for a moment. Across the space we've seen some variability in the terms structure and where I guess all these things settle. Can you talk about what you've seen in your conversations is like is there emerging structure that's most common or is it more highly variable based on end market needs?
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
Paul Diamond (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Got it. Makes perfect sense. And then sticking on, you guys talked a bit about the balance between gas and liquids on a medium term basis. You talked a bit about how that structure might be. Is that more like normal cycle reactivity or is that a building of ducts for more short cycle response? Just how you guys see that playing out?
Brendan Krueger (Chief Financial Officer)
Paul Diamond (Equity Analyst at Citi)
on a go forward basis. Got it. Appreciate the clarity. I'll leave it there.
Michael Kennedy (CEO and President)
Thank you. We reached out of our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to management for any further closing comments. I'd like to thank everybody for joining us on the first quarter 2026 conference call. Please feel free to reach out with any further questions.
OPERATOR
Have a good day. Thank you.
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