Full Transcript: Antero Resources Q1 2026 Earnings Call

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Greetings and welcome to the Antero Resources Corporation First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and webcast. At this time all participants are in the listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow a formal presentation. You may be placed in the question queue at any time by pressing Star one and we ask that you please ask one question and one follow up, then return to the queue. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. If anyone should require operator assistance, please press Star zero. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Dan Katzenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you for joining us for Antero's first quarter 2026 investor conference call. We'll spend a few minutes going through the financial and operating highlights and then we'll open it up for Q and A A. I would also like to direct you to the homepage of our website at antero resources.com where we have provided a separate earnings call presentation that will be reviewed during today's call. Today's call may contain certain non GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings press release for important disclosures regarding such measures. Joining me on the call today are Michael Kennedy, CEO and President Brendan Krueger, CFO David Cannelongo, Senior Vice President of Liquids Marketing and Transportation and Justin Fowler, Senior Vice President of Natural Gas Marketing.

I will now turn the call over to Mike. Thank you Dan Good morning everyone. I'd like to start my comments by praising our operations team for their success during Winter Storm Form. Their ability to achieve 100% uptime on our operations throughout the storm is an impressive achievement. As highlighted on slide number three, our team's efforts and strong pricing helped us deliver one of the best quarterly results in company history. Also as highlighted on the slide we closed on the HG acquisition in the Ohio Utica Shale divestiture. The HG acquisition added substantial production cash flow in nearly 400,000 net acres and 400 drilling locations to our core West Virginia Marcellus position. Importantly, the acquisition will drive corporate cash costs down $0.30 per Mcfe which lowers our breakeven costs and drives margin enhancement. Turning to the integration of HG, we are significantly ahead of schedule. We recently turned in line our first HG pad. This six well pad located in the liquids rich area has 110,000 total lateral feet or average lateral lengths over 18,000ft per well. Notably, this pad has one of the highest net royalty interest at 89%, further enhancing its rate of return. We expect the pad to produce 150 million per day and remain flat at these levels for quite some time. On the acquired assets, we have already achieved operating synergies of 15 to 20 million dollars and are now forecasting over 80 million dollars for the full year, outpacing our initial target of 50 million dollars. Once we closed on the acquisition and took control of operations, we found incremental cost saving opportunities which include drilling and completion, design changes, water handling optimization and benefits from our economies of scale that are driving faster than forecasted synergies. Our first quarter production was a record 3.9 Bcfe per day, 13% above the year ago period. This production growth is expected to continue through 2026 with full year production of 4.1 Bcfe per day, a nearly 20% increase from 2025. Turning to the right hand side of the slide, our quarterly financial results were highlighted by our ability to capture substantial premiums to benchmark prices. These high premiums, combined with our terrific operational performance, generated free cash flow of $657 million, the second highest level in our company history. We used this free cash flow to accelerate debt reduction following the HG acquisition. At the time of the acquisition announcement, we had targeted free cash flow available to fund the acquisition from December through the end of the first quarter to be approximately $500 million. We exceeded this target by $250 million. Looking ahead, improved Natural Gas Liquids fundamentals are expected to result in us hitting our leverage target of 1x by mid-2026, six months ahead of prior expectations. Next, let's turn to slide number four, which highlights our latest hedge position for 2026. Over 60% of our natural gas volumes are hedged and we have one third hedged in 2027. Our strategy continues to be targeting a natural gas hedge position of 25% to 50% of annual production, which reduces the volatility in our cash flow and provides an opportunity to be countercyclical in share buybacks or asset acquisition opportunities. On the liquid side, we remain unhedged. I'll close my comments today by touching on Antero's advantage position in VAE's global backdrop, which is highlighted on slide number five. The recent geopolitical events have highlighted the advantage of Antero's corporate strategy. We have the highest LNG exposure among Appalachian producers, selling 2.3 bcf per day of production to sales points along the LNG fairway. At the same time, we are the largest producer exporter of Natural Gas Liquidss in the US selling the majority of our LPG, which includes propane and butane, into international markets. We expect recent global supply outages and disruptions to lead to increasing risk premiums for US Natural Gas Liquids barrels both in the near term and in the years ahead. These global events are leading to increased demand from international Natural Gas Liquids and LNG buyers. They're looking to de risk their energy portfolios by diversifying their exposure and increasing purchases of US Supply. This shift towards US Supply supports higher export utilization and more attractive price premiums at our sales points along the coast. This highlights Antero's unique export strategy and positions us well to benefit from today's rising global demand for US Energy. Now to touch on the current liquids and Natural Gas Liquids fundamentals, I'm going to turn it over to our Senior Vice President of Liquids, Marketing and Transportation, Dave Canalongo for his comments.

Thanks Mike New market volatility has been introduced to global energy flows, particularly affecting NGL and oil products. With the ongoing conflict in the Middle east following Operation Epic Fury that began on February 28, we are continually monitoring the Middle east infrastructure attacks, ship transits through the Strait of Hormuz, and assessing the resulting commodity price implications for our business. At this point in time, there are far too many uncertainties for us to be able to provide updated guidance with a high level of confidence. In our opinion, today's financial market does not yet reflect the most significant supply shock witnessed to date. However, as the second largest NGL producer and as Mike indicated, the largest producer exporter, while also remaining unhedged on NGLs, we are poised to benefit from rising global demand for US Energy and higher Mont Belvi pricing focusing in on the impact to the global NGL market, the graph on the left of slide number six shows that the Middle east accounted for about 36% of the global waterborne LPG market in 2025, and virtually all of that volume needs to transit the Strait of Hormuz to reach global buyers. The US is the only other major waterborne LPG supplier on the demand side. The graph on the right shows the major buyers such as China and India were heavily reliant on the Middle east for supply. These buyers have no other options to replace these barrels except lifting more volume from the U.S. recent U.S. LPG dock expansions couldn't have come at a better time, alleviating bottlenecks seen in recent years and making barrels available to global buyers. The US has added up to 610,000 barrels a day of LPG export capacity over the past year, bringing the total terminal capacity to approximately 3 million barrels a day. As illustrated on slide number seven, going forward, additional expansions through 2028 will add approximately another 1 million barrels a day of LPG export capacity. The full impact of the recent debottleneck on propane exports has just begun to be realized. Persistent fog in the US Gulf coast, some mechanical issues and a relatively higher proportion of butane exports in recent months following the closure of the Strait of Hormonez have kept US Propane inventories elevated to start. However, this surplus volume is well positioned to backfill constrained Middle east product as an armada of LPG ships have sailed to the US for their only opportunity to get replacement cargoes. Notably, we have seen a sharp increase in export volumes in recent weeks, reaching 2.3 million barrels a day of propane alone this week, and we expect record level exports to sustain in the months ahead. Slide number seven also shows the upside potential for propane exports with the new dock capacity online. The purple dotted line on the chart shows the level of propane exports if terminals were running at or near operational maximums of 90% nameplate capacity. This would represent the US averaging over 400,000 barrels a day of incremental propane exports in calendar year 2026 over the third party case published before the conflict, indicating that there is ample room for more propane across US stocks. Now let's take a closer look at the impact that higher propane exports will have on inventories, which is illustrated on slide number eight. The tan dotted line represents the pre epic fury inventory outlook from the same third party provider. that time expectations were for propane storage to remain elevated throughout 2026. The blue dotted line presumes that new dock capacity will add an additional 100,000 barrels a day of exports the remainder of this year to replace a small portion of the LPG supply that has already been lost from the Middle east conflict. Under this scenario, storage would fall below the five year average by late summer. The purple dotted line illustrates what happens to U.S. propane storage at dock utilization rates run at 90% for the remainder of 2026. Under this case, we would fall below the 5 year range by the early summer and ultimately need a pricing response to keep barrels in the US to avoid a supply shortfall ahead of this upcoming winter. As a reminder, Antero produces 46 million net barrels of C3+NGLs, so an increase in $1 per barrel of C3+ results in 46 million in incremental cash flows. Antero's forecasted realized pricing for C3+ has increased approximately $12 per barrel during this time, reflecting over $550 million of incremental free cash flow in 2026 Uncertainty remains in the global energy markets from here until there are concrete agreements and realized outcomes in the Middle East. However, US energy supply and particularly NGLs remain a consistent supply source to the world in these times of need. With that, I'll now turn it over to our Senior Vice President of Natural Gas Marketing, Justin Fowler, to discuss the natural gas market.

Thanks Dave. I'll start on slide number 9, titled Near Term Liquefied Natural Gas Capacity Additions. Liquefied Natural Gas export demand is expected to increase by 7 BCF per day by the end of 2027. Golden Pass shipped its first cargo last week and is expected to ramp up 1.6 Bcf of capacity in 2026, ultimately exporting 2.4 Bcf per day in 2027. This increase in Liquefied Natural Gas export demand, when combined with higher power demand and increasing exports to Mexico, results in an undersupplied US Market over the next two years. This wave of new Liquefied Natural Gas export capacity is arriving at a much needed time. Turning to slide number 10, let's take a look at the current European storage the European Union exited this past winter at the second lowest storage level on record, falling below 30% at the end of the first quarter. Adding to this storage issue is that European Union imports from the Middle east have declined 91% in March and April. Supply outages and disruptions in that region are likely to result in reduced Liquefied Natural Gas exports throughout 2026. In order to fill storage to the European Union's 80% target ahead of next winter, the European Union will need to begin purchasing significant cargoes from the US And Asia is also in a similar position. We expect low storage levels and global supply outages to result in US Liquefied Natural Gas utilization rates run above historical levels, drawing down US Storage this year and supporting prices as we move into this winter. Now let's turn to regional demand, which is highlighted on slide number 11. The power projects highlighted on this slide are the ones that have been publicly announced in our region to date and amount to over 8Bcf per day of demand. Based on the conversations we have had, which also includes non disclosed projects, we estimate that regional power demand projects exceed 10Bcf per day in total in just West Virginia. In recent weeks, we have had projects announced from a combined data center facility with customers that include Microsoft and Nvidia. Also separately a project that is tied to Google. Late last year, the State of West Virginia announced its 50 by 50 plan, which is an initiative to increase the state's power generation capacity from 15 gigawatts today to 50 gigawatts by 2050. Additionally, surrounding states are considering removing tax exemptions for data center facilities that could drive increased opportunities for West Virginia to attract new projects to the state. This incremental 8 BCF a day of regional demand growth compares to total production in the basin of approximately 36 BCF per day. Given the large demand pull from Liquefied Natural Gas in the coming years, we believe there is only so much gas that producers will be able to commit to long term deals with these projects. Ultimately, this tightness should provide support in two ways. First, more attractive pricing to producers related to long term supply deals and second, improved overall local market pricing as a result of as West Virginia's largest natural gas producer with a significant infrastructure footprint through Antero midstream, we believe we are well positioned to participate in supplying the natural gas that these projects will require. With that, I will turn it over to Brendan Krueger, CFO of Antero Resources.

Thanks Justin. I'll start on slide 12 which highlights our cash cost reductions going forward. We reduced our 2026 cash cost guidance by $0.10 per Mcfe at the midpoint. This reduced range reflects second quarter through fourth quarter 2026 cash production expense reductions of $0.26 per Mcfe or over 10% below the full year average in 2025. When we include G and A and net marketing expense cost reductions total $0.30 per Mcfe Beyond 2026, we see opportunities for further cost reductions and margin enhancement through several initiatives that we plan to discuss in the quarters ahead. Many of the initiatives relate to our commercial agreements on natural gas and liquids takeaway as well as taking a more balanced approach to the development of our liquids rich and dry gas acreage. We see opportunities to lower our overall transport expense and improve our corporate margins through direct agreements with end users, replacing expiring transport with better netback transactions and simply letting certain contracts that are no longer needed expire. Some of these opportunities will occur in the near future, while others will take place over multiple years as contracts come up for renewal. Speaking further to the regional demand opportunities that Justin discussed, in just the last few months alone, we have participated in requests to provide proposals for gas supply that total over 5 BCF a day. While it is still undetermined whether we will participate in these projects, we do believe the demand is only growing for natural gas and particularly natural gas that can be supplied by an investment grade producer with multiple decades of undeveloped inventory. Moving to slide 13 I'd like to finish my comments by touching on the progress we have made with funding the HG acquisition. As shown on the chart, we are ahead of Initial expectations of paying down the debt associated with this recent transaction. With the help of the exceptional operations performance that Mike touched on, we were able to generate over 750 million of free cash flow from December of last year through the end of this first quarter, which was used to pay down over 25% of the acquisition cost. Combining this with the proceeds from the Utica Shale divestiture, we have already funded over half of the transaction. Based on our next 12 months free cash flow at current strip, we expect to have fully funded the transaction by early next year. This updated payoff timing is nearly a year ahead of what we expected when we announced the acquisition in December. To reiterate what we have said on past calls, after paying off the remainder of the debt associated with the HG acquisition, we will have increased production by more than 700 million cubic feet a day equivalent, added 400 undeveloped locations to our core West Virginia Marcellus inventory, and meaningfully reduced our cost structure, which translates into higher sustained free cash flow. Importantly, we accomplished these changes without having to issue a share of AR equity. At the same time, the overall macro environment for natural gas and NGLs has only strengthened with the current geopolitical environment and continued structural demand growth from both Power and US lng. With that, I will now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Yeah, Arun, good morning. We did in the first quarter we had international index pricing in our portfolio. We had Mont Belvieu as well. We have portfolio of tournaments as well as spot transactions. So we've been participating in some of the run up that you saw. You know, really was following up epic fury on the arbs where you could see April and May. You know, you're not going to sell something in March. Typically, when you're already in the first week of March, April is what's trading for a spot cargo. So you'll see some cargoes that we sold in April and May that were on some of the higher pricing as a result of this. But if you look out even to June, the ARBs have already tightened quite considerably. They're now in the 10 to 15 cents per gallon premium to Mont Belvie range. And I think as we look out forward on the year with the inventory situation and what we expect to happen, just as the US attempts to meet a portion of what the rest of the world has lost through this conflict in the Middle east, those arms will tighten further. So tough to say balance of the year, how tight those arms will get. But ultimately that's what we want to see. That stronger Mont Belvieu index pricing. That's really what we're the most constructive on. We think that's really the story of 2026 and we're in a great position to benefit from that, just given that we have not hedged any of our NGL volumes. So we'll see where that goes.

Yeah, you mentioned 2.3 million barrels of exports last week, so that's a punchy number. Dave, maybe not to pick on you, but one of your peers did raise their NGL realization guidance. I know they do the entire barrel, not just C3 plus, to call it a $1.25, $2.50 premium. That's not the quibble on that, but you maintain your overall guidance. I was wondering if you just give us some thoughts around that. The maintenance of your guidance and not a raise given. You did book a little bit of a premium in 1Q.

Yeah, Arun, I would say we did actually raise guidance on the ethane piece and that's really maybe the story here to talk about. So I think that's the main. It's kind of apples and oranges between us and other producers that include ethane in their NGL pricing. We've always historically broken it out for transparency purposes, and the reason is really that you can have dramatic swings in the amount of ethane that you recover from quarter to quarter, month to month. Could be local crackers are down, as we've seen in prior quarters, or it could be like we had here in the first quarter, where you have very, very strong regional gas pricing and you reduce your ethane recoveries as low as you possibly can. Well, when you're doing that and you're lumping it all together, what's your benchmark index against? Is it a static fixed percent of ethane in the benchmark? I think that's what you see other producers do. So you get into a situation where you actually can end up with a lot of your C3 plus barrels getting benchmarked against an ethane price. And that's typically when you see a large beat from a C2 plus kind of benchmark producer compared to somebody like us. I think if you put our ethane into it, we would have had a $6 premium to Bellevue on a similar benchmark index to other producers. So for those reasons alone, we just historically have always broken it out for transparency purposes. I'd also add that detail. Yeah, right now it's a highlight. We're very conservative when it comes to our guidance. There's a lot of uncertainty like there is today. We're not going to try to capture that in a moment in time. We'll just see how it plays out over the year.

current prices and gas and NGLs. Yeah, Kevin, that's unchanged. Still a billion with the potential to go to a billion. 2. I think the attractiveness of our program, that's truly incremental capital with no underlying commitments needed. So it is discretionary. It's completing three pads in the second half of the year. So that's still tbd. So we get the ability to watch local natural gas prices, see if the demand's there for it, see if it's attractive to complete those. So that's the second half event and we'll be able to make the call then with more information around the natural gas prices. Great. Appreciate it.

That was all regional local demand, not only data centers, but power projects as well. It didn't have any LNG in that 5 Bcf. Yeah, I think where we see a lot of the benefit, why we're getting a lot of these requests for proposals on this is just driven by the integrated nature of having both upstream and midstream AR being an investment grade producer that can supply the gas and significant undeveloped inventory and AM that can build the pipelines to the areas that need it. So I think that's what's driving a lot of the requests.

Got it. And then obviously good to see the accelerated free cash flow ability to pay down that term loan even quicker. I know you all are going to try to be opportunistic, but obviously it looks like the main focus has taken the majority of the free cash flow, vast majority, and taking out that term loan by the start of 27. If we look ahead to 27. Am I thinking about it right, that once the term loan is gone and you just have basically that 2030, 2036 paper, that's a very attractively priced and I think can't even, neither of it can even be called till like 2028. Should we just assume once we get to that point where the term loan is gone that nearly all the free cash flow is going toward buybacks?

That would be a fair assumption. You know, right now, you know, one of the attractiveness of our hedge position and our growth and our scale is the ability to be countercyclical on share buybacks. So if you do see any weakness will be there for that time frame. But assuming current commodity price, current commodity for 26 and 27 and the early redemption of that term loan by early 27, about a year ahead of our initial expectations, I think a good assumption for 27 would be share share buybacks for the incremental free cash flow.

Yeah, I think that's, you know, it's a big story going forward. I mean, our initial story was lowering the cost through the HD and developing dry gas and optimizing our acreage and portfolio. But on a go forward basis. A big story around Antero is the optimization of all of our transport arrangements. We had to take out the initial Firm Transport because we created this development program in Appalachia in West Virginia and we needed to underwrite all the takeaway. But Those agreements are 10, 15 years old. And so now going forward, they really need to be in the hands of the end user and we'll be able to enter into pretty really attractive sales and optimize our margins on a go forward basis. And we recontract that some of them around some liquids very near term are actually ones we're not using and just carrying. And you're talking hundreds of millions of dollars of incremental earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to us on an annual basis when these expire.

Your line is now live just on the new power capacity coming to the region. I'm curious just maybe on the volume and maybe pricing thought, is this something that you're kind of waiting around to see develop and then you can grow supply into this and then do you want to get more pricing exposure to local pricing as well? I mean, I'm assuming it's the power capacity is right around where you guys are. Very little transport cost there, so the realizations could be pretty good.

Yeah, definitely. That is the majority of the synergy. Perfect example is kind of on the completion stages per day. HG was in the 2, 3, 4 stages per day. You know, we average over 14 stages per day. So just on this pad that we brought on the wells going south, they were doing two or three stages. You know, this week we've been doing 11 on that. So you can imagine the efficiencies and optimization and cycle times that come with that. And we did not underwrite that in our acquisition valuation. So that all accrues to our shareholders. So that's the biggest one. Also with drilling too, we're under nine days per well. They were triple, quadruple that. So putting that into the portfolio really brings forward all that value for us and is really going to drive the synergies going forward.

Yeah, Neil, this is Dave. I'll take that one. I think you really kind of hit it on the head, which is the max export case. While the world would love to see that happen, to try and backfill just a portion of the LPG supply that's lost globally. You certainly are seeing reports about shortages, high canister prices in different parts of Central and Southeast Asia already and kind of the effects that's having. So, you know, they would love for the US to try and do the max export case. I guess what we were trying to illustrate was we really don't have the inventory to do that. So, you know, let's just say if the war was to get resolved here, even in the next few weeks, things would reopen by the end of June. Let's say the world's lost 120 million barrels or more of LPG. We could probably backfill about 30 of it here from the US and so that's really ultimately why we're so constructive on Mont Belvieu propane pricing, you know, even at that max export case, we don't even come close to backfilling the demand, you know, supply, supply, loss and the demand that's out there for global LPG. Unfortunately then in so much of this is dependent on when the dock capacity is coming online. Can you just talk about as you guys look at future dock expansions and stuff that's slated for 26, is everything tracking? Tracking? Well, yeah, I would say so. I mean, I think, you know, one of the large midstream players was talking about the commissioning of one of their projects kind of ongoing. I think that was a little bit ahead of, you know, where a few months ago people would have pegged it kind of more middle of the summer. So I would say, you know, ahead here so far, year to date, in 26. And typically, what you see with those projects, those various companies that are building those do a great job of getting those projects online on time. LPG export capacity isn't that complicated to build compared to some of the other. Like an LNG facility would be, for example.

Next question is coming from Philip Youngworth from bmo. Nobody's ls. Thanks. Good morning. Sticking with the recent announcements in West Virginia, about a year ago, the state, they did sign the micro grids bill. This was meant to attract data centers. Just wondering how much of a help this has been in the conversations with hyperscalers. And then what are some of the other main positives that would favor West Virginia, which is right in your backyard, versus other states within Appalachia?

Yeah, that has definitely been a help. So we really appreciate that micro grid bill and that kind of put West Virginia front and center for all these discussions. West Virginia's advantage is, you know, geographically we put it in, it's 100 miles to the data center alley. It's got the water, it's obviously got the lowest cost natural gas and energy. It's nearer the population center to the east. It's fairly cold. It's got all the advantages. I think there was a report out there by an energy company saying all the attributes that you look for, they all converge in West Virginia. So we're uniquely positioned there as well, just because we produce over half the state's natural gas. So definitely a good position to be in.

Okay, great. Then a couple quarters ago, you included a regional gas demand project list in the deck. I think you had Monarch on here as a 2030 startup. 430 million a day demand now it looks like it could be bigger and earlier, at least the first phase. So without updating this slide, are there any others you could see maybe being pulled forward as far as timing or increase as far as magnitude? And of the eight bees a day you're showing on slide 11, how much of this is either under construction or has reached FID now?

Yeah, I think if you look at the map on the. I don't know the exact figures in terms of what's under construction versus FID, but I think we would say of that 8bcf a day based on conversations we're having, and Justin talked about this, we see that well ahead of 10 bcf a day. I think a lot of these projects and what has been publicly disclosed are, you know, the initial phases. I think to the extent they can continue to build and scale, those numbers will be quite larger. So we're having a lot of those conversations and some are speeding up. And so, you know, I think our view is you really see this start to take hold when you get out into that 27, 28, 29 time period in terms of these facilities coming on. And it'll be phased over time. Where you have like Monarch's a good example, they've talked about their phase one, but that'll continue to phase and grow. And that micro grid bill that I think was asked about before, it allows you to phase within a four mile halo. So some of these sites, they have their four mile halo where they can continue to scale up over time within that four mile halo and still fall under the microgrid bill in West Virginia.

Yeah, hi guys. You've been really helpful in terms of providing kind of the production ramp post HG, kind of given the guide in 2Q and then into kind of second half. I was hoping to see if maybe you could talk about just kind of something similar on capital. I mean, presumably maybe first quarter is kind of a low and CapEx ticks up a little bit in the following quarters. I know obviously the, the growth capital could also be a component and I assume that all that growth capital would end up in the second half if you decide to spend it. So just any color there would be helpful.

Yeah, no, that's just for 26. The 80 million that accelerates actually on the go forward as we continue to improve and continue the synergies and if we get the asset integrated into our operations on a go forward basis. So that's just the 26. I think we talked about synergies up to a billion dollars over time. So we're ahead of that right now. So that's 80 million this year. I think it's more like 100 million going forward on an annual basis after that. Okay, thank you. Thank you.

Yeah, Doug, this is Dave again. It's really just a question of how much inventory the US or how little inventory the US is comfortable having as we enter the winter season. And when you see our base case dipping below the five year range, that usually when that sort of scenario happens, you see very, very strong demand here in the US to try and keep those barrels onshore so that they are there for our winter season. So you get this tug of war between domestic and international and that's why we didn't illustrate a stronger base case. But certainly as I said earlier in my comments to Neil, the world would like us to do the max export case if we could. We just. You don't have enough supply for it. Not to belabor the point, but I think Neil brought this up earlier. So just to be clear, is your view then on the premium to Mount Bellevue directly related to your view on exports? In other words, if price takes, exports go up. Does your Mount Belvieu premium get reset again in the second quarter. In terms of your guidance, we think parties that are selling spot cargoes in the second half of this year will be getting modest premiums to Mont Belvieu as we've seen in other times, where there's ample dock capacity and there's not enough inventory to go around for exports and domestic. But you'll have higher Mount Belvanee pricing. Exactly.

All right, well, this is a moving target, I get that. But my follow up is going back to the data center comment I just wanted to make. Maybe it's for you. I wanted to see if we can get some clarification. Everybody and their grandmother is trying to basically negotiate a data center supply deal. Obviously you've got a bit of a geographical advantage if it's in your backyard, but are any of your negotiations exclusive or are they all being put up to bid? Can you kind of walk us through what the nature of the negotiations looks like? And I'll leave it there, thanks.

Yeah, I think for most of them it's request for proposal to a number of parties. I think at the end of the day we feel we're well advantaged being an investment grade producer. But to the extent we don't get these and you still have this demand take place, it should rise, cause a rise in local prices, which we'll obviously benefit from. So we're certainly supportive of all these projects to continue to get them off the ground. There's only so much gas that can go around, but we think it just drives ultimately an increase in local pricing which will benefit from, I think in a pretty significant way as well.

Yeah, I think it depends on where the supply is coming from. So some of these deals that we're looking at, we would look to supply off of our firm, transport the pricing for that deal if it's coming off of our firm Transport may be different than if Antero midstream is building pipeline in state to supply a gas deal. So depending on the deal, the pricing could change. I think a lot of these guys, they're seeing what we talked about, which is we talked about 5bcf a day of demand. We obviously cannot supply 5bcf a day of that supply. And so I think they're getting a bit more nervous in terms of where is all the supply going to come from? Which we think will ultimately drive better pricing on these deals and rise, you know, cause a rise in the local pricing. But it could take, you know, a local market index or it could be tied to Henry Hub. I think those are still up in the air at this point.

It's a bit of both. What it's really driving is just a little bit more balance. Prior we just put on our first dry gas patents exceeding expectations. Just put it on like a month ago. First dry gas pad in over a decade. We have over 1,000 locations in the premium core of the Marcellus Dry Gas. So we need to develop that and having it coincide with all its local demand will really drive kind of just one rig there for the foreseeable future. We'll obviously have one rig in the liquids as well, our western portion of our acreage. And then we'll have one that's on the HG asset and that kind of floats between dry gas and liquid. So it's more kind of a blend just to really have a little bit more balance. That'll really drive our cost structure lower, it'll drive low cost growth going forward, really optimize our margins and drive our EBITDA growth. So we're excited about it, but we really just need to tap into that acreage, that legacy acreage position we had and develop that. Got it. And just one quick follow up there. Do you see, I guess do you see any value in building a large DUC inventory or is that. Do you kind of like the structure you been operating under? Yeah, I don't know about a large one, but what we're talking about is three pads right now. Maybe enter into 2027 with three DUC pads. That'll be a call we make in the second half just based on local natural gas prices, but that's about where we see our DUC inventory being at

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