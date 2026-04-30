Broadstone Net Lease Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you everyone for joining us today for Broadstone Net Lease's first quarter 2026 earnings call. On today's call you will hear prepared remarks from Chief Executive Officer John Morano, President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Albano and Chief Financial Officer. All three will be available for the Q&A portion of this call. As a reminder, the following discussion and answers to your questions contain forward looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially due to a variety of factors. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may cause such differences, please refer to our SEC filings including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and note that such risk factors may be updated in our quarterly SEC filings. Any forward looking statements provided during this conference call are only made as of the date of this call. With that, I'll turn the call over to John.

Thank you Brent. Good morning everyone. After a strong finish to 2025, we carried that momentum into the first quarter of 2026, delivering 5.6% AFFO growth year over year, continuing to execute on our investment strategy and driving strong operational outcomes across our in place portfolio. We advanced our committed build to suit platform through both existing and new relationships, adding over 90 million in new development projects year to date, invested over 60 million in a compelling acquisition, realized no bad debt during the quarter and addressed nearly half of our 2026 lease maturities with a recapture rate of 119%. A strong start to the year. Collectively, our results reflect the progress we have made executing on our core building blocks and underscore the strength of our high quality mission critical portfolio and the increasing visibility we are providing to long term sustainable growth. In total, we deployed 171.9 million during the quarter, including 61.2 million in new property acquisitions, 99.4 million in build to suit developments and 10.4 million in incremental investments in existing transitional capital projects. As previously announced earlier in the quarter, we added two additional build to suits including a new state of the art sub-same day distribution center located in Sarasota, Florida for Amazon, sourced through an existing developer relationship we also added a retail development for Academy Sports in Magnolia, Texas, a rapidly growing suburb of Houston that was directly sourced through the tenant and delivered in partnership with a new developer relationship. Continuing our momentum subsequent to quarter end and as we announced in our earnings release last night, we closed on the land and started funding a new pre-sort battery recycling facility for Tesla that will be located approximately three miles from the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Together, these three build to Suit investments represent high quality real estate paired with top tier investment grade quality tenants that blend to a first year initial cash cap rate of 7.2% with attractive straight line yields of 8.3%, a weighted average lease term of 14 years and valuations on each asset that are likely at least 75 to 100 basis points below our development yields, further demonstrating the value creation of our build to Suit strategy. As anticipated, on April 1, the second of two maintenance, repair and overhaul hangars for Sierra Nevada Corporation, Rent commenced supporting its continued work with the US Air Force replacing an aging fleet of night watch planes. We are proud to be a part of this effort and I couldn't be more pleased to have both projects reach stabilization on time and under our budgeted project investments, underscoring our team's ability to execute on our strategy and create value for our shareholders regardless of broader macroeconomic uncertainty and frequent market moving headlines. With the completion of Sierra Nevada and the three new projects I just walked through, our Build-to-Suit pipeline remains in a strong position with approximately 382 million of high quality developments scheduled to reach stabilization throughout 2026 and into 2027, providing visibility to over 28 million of new incremental ABR. Additionally, our opportunity set remains robust driven largely by existing relationships and Ryan will go into more detail on our active Build-to-Suit pipeline in a few moments. During the quarter we invested 61.2 million in a 60 acre campus approximately 20 miles north of Boston, Massachusetts tenanted by Charles River Laboratories, a leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology contract research organization. The sale leaseback investment includes a long term 12 year net lease with initial cash rents of 1.5 million and annual rent increases of 3% in a short term one year net lease with cash rents of 4 million for a blended 9% initial cash cap rate and four years of weighted average lease term. We intend to redevelop approximately 48 acres of the 60 acre campus that are subject to the short term lease in partnership with the Sanson Group as part of our growing Build-to-Suit development program. We think this transaction is yet another great example of creatively driving additional value. Turning to Project Triboro As I said during our last call, Our goal for 2026 is to advance three key work streams related to a potential data center development, zoning power and tenant identification. All three of these work streams continue to advance and our goals and timelines for each have not changed. To date, we have invested approximately 106 million in the project through our transitional capital platform, maintaining meaningful optionality as we evaluate the best path forward. The highest and best use for this site remains a hyperscale data center campus and our backup option for a multi building industrial build to suit development also remains intact. We continue to be immensely excited by this opportunity and by the end of the year we expect we will be able to decide our best path forward for this project, whether that be a powered land sale, a commitment to stay involved on a powered shell development, or a decision to pursue multi building industrial development and communicate the same to our investors, and I am confident in our ability to deliver. Ryan will provide a more detailed update in his remarks and you can expect we will provide relevant updates as we have them. Finally, to cap off a strong quarter of results and execution, I also want to highlight an important milestone for Broadstone Net Lease our inclusion in the S&P 600 index. We view our inclusion as providing incremental support for our improving cost of equity capital and believe it will help expand our investor base over time with the increased amount daily liquidity is helped provide. More broadly, we've been encouraged by improving market sentiment around REITs and the progress we've seen in our equity multiple as our cost of equity improves, it expands our opportunity set and enhances our ability to fund growth in a disciplined and accretive manner. As you saw in our earnings release last night, we raised 71 million of equity under our ATM during the quarter at a weighted average price of $19.13, bringing total gross proceeds to approximately 82.5 million on a forward basis at a weighted average price of $19.02. Going forward, we expect issuances to remain measured and opportunistic as we evaluate our cost of capital alongside our investment opportunities. With that, I will hand the call over to Ryan and Kevin to take you through some of these topics in greater detail.

Thank you John and thank you all for joining us today. As John highlighted the first quarter clearly demonstrated the effectiveness of our strategy and the strength of our team and portfolio. In today's environment, we believe creativity and structuring is just as critical as sourcing. Our focus is on transactions where thoughtful structuring can materially enhance outcomes, driving higher yields, embedding growth and protecting downside through multiple exit pathways. A strong example is the 61.2 million dollar investment we completed this quarter with Charles river laboratories in Wilmington, Massachusetts. The transaction involves the acquisition of a 60 acre campus approximately 20 miles north of Boston, delivering both a long term accretive sale leaseback and a strategically structured short term investment with meaningful future value potential. The two leases together generate approximately $5.5 million of first year cash rent representing a blended initial cash cap rate of 9%. As John noted, the first lease is a 12 year net lease with initial annual rent of $$1.5 million and 3% annual rent escalations nearly 100 basis points above our current and increasing weighted average rent growth. The second lease is a short term lease with a term of one year covering approximately 48 acres of the campus. This shorter lease duration was intentional allowing us to preserve near term cash flow while maintaining flexibility to unlock value through redevelopment. Specifically, the site has the potential to Support up to 440,000 buildable square feet of industrial development. The campus benefits from a prime infill location with access to a population of more than $4 million people within a 30 mile radius, along with strong connectivity to major transportation corridors and labor pools, factors we believe underpin sustained long term demand. Importantly, we did not underwrite this as a single outcome investment. The 48 acre parcel provides flexibility for multiple build to suit opportunities, effectively extending our pipeline of committed development projects. While we actively pursue this upside, we are supported by a strong underlying land value and the optionality it affords, reinforcing our conviction in this investment. Overall, this transaction highlights our ability to leverage relationships and apply a creative solutions oriented approach to structuring investments that deliver attractive initial yields while positioning us to generate additional long term value. As a broader update on our development pipeline following the early and under budget delivery of the two MRO facilities for SNC, we currently have 11 in process developments representing approximately 382 million of total projected investment. These projects are expected to generate strong initial cash yields of 7.3% and weighted average straight line yields of 8.4% supported by a weighted average lease term of 12.9 years and annual rent escalations of 2.5%. Importantly, these tenant driven developments are structured to mitigate traditional development risks including construction timing and cost pressures. As we've discussed, build to suit development remains a core pillar of our differentiated strategy and a key driver of embedded growth visibility. We aim to consistently maintain an active committed build to suit pipeline in the $350 to $500 million range and we continue to see a robust set of opportunities to support that run rate. Currently, we are actively evaluating approximately $1.3 billion of build to suit opportunities across both existing and new relationships, reinforcing our ability to drive visible long term growth in the stabilized transaction market. We continue to see steady deal flow, including several larger portfolio opportunities, particularly within industrial. That said, we remain disciplined in many cases. Seller pricing expectations, particularly around cap rates, do not align with our view of the underlying risk profile and we will not pursue volume at the expense of quality. Dispositions remain an important component of our capital allocation strategy. On a routine basis, we use dispositions to refine the portfolio and proactively manage credit, lease rollover and sector exposure opportunistically. When market pricing allows us to recycle capital on an accretive basis, we will act. This was reflected in our $12 million disposition during the quarter at a 5.6% cap rate on an industrial asset with seven years of remaining lease terms. Subsequent to quarter end, we completed the sale of three additional assets for total gross proceeds of $54.8 million, including two opportunistic dispositions totaling $50.$4 million at a weighted average cap rate of 6.3%, as well as the sale of a small vacant asset as part of our ongoing portfolio management. Turning to our in place portfolio, same store performance remains strong with 2.8% year over year growth driven by contractual rent increases and successful re leasing activity in prior periods. At the start of the year we had 22 leases scheduled to expire in 2026. We have already addressed half of those leases, achieving a weighted average recapture rate of 119% and an average new lease term of 6 years on extended leases. For the remaining 11 leases, representing approximately 2% of ABR, we are well underway in our leasing efforts and expect continued positive outcomes. Finally, with respect to our watch list activity, this quarter was relatively uneventful, reflecting the strength of our portfolio and proactive asset management efforts in recent years. As noted last quarter, Gardner White Furniture assumed all six locations previously occupied by American Signature as part of its bankruptcy process. Since then, we have executed a new 10 year master lease across all six sites, further enhancing what was already a strong outcome. Now shifting our focus to Project Triborough and building on John's earlier update, it may be helpful to frame where we are in the overall development life cycle. Over the past several months our efforts have been focused on advancing the site's foundational elements while simultaneously progressing key work streams across power zoning and leasing. This coordinated approach is intended to derisk the project, preserve flexibility around ultimate use, and position us to respond efficiently as milestones are achieved and market opportunities continue to evolve. We are actively advancing the site to a pad ready condition, including the installation of erosion and sediment controls, clearing and grubbing, mine remediation and masquerading. This also involves completing the core civil infrastructure required to create developable pads such as stormwater management systems, internal access roads and underground utilities. Universal Site Work that Must be Completed Regardless of whether the site is ultimately developed as a hyperscale data center campus or as multiple industrial buildings, we are approaching this site work in a deliberate phased manner, carefully sequencing activities to align with the project's multi phase nature and preserve maximum flexibility as we pursue value creation for our shareholders. On the power side, this continues to be one of the defining attributes of the site. Importantly, the 1 GW power commitment is supported by existing generation capacity and we are not reliant on future power generation build out to establish that supply. Our current focus is on coordinating the infrastructure required to transmit and deliver the power to the site as well as developing the on site infrastructure necessary to receive it as it becomes available. In this regard, PPL plans to construct a new substation and switchyard along with approximately 8 miles of new transmission lines. These upgrades are intended to support broader load growth and new customer demand, including Project Dry Burrow, while also enhancing overall system reliability. TPL currently anticipates commencing construction in summer of 2027 with completion targeted for the summer of 2030. At the site level, we plan to develop a dedicated substation to receive the delivered power which we currently anticipate. The first phase of energization consisting of 300 megawatts to commence between Q4 of 2027 and Q1 2028, with the additional 700 megawatts to follow thereafter. We remain in close and ongoing coordination with DPL and are actively working through the required electric and construction service agreements necessary to advance Project Triboro with respect to zoning. In recent months, Oliphant Borough has considered amending its zoning ordinance to expressly allow data centers in the CM2 district where project Triborough is located. We understand Pennsylvania municipalities must accommodate all lawful land uses somewhere within their boundaries, including data centers, but may regulate them through standards such as siting rules, setbacks and required studies and reports which are typical for real estate development. As drafted, Project Dry Burrow aligns with the framework contemplated by the proposed amendment. At its most recent meeting, Borough Council chose not to adopt the amendment as written and instead started a process giving it up to 180 days to address data centers in the ordinance. We will continue working with the Council on the amendment during this period to protect our rights. In the meantime, we filed a zoning permit application last week, informally asserted that the proposed data center campus is permitted by right under the current ordinance and may proceed as planned accordingly, despite heightened attention on data center development, we remain confident in our path forward and do not expect any impact to our anticipated 2026 timeline. Finally, with respect to leasing efforts, we are currently engaged in active discussions with multiple hyperscale users that have expressed strong interest in Project Triborough. We look forward to providing updates as these discussions progress and as we gain greater clarity on potential structures and timing. As John has consistently stated, our objective is to have clarity on the optimal path for Project Triborough by the end of 2026 based on the progress achieved relative to several milestones including zoning power and leasing, and remain focused on maximizing shareholder value while preserving optionality. With that, I will now turn the call over to Kevin thank you, Ryan.

During the quarter we generated adjusted funds from operations of $76.9 million or $0.38 per share, representing a 5.6% increase over Q1 of 2025. Results benefited from strong same store rent growth of 2.8% and from recent investment activity in build to suits reaching stabilization. The quarter's results also notably benefited from no loss rent realized during the quarter and lower non reimbursable property expenses. G&A remains well controlled with core expenses totaling $$7.8 million during the first quarter. While this represents an increase of 5.4% year over year, this change was largely impacted by one time or timing related expenses including employer tax expense for stock vesting and professional services. We remain well on track to achieve our G&A guidance with respect to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with pro forma leverage of 5.8 times unchanged Quarter over quarter. At quarter end we had approximately $82.5 million of unsettled equity and nearly $600 million available on our revolver. With limited debt maturities through the first half of 2027, we maintain sufficient financial flexibility as we look ahead. Last week our Board of Directors elected to maintain our $0.2925 dividend per share payable to holders of record as of June 30, 2026 on or before July 15. Lastly, we are maintaining our 2026 per share guidance range of $1.53 to $1.57 with no changes to our key assumptions. Despite no bad debt in the first quarter, we are also maintaining our full year assumption of 75 basis points of lost rent within our 2026 guidance and plan to revisit this assumption throughout the year. It's always worth reminding everyone that our per share results for the year are sensitive to the timing, amount and mix of investment and disposition activity, as well as any capital markets activities that may occur during the year.

Please reference last night's earnings release for additional details and we will now open the call up for questions. Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question today, please do so now by pressing Start followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you change your mind or you feel like your question has already been answered, you can press Start followed by two to remove yourself from the queue. Our first question today comes from Anthony Paolone with JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Sure. This is Ryan. Yes. When we're talking about that universal sitework, that's site work and infrastructure improvement that we would be looking at regardless of whether we were going to proceed with data center usage or industrial usage, the infrastructure that would relate specifically to the data center itself. You know, I think the majority of that cost is being pushed off at this point until we're a little further along in our decision making process.

Yeah, thanks. Tony, this is John. I think it's a great example of the ways that our strategy can unlock value by creatively structuring solutions for our developer partners and clients. This isn't the first time that we've done something that's a little more creatively structured with sandstone. We did it with Sunset Hills, we're doing it with Triborough, we have it with Charles river and we have other things in the hopper that we're considering with them. They continue to grow as a fantastic partner for us with our business as we're helping them grow theirs. This project was particularly attractive to us because there were certain things that needed to be solved for the overall transaction to move forward for Charles River. They needed a long term sale leaseback for the assets that they were looking to double down on and continue to invest in. And then they had some assets that they were looking to move on, but they needed a transition period for. This is a premier location in the northern Boston Market, right off of i93 and that i93, i95 corridor, strong industrial area. We've underwritten this, as you heard from Ryan, to 440,000 square foot of industrial build. It's probably four buildings somewhere in the give or take 100,000 square foot. You're talking shallow bay industrial, which is perfect for that space. Our cost basis is slightly below market. So we feel like if we did need to get out of this, there's going to be interest in the site where we're going to be able to make some money on the back end whether we develop it or not. But our intention is to develop this. We think there is a good opportunity for Build-to-Suit in this area. We've already had interest from one tenant for a Build-to-Suit on site. The way we've penciled this out is we're looking at yields probably on yield to cost in that low to mid-7% cap range. And on a stabilized basis, you're going to have values in these assets in the mid to high-5% cap range. So this potentially is a home run for us. So we're very excited about it. But we also made sure that as we underwrote it, we found good optionality. So to answer your question about appetite for more, we can find deals like this. We've got all sorts of appetite for it because this is the place where our strategy really shows the value of the Build-to-Suit, focusing on real estate operation investment and not just doing the commodity net lease trade that we have seen often in other places.

Yeah. So 180 days is up to our understanding, is that the council wants to move this forward as quickly as possible, although it was prudent for them to take the 180 days. I think it's important. Interests in land in that particular park besides us. So it does not change our timeline, as you heard Ryan say, you know, by the end of 2026, which is what I've been saying for a long time. You know, we're looking to have zoning power and a tenant interest solidified so we can make the right decision to maximize value. And, you know, sometimes real estate development work can be a little messy, zoning in particular. So none of this is out of the ordinary. None of this is a problem. We'll work through it over time and we expect to stay on the timeline that we've announced without any hiccups.

Yeah, share price is a big factor for sure. I think opportunistic is the right word to use. It is entirely dependent on both share price, which is far more constructive than it was. We've been very excited to see the increase in the returns that we've been providing on the share price, certainly including the S&P 600 index, which was a wonderful surprise. But then it's also opportunistic, related to our opportunity set in the pipeline, you know, with the types of deals that we can see if we find other Charles river type deals or opportunities to deploy capital in a creative manner. And as you know, our focus is on direct relationship based deals like Charles river and some of these others. You know, put those two things together and there may be more opportunity to do this in the future.

Yeah, the. Certainly seeing increased transaction activity, more portfolio deals, more industrial portfolio deals. So right down the middle of fairway for things that we're looking at, we're having an increasing number of conversations with our relationships, so tenants, sponsors, things like that and finding good opportunities. We're being really disciplined about where we deploy capital. There wasn't a ton that we needed this year to hit our guidance range. From a growth standpoint, we are allocating a lot towards the Build to Suit program. As everyone knows, that's where the, the focus is for us for the long term. De risk, attractive value, creating growth into the future. But there are incremental deals that are out there that are interesting to us. We're spending time on them. And just like last year, we're starting at a place where our guidance and our assumptions around this are relatively conservative in terms of what we think we can do. And as the opportunity set starts to form and as we have a better view on what the longer term cost of capital is going to be for us with the better and more constructive stock price, hopefully there's an opportunity for us to do more and potentially push that guidance towards the back half of the year.

Okay, appreciate that. And then I guess moving to the, you know, to the core part, core part of the company with the industrial build to suits, you know, you've announced the target of 350 million to 500 million of new deals annually and also mentioned evaluating really a robust $1.3 billion of new development opportunities. So can you even just comment, you know, what's driving such an increase in, you know, volume being evaluated? Is it really just the Broadstone name brand getting stronger in the development space And I guess within that. Is it safe to say you feel pretty good about hitting that target in 2026?

Yeah, we feel very good about hitting that target. We've got a lot of opportunities we're evaluating right now. I think it's a handful of things. One, I got to give all the credit to the team, Ryan and Will Garner, Sam Delemos, Ryan Rayhauser, the folks that are really driving the Build to Suit development process for us are hitting the ground and really making a lot of phone calls, reaching out to their contacts, finding new relationships, really honing in on existing relationships, getting views of entire pipelines of deal flow to see what we've out there. And then it's also that we're getting some calls, you know, people our name is getting out there. People have heard what we've been able to do. The referral network is great. You do a good job for one developer and you provide a solid outcome. They're more likely to recommend you to somebody who is in a different geographic area or operates in a different type of retail or industrial space. So the team is working really hard to build out this pipeline and then, you know, we're also getting a little bit lucky as the name gets out there and the space expands and people are starting to call us as well. So all of those things are putting us in a great spot to execute on the strategy and to hit the numbers that we plan.

Hi, good morning everyone. Or yes, good morning. I guess as we think of incremental build to suit announcements and what it means for 2027 completions, I guess could you give some, I don't know, parameters or range of how many quarters would you say is average for a project to get completed? Obviously we could look at what you have in the disclosure right now, but is it 4, is it more? And I'm just wondering if incremental 26 announcements that are larger than say like $5 million or something at could open in 1H27 or would it be later in 27?

Yeah, great question. We usually work on our assumption of like the average in the pipeline is about 15 months. Certainly are ones that come inside of that and others that take a little bit more. So call it 12 to 18, generally speaking. So there's a handful of things that could come in in the first half of 2027. But at this point a lot of our attention has been sort of filling out the the pipeline on 2H27. So we're having that consistent rent commencement from the build to suit pipeline over time. There's a handful of things that are near completion right now that should add to that. And then the stuff that's a little bit higher up in the pipeline would likely be more into that second half of 27.

Yeah, not really. Claire's. We're still working through the releasing and the sale process. No announcements to make on that front. We still have time to work through it, so we still feel good there. And then on Red Lobster, we haven't had any material change in sort of the position. You know, we continue to monitor them and we continue to look for opportunities for us to reduce that exposure over time while finding accretive ways to dispose those assets. But no material updates on either one.

Yeah. So no loss rent in Q1. 100% rent collection, which we feel great about. It's still early, you know, we always have to remind ourselves that it's still the first half of the year. And so we've always sort of taken the position that we'll reevaluate our bad debt assumption at least halfway through the year. So at the end of after Q2. So yeah, we're still holding it at 75, but that's just our more conservative stance that we have taken historically on. We said at the beginning of the year and we leave it until at least after Q2.

Yeah, I mean we feel pretty good there. We do internal risk ratings, of course, but if you want to look at their agency rating S and P has got them at double B plus Moody's, Ba1, they've got 4 billion plus of revenue. They're at 2.8 times on a leverage basis and they got fixed charge coverage in three and a half. So we feel very good. The longer term piece here, obviously the short term piece is the majority of the rents in the near term, the $4 million over the course of the next year. But, but the other piece of this is fairly small given the overall size of Charles river, it's a million and a half a year on a 12 year lease. So we feel very comfortable with the credit relative to our exposure.

Yeah, I think it comes on both sides of the barbell for us. There's the risk mitigation type sales, which hit a number of things you've talked about in terms of whether it's tenant exposure, real estate fundamentals, underlying credit. Maybe there was a change in control that we didn't particularly love. All sorts of stuff that could put something non core, as you mentioned, into the bucket of, you know, one side of the barbell, that we're just looking to reduce that exposure over time. And then as Ryan highlighted in his comments, we're also very happy to do some cap rate arbitrage. And if there's an opportunistic sale that we can have, then we're more than willing to do it. You know, we've got a couple of the deals that we've done this year that were the result of unsolicited offers to sell at fantastic cap rates. And so part of our job is to make sure that we're accretively recycling our real estate. And so when we can do that and we can put that back to work in a fashion that's going to help us grow our earnings, we're very pleased to do it.

Yeah. I mean, so we don't have a huge exposure. I want to say it's in like the 2ish percent range, maybe mid twos, just a couple of handful of tenants in there. We certainly would be open to reducing that exposure over time. I mean, if you look at consumer data over the last couple of quarters, home furnishings has been roughly flat in terms of sale and foot traffic. So it's not exactly growing, but it's not shrinking in the same way that it was for a period of time once the sort of post Covid boom fell off and they all started experiencing a Little bit of difficulties, but we're very pleased with the resolution for American Signature with Gardner White. We think they've got a great team in place and a great business model that they're going to be pushing through with our stores in addition to a handful of additional stores that they got from the American Signature bankruptcy. So we feel like we're in a great spot with that new master lease and 10 year term. But doesn't mean that we wouldn't look to reduce that over time depending on where we see demographic trends and sales trends and things going.

Yeah, sure. I think John addressed it for the most part a little bit ago, but it's all relative to the opportunity set. We are certainly working with a better cost of capital in the equity slice today versus the last three years frankly. And so it's opened up the door on the margin but we're still, you know, not, not looking to pour on in a big way. And so we get a question very often is an expansion of this which is, you know, should we be expecting some type of balance sheet equitization and large overnight? And the answer is still no. And so measured opportunistic is still the, is still the thing.

for the build to suit side? You know, it just seems, you know, demand for development has increased broadly recently. So just wondering how that pool has changed or competition or any comments on pricing would be helpful. Yeah, I mean the total addressable market for us is continuing to increase. You know, obviously there's sort of the, the nationwide market but then we're thinking more in terms of what we are seeing and what we have an opportunity for. And that's been growing quarter over quarter since we initiated the program. There is increased development activity. I think people are continuing to look for opportunities to bring onshore, nearshore to, you know, increase the sophistication of their facilities. We've seen it with some of the work that we've done as people are getting out of older dated facilities and looking to put in, you know, narrow Racking Robotics all the things that they can do With a build a suit that they can't necessarily do with just walking into a blank slate on a spec. And then I think even you saw with today's GDP numbers that even though the consumer is a little bit more muted than people would like, you know, you are seeing a huge increase in investment on the business side with 10.4% growth on a period over period basis. So people are looking to put money to work. They're looking to get into the right types of buildings for their business. They're looking to make investments into the equipment that's going to help them grow their businesses as well. So we see a huge amount of opportunity here and we're very glad that we got into this space early when we did and have started building the reputation that's allowed us to execute the way that we have.

Thanks. Yeah, if there's anything maybe on the office side because of the utilization, if people are going to be reducing headcount or looking at different arrangements, but we think that there's a lot of resiliency built into our industries and our asset classes and industrial and in the retail and restaurant category, people are still going to want to go out to eat, they're still going to want to go out to shop, they're still going to be looking for those products to be delivered, for the food to be manufactured, all of the things that our real estate provides and supports. So those industries don't concern us, you know, but office, I think there's broader secular trends and AI is only going to potentially accelerate those.

Yeah, great opportunistic sale for us. That was an unsolicited offer to sell. You know, we will always look for places where we've got an asset valued in one place and somebody else thinks it's inside it or the cap rate is inside of that. So they're willing to pay more for it and we can make that arbitrage work. We will. You know, we're not looking at going around selling our best trophy assets. You know, these are places where we've seen good opportunities for assets that we are kind of put in the middle of the pack for us. But somebody else sees it as a gem. If that's the case, we're happy to sell it to them at a mid five cap.

of your portfolio just to see how returning this could be going forward? Yeah, mostly driven by industrial. A lot of times the retail assets that are going to roll are going to have a fixed rent bump as the way they go through. But we've got a little bit more of ability to mark to market on the industrial side. We aren't looking necessarily at the assets that have 10 plus years of term left on a mark to market basis. I mean that's anyone's guess at this point what's going to be rent in those periods of time. We do look at it though for the next two to three to four years. You know, we've got our releasing pretty much under control already for 2026. We have a little bit of a heftier volume for 2027, but we started working on those last year. And so we have a view on a mark to market. And then also looking out into 2028 and 2029, generally speaking, without putting a number on it, we feel very good that on an aggregate basis we're in a good spot from a same store growth standpoint for the assets that are going to release moving forward.

Yeah. So our conversation with the hyperscalers are primarily been in the zone of leasing, so leasing the sites to them, but powered land sale and us exiting the opportunity still is on the table. You know, there continues to be interest from all sorts of institutional buyers that would like to get access to it. So the hyperscale conversation has been much more in the vein of leasing. And to the extent that we believe the right value maximization opportunity for us to sell, there's plenty of folks that are interested in the site.

Hi, this is Zach Lydon from Michael Gorman. Thanks for taking my question. Just building on the first question asked and going back to the Boston transaction in the quarter, you know, it's a unique deal relative to typical acquisitions in the past. Given the implications and additional infrastructure spend and BTS development component mentioned in the remarks. Was this a broadly marketed process or a relationship source transaction? And would this type of of parcel structured sale, leaseback with embedded development be something that you're actively seeking to replicate or more of a opportunistic one off in the quarter?

So direct deal all the way. This was not broadly marketed. This was one that we partnered with Sanson on to find a solution for them and for Charles river to make this work in an attractive way for us. These are the types of deals that we think that we absolutely excel at because there's a lot of other folks that would look at something like this and just say no and they'd walk away because it would involve a little bit more work. It's a little bit more outside of, as I said, sort of the commodity net lease business that prevails in a lot of other places. So we absolutely would look for more opportunities like this. We think we've built a good reputation on someone who can creatively structure deals that work for everybody, but still provide a great way for us to grow our earnings and find ways to deploy capital to individual interesting places that can provide value in the future. So this isn't something where, you know, you necessarily can find opportunities like this just on, you know, the listings that are out there from brokers. These are relationship based type deals and these are the types of deals that we believe are going to come through our network. And we hope to be able to find more, because if this plays out the way that we've underwritten and the way that we believe, it's going to be a heck of a success for Broadstone.

I'll take the second part first. I think it's a little bit more about deal flow and some of the relationships that we have. Often our partners will specialize in one particular type of thing versus another. And so you're just going to naturally see more of a particular industrial type than something else if you're working with the same developer, the same sponsor, seller, what have you. We saw that with food processing as we grew that over the last few years, we were working with sponsors that did a lot of work in food processing. So it naturally became a bigger percentage in terms of the mix. We have been 70 plus percent allocated from an investment dollar standpoint in industrials since like 2018, 2019. So. So not really any difference in the overall strategy the way that we're allocating capital and deploying it. So I would expect over time that you should see our industrial exposure grow into that 65 to 75% as we work our way down on office and the remaining buckets of clinical health care and things. You should also expect that, you know, retail and restaurants end up in that like 25, 35. That would be the mix that I would expect, you know, in the near to medium term for Broadstone going forward.

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