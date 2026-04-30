Broadstone Net Lease Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/613304153
Summary
Broadstone Net Lease reported a 5.6% year-over-year growth in AFFO for Q1 2026, continuing its strong performance from the previous year.
The company invested over $60 million in acquisitions and expanded its build-to-suit platform by adding over $90 million in new development projects.
Significant projects include a new distribution center for Amazon in Florida and a battery recycling facility for Tesla in Texas.
The company announced a 9% initial cash cap rate investment in a 60-acre campus in Massachusetts, highlighting its strategy to create value through redevelopment.
Broadstone Net Lease maintained its 2026 AFFO guidance and highlighted its inclusion in the S&P 600 index as a milestone.
Project Triborough is progressing with key developments in zoning, power, and leasing, with expected clarity by the end of 2026.
Operationally, the company achieved a 119% recapture rate on lease renewals and completed a $71 million equity raise under its ATM program.
Management expressed confidence in future growth, driven by a robust pipeline of build-to-suit opportunities and disciplined capital allocation.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello and welcome to Broadstone Net Lease's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. My name is Emily and I'll be your operator today. Please note that today's call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Brent Meadow, Director of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations at Broadstone. Please go ahead.
Brent Meadow (Director of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations)
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan
Kevin
OPERATOR
Anthony Paolone (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks and good morning. Just on Project Tribor, you mentioned that there will be some infrastructure improvements there that are done irrespective of what the ultimate use of the land is. Are you all responsible for that and just wondering like what that capital commitment might be in the meantime?
Ryan
Anthony Paolone (Equity Analyst)
Okay, but it sounds like then the rest of those costs are fairly small or should we expect like some bigger checks to be written in the near term?
Ryan
Sure. I'd say, you know, total at the moment probably for this year less than $15 million.
Anthony Paolone (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. And then just my other one relates to the Boston acquisition. Can you talk a bit more of, you know, around just conviction level that you'll, you'll find some tenants there's to take on that risk, Sanson's role in all of that. And also just as you step back and do a transaction like that, Triborough for instance, just your appetite to take on what I guess is sort of like land risk for future type of build suits.
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Paolone (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Eric Borden with bmo. Eric, please go ahead.
Eric Borden (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Thanks everyone. Just kind of going back to Project Triborough and around the council's decision to take 180 days to address the data centers and the ordinance. Just curious what needs to happen there to get that cleared. And, you know, you're able to kind of move forward with data center development. And is there any risk around the council to kind of push that 180 day review even further out? Thank you.
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Borden (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. And then you were active on the ATM this quarter. You know, how should we be thinking about equity issuance for the rest of the year? And, you know, what, what conditions would lead you to accelerate or pause the issuance here? Just obviously share price is a big factor, but just, you know, capital and so on and so forth. Thanks.
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Borden (Equity Analyst)
All right, thanks for the time. I appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Jay Cornrich with Cantor Fitzgerald. Jay, please go ahead.
Jay Cornrich (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Thanks very much. I guess first off, just following up on that last question, how do you assess kind of just the opportunity Set for regular acquisitions currently, you know, I guess how's the pipeline? Are you seeing any changes in cap rates and you know, do you see an opportunity to maybe push what's already embedded in guidance throughout the year or just, you know, what are your thoughts on that?
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Jay Cornrich (Equity Analyst)
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Jay Cornrich (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks Pat. I'll hold it there. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Caitlin Burrows with Goldman Sachs. Caitlin, please go ahead.
Caitlin Burrows (Equity Analyst)
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Caitlin Burrows (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay. And then maybe just on the tenant side, last quarter you guys had brought up the Claire's location and how you were evaluating to either seller re tenant that and then also taking another look at the reslobster Exposure. So wondering if you have any update on either of those.
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thanks. Thank you. Our next question comes from Ronald Camden with Morgan Stanley. Ronald, please go ahead.
Jenny
Hey, good morning, this is Jenny on Ferran. Just a follow up on the tenant health. So the bad debt guide. Do you still hold 75 basis point of the year given there's no loss running Q1?
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Jenny
Got it. Just to follow up on the Charles River Laboratory, how should we think about the tenant health there? Given, you know, the lab has challenging demand environment, seems like they have Impairment recognized in Q4. Just, yeah, really talk a little bit more how you get comfortable with this type of tenant. And on the credit side, how do you feel about it?
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Jenny
Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Goldsmith with ubs. Michael, please go ahead.
Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thanks a lot for taking my question. As you think about the dispositions in 2026, I think he did one in the quarter, you got three subsequent to the quarter. So what characteristics most often trigger a sale here? Is it asset age, is it tenant credit, is it cap rate arbitrage, or just kind of strategic non core exposure?
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)
Thanks so much for that. And then, you know, you had that explosion of American signature and that's been streamlined with Gardner White taking over those boxes. But just can you talk a little bit about how much exposure you have to the home furnishing space, how comfortable your level with this exposure? Are there plans to reduce this exposure over time? Thanks.
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much. Good luck in the second quarter.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from upal Rana with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
upal Rana
Great, thank you. Kevin. On equity issuances, you know you sold 3.7 million during the quarter. I know this topic comes up often but just you know, any updated thoughts there or likelihood issue more or not would be, would be helpful. Thank you.
Kevin
upal Rana
Okay, great, that was helpful. And then maybe could you give us an update on the total addressable market
Kevin
upal Rana
Okay, great. That was helpful. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Brian Caviola with Green Street Advisors. Brian, please go ahead.
Brian Caviola (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. And good morning everyone. In this new world of AI, how do you view your portfolio's durability against any secular changes caused by technological advancements? Does that view differ between the retail side of the portfolio, the industrial side, and maybe even that small office side, The. That's still in the portfolio.
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Caviola (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, appreciate that. And then just one quick one on the disposition front, just seeing if there's a pricing read through here on the one asset you sold during the quarter, just notice there's a touch to mid fives cap rate with a sub 10 lease term, which is kind of interesting. So just any color there. Thanks.
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Caviola (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from John Kim with BMO Capital Markets. John, please go ahead.
John Kim
Thank you. This quarter you had 119% recapture rate. That follows what you did last quarter of 110%. Is that mainly driven by industrial leasing? And secondly, do you have visibility on what your current mark to market is
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
John Kim
But 119%, is that something that could occur again or is this sort of an average in this quarter?
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
It depends. I mean we've had good results. I mean the last couple of years we've looked at like 107, 108%. So 119 is a little bit higher than what we've seen in the last year or so. Happy to continue to push for those that we can get it, but that's maybe a little bit more on the high water mark side.
John Kim
Okay. And on Project Triborough is a very thorough update which is helpful I think at Your investor day, you talked about hyperscaler interest in acquiring that site from you at a nice premium. Just given the process could be elongated and maybe it could be end up getting pretty political. Is that an option that's still on the table for you or something that, that you're considering?
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
John Kim
Okay, great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Michael Gorman with btig. Michael, please go ahead.
Zach Lydon (Equity Analyst)
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Zach Lydon (Equity Analyst)
That's great, thanks. And then just a follow up, switching over to the portfolio, we notice industrial exposure continues to climb. So as industrial concentration approaches that two thirds range in the portfolio, how are you thinking about the appropriate ceiling for industrial exposure? And does the mix shift within industrial reflect the specific strategy or is this simply the composition of available deal flow?
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Zach Lydon (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks for the time.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We have no further questions. And so I'll turn the call back over to John Morano for closing remarks.
John Morano (Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Thanks everybody for the time today. We've enjoyed walking you through our strategy and what we've been working on. We're getting right into the heat of conference season starting next week and all the way through NAREIT at the beginning of June. So we look forward to seeing many of you in person. Hope you all have a great rest of your day. Thank you.
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