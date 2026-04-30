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April 30, 2026 11:54 AM 22 min read

California Water Servs Gr Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, California Water Servs Gr (NYSE:CWT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tadkppmm/

Summary

California Water Servs Gr reported first quarter 2026 revenues of $214.6 million, up from $204 million in Q1 2025, but net income was down to $4 million from $13.3 million the previous year.

The company is making significant infrastructure investments, with a 17% increase in Q1 2026 and a planned total of $627 million for the year.

Strategic initiatives include progressing on the Nexus acquisition deal and pursuing change of control applications in Texas for the BVRT partnership.

The company declared its 325th consecutive quarterly dividend and is celebrating its centennial year with regional events.

Management expressed satisfaction with a revised proposed decision on the 2024 California general rate case, expecting approval and implementation later this year.

Full Transcript

James Lynch (Senior Vice President)

Marty Kropelnicki (Chairman and CEO)

James Lynch (Senior Vice President)

Greg Milliman (Vice President of Rates and Regulatory Affairs)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press Star one again. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Davies Sunderland with beard. Your line is open.

Davies Sunderland

James Lynch (Senior Vice President)

Marty Kropelnicki (Chairman and CEO)

James Lynch (Senior Vice President)

And for some perspective on that, we initially anticipated two basically segments of the program. One is treatment and one is well replacement, with our objective to get the treatment in by the end of 2028, and then the well replacements will take some longer time. Of the total amount we plan to spend on PFAS, about $60 million of that is for the wells and the remainder is for treatment.

Davies Sunderland

Super helpful details, guys. Appreciate it very much, and best of luck tonight with the meeting on the grc. No, it's been a long road and excited to have it behind us. Thank you. Hi, David. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Appreciate it. Thanks, Davis.

Marty Kropelnicki (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. That concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. And you may now disconnect.

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