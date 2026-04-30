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April 30, 2026 11:54 AM 39 min read

Marcus Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/699595202

Summary

Marcus reported a 3.8% increase in consolidated revenues for Q1 2026, with adjusted EBITDA up by $2.9 million year-over-year despite a challenge of having five fewer operating days.

The theater division saw a 6.4% revenue increase, outperforming the industry due to a strong film slate and strategic pricing actions, while the hotel division achieved a 13.7% increase in RevPAR despite a weaker ski season.

Future outlook appears positive with a strong upcoming film slate for theaters and continued demand for renovated hotel properties, though economic uncertainties like travel costs could impact performance.

Management highlighted successful strategic initiatives like the rollout of tap-to-pay and mobile food ordering in theaters, and noted a significant increase in free cash flow due to reduced capital expenditures.

Operationally, the company is focused on leveraging its renovated assets and maintaining a balanced approach to capital allocation, including share repurchases and strategic investments.

Full Transcript

Ellie (Operator)

Chad Paris (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

OPERATOR

Drew

Okay, thanks. Hey, guys. Good morning, Greg. You provided an update in your preamble on the various initiatives you've rolled out or plan to launch over the course of the year to drive concession revenue. Any early learnings or observations you can share the overall receptivity on the part of your patrons of these and maybe for chad, is the 2% concession per capita rate reported 1Q, a good quarterly run rate to think of as you progress through the year?

Mike Hickey

Eric Wald

Chad Paris (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Eric Wald

Got it. And have you seen any reaction from others in the market on their pricing when you've taken rate changes, or are they kind of playing catch up a little bit given the lack of remodel?

Chad Paris (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Eric Wald

and you can't see it specifically in a Star report because they don't divulge

Chad Paris (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

the specific hotels rates.

Eric Wald

But you know, you can see that

Chad Paris (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Eric Wald

Thank you both.

OPERATOR

If you'd like to ask a question, please press Star followed by one on your telephone keypad. That's Star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Scholl of Barrington Research. Your line is now open.

Patrick Scholl

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. I was just wondering if you could maybe talk about how you're evaluating the leased footprint of your theaters and maybe just in general, kind of with the box office expectations for 2026 and 2027, how do you kind of just evaluate the overall screen base, both within Marcus, but also kind of the industry overall?

Chad Paris (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Greg Marcus (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, it appears that there are no other questions. I'd now like to turn the call back to Mr. Paris for any additional or closing remarks. We'd like to thank you once again for joining us today. We look forward to talking to you again in early August when we release our 2026 second quarter results. Until then, thank you and have a good day. That concludes today's call.

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