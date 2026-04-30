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April 30, 2026 11:52 AM 36 min read

Transcript: Mechanics Bancorp Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/144685372

Summary

Mechanics Bancorp reported $44.1 million in net income for Q1, with a diluted EPS of $0.19 and a tangible book value per share of $7.53.

The company recorded a $6.5 million provision related to geopolitical risks and incurred nearly $5 million in merger-related expenses due to the HomeStreet integration.

Mechanics Bancorp expects its net interest margin to remain flat for the next few quarters but anticipates expansion beginning in early 2027, projecting a ROTC of 17-18% and a ROAA of 1.3-1.4% in 2027.

The company successfully converted Legacy HomeStreet customers onto its core banking platform and anticipates completing merger integration in Q2, with significant expense synergies expected.

Mechanics Bancorp plans to sell its Dusk business line for $130 million, with the transaction expected to close in Q2, and anticipates paying a $0.70 per share dividend.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

C.J.

C.J. Let me hand it over to you.

TJ Johnson (President and CEO)

Nathan

OPERATOR

Woody Le

Hey, thanks for taking my questions. Wanted to start on the net interest margin (NIM) and just based off the spot rated deposits you gave, I'm a little surprised margin would be flat or you know, relatively flat next quarter. Could you kind of just walk through the puts and takes to that, to the flat margin over the next couple quarters and kind of the glide path we need to see in order to hit the, the 275 to 300 million of net income in 2027.

Nathan

Woody Le

got it. And then maybe just, you know, with some of the moving pieces. Is there kind of a margin range you expect in 2027 in order to achieve the NII run rate you expect?

Nathan

Woody Le

Nathan

Woody Le

Got it. And then maybe just last for me, you all noted in your opening remarks, you know, 80% payout ratio in 27, that provides some capital to be strategic with. And as you noted, you know, you could look at restructures, but it was also just interesting. Interested in your thoughts on additional M and A from Here, especially once we get past the. The official core conversion.

Carl Webb (Executive Chair)

Woody Le

Awesome. Well, I appreciate you all taking my questions and all the color you provided,

Carl Webb (Executive Chair)

Thanks for the questions, Woody.

OPERATOR

A reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your keypad. Your next question is from Dave Rochester with Cantor. Please go ahead.

Dave Rochester

Hey, good morning, guys.

Nathan

Good morning, Dave. Hey.

Dave Rochester

Nathan

Carl Webb (Executive Chair)

Dave Rochester

Okay, appreciate that. Are you at this point still expecting NII growth from the first quarter through the end of the year. Or is it more stable along with the margin?

Nathan

It should be pretty stable, I would say for a couple quarters and start to pick up. You know, the balance sheet again is going to be getting a little bit smaller in the second quarter and then should start to grow, but the growth will be modest. I'd kind of guide the stable NII and then picking up I think pretty materially in 27.

Dave Rochester

And you mentioned the upside and the margin as you get into the early part of 27. Where are you seeing that roll on, roll off differential in the earning asset buckets you have at this point?

Nathan

Dave Rochester

Yeah, I mean, it looks like between now and the fourth quarter, you're looking at at least a $10 million reduction on a quarterly run rate basis on expenses. How much of that are you expecting

Nathan

Dave Rochester

Okay, great.

Nathan

Dave Rochester

All right, great.

Nathan

Thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

Dave Rochester

Thanks, Dave.

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