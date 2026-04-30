Transcript: Mechanics Bancorp Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining our earnings conference call. With me here today are TJ Johnson, our President and CEO, and Carl Webb, our Executive Chair. The related earnings press release and earnings presentation are available on the news and events section of our investor relations website. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that any forward looking statements are subject to those risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated future results. Please see our safe harbor statements in our earnings press release and in our earnings presentation. All comments, expressed or implied, made during today's call are subject to those safe harbor statements. Any forward looking statements made during this call are made only as of today's date and we do not undertake any duty to update such forward looking statements except as required by law. Additionally, during today's call we may discuss certain non-GAAP. financial measures which we believe are useful in evaluating our performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP. financial measures to the most comparable GAAP. financial measure can also be found in our earnings release and in the earnings presentation.

Thank you, Nathan, and good morning. We appreciate everyone joining our call. and for your interest in Mechanics Bancorp, I'll kick things off today and we'll summarize the highlights of our first quarter performance. I'll also provide another strategic update on the bank before handing things off to Nathan to review our financials in more detail. Carl, Nathan and I will then open up up the call for your questions. With that, let's turn to Slide 4. We had a productive first quarter reporting 44.1 million in net income on a fully diluted basis. Our earnings per share was $0.19 and our tangible book value per share ended the quarter at $7.53 with $0.40 per share of dividends paid to investors in Q1. As anticipated, this was another noisy quarter, so I will walk you through some of the major items. First, we recorded a 6.5 million provision entirely related to qualitative CECL factors tied to geopolitical uncertainty stemming from the geopolitical uncertainties. Importantly, this was not driven by any specific credit deterioration within our loan portfolios. Asset quality metrics remain strong and I'm pleased to report that we had zero basis points of net charge offs when you exclude our auto net charge offs. Our runoff auto portfolio, by the way, is also performing well as it winds down. This provision was a conservative response to the heightened global risk of the geopolitical uncertainties and its potential impact on the US economy, particularly given higher oil prices. Second, we incurred just under 5 million of merger related expenses as we continue to work through the final phases of our HomeStreet integration. These costs were in line with our expectations and are nearing completion. The third non core item was a 1.7 million tax provision related to the remeasurement of our deferred tax asset due to a lower anticipated effective tax rate moving forward for the company. For forecasting purposes, we expect our effective tax rate to be approximately 26.5% in 2026, but this could still move around a bit when you adjust for the non core items. It adds up to 53.8 million of core net income for the quarter representing a core ROA of 1% and a core ROTC of 13%. The first quarter is always the seasonally weakest for us for both non interest expenses and core deposits. On the deposit front, our seasonality primarily stems from our 860 million of food and ag deposit customers who see large inflows in December and outflows in January. This quarter, 137 million of our non maturity deposit decrease was from these customers which is normal course activity. Otherwise, core deposits are roughly flat. Importantly, we did see a 640 million reduction in CD balances during the quarter. This was deliberate as we continued to hold the line on CD pricing let hotter money from legacy HomeStreet customers leave the bank. When we modeled the merger over a year ago, we expected 1 billion in CD runoff by the end of the second quarter of 2026. However, runoff has been greater than anticipated and we now expect 1.4 billion cumulative reduction in CDs with overall mechanic CD balances expected to stabilize at a 2.0 billion fundraiser. This implies an additional reduction in CDs of just under 150 million in Q2. Notably, the vast majority of CDs leaving the bank were from single account households and our core deposit retention through the merger has been very strong. Also, nearly all of our CDs have repriced once at our lower rates and have maturities of seven months or less. While this elevated time deposit runoff has a negative impact on earnings, it's higher risk, low roe non core money that's better to not have in our bank. Getting a bit smaller also generates excess capital which provides strategic flexibility. Staying on the topic of risk reduction, Legacy HomeStreet construction loans also decreased nearly 100 million during the quarter as we made a strategic decision to let certain business go that we felt wasn't priced appropriately relative to the credit exposure we were taking as a bank. In general, competition for loans and deposits remains quite stiff we are okay getting a bit smaller in the near term to minimize risk to the company and position ourselves for long term success. Our total assets are now 21.4 billion with total gross loans of 13.9 billion, total deposits of 18.2 billion and tangible shareholders equity of 1.7 billion. We remain 100% core funded with no broker deposits or FHLB borrowings at 331 and I'm pleased that we paid off 65 million of high cost senior debt at March that was acquired from Legacy homestreet primarily because of the Iran war provision. Our ACL grew 5 basis points this quarter to 1.13% of loans and now totals 157 million. Our allowance is also a very robust 2.95 times our total Non Performing Assets as of 331 with NPAs generally flat for the quarter. Our capital ratios remain healthy with a 13.9% CET1 ratio and an 8.7% tier one leverage ratio. Our cost of deposits was 1.28% in the first quarter down 15 BIFs from Q4 and our spot cost of deposits at 331 was 1.21%. Our NIM was 3.61% for the quarter up 11 bps sequentially and our commercial real estate (CRE) concentration ratio was 348%. Turning to slide five I'd like to provide you with an update on some of the key strategic initiatives happening at the bank. I'm very happy to report that we successfully converted all Legacy homestreet customers onto our core banking platform the final week of March. This major milestone was achieved thanks to a tremendous amount of planning and hard work from all our employees. We will substantially complete our merger integration during the second quarter and expect to realize significant additional expense synergies moving forward. As we will not be paying two core providers, other redundant contracts will be terminated and final headcount reductions occur. We remain on track to deliver on our budgeted cost synergies from the merger and reiterate our prior guidance of achieving an annual run rate non interest expense excluding CDI of approximately $430 million by the fourth quarter of this year. The $130 million sale of our Dusk business line to Fifth Third has taken a bit longer than expected, but we have a high degree of confidence that it will close in the second quarter. Given the pending dust sale, our first quarter earnings and our modestly smaller balance sheet, you will have significant excess capital and we expect to pay approximately $0.70 per share in dividends in Q2 subject to regulatory and board approval. Merger integration is almost behind us. After a very full year of work and the build outs of our wealth, commercial, banking and treasury sales teams are substantially complete. It will be nice to move past integration work and focus entirely on growing each of our core business lines with a technology roadmap for the bank that is increasingly focused on leveraging AI tools to improve enterprise productivity. As to the big picture, we expect a relatively flat NIM for the next two to three quarters as auto loan runoff remains a drag and our deposit costs stop declining. Given we no longer expect any Fed rate cuts and our CD repricing moderates, our NIM should begin expanding again in early 2027 as the impact of auto fades driven by legacy Mechanics bank earning asset repricing which will continue to occur over the next five years and will provide a tailwind to earnings growth. We now expect to deliver a 17 to 18% ROTC and a 1.3% to 1.4% ROAA in 2027 and beyond with a projected GAAP net income range of 275 to 300 million for 2027. Our earnings guidance has been reduced primarily due to removing two Fed rate cuts from our projections as well as from a modestly smaller balance sheet due to the lower CD balances. We also expect outstanding construction loans to decline to roughly 300 million over the rest of the year versus 500 billion previously. Let's flip to slide 6 which shows an overview of Mechanics Bankorp. Today again we have 21.4 billion in assets with 166 branches and very competitive deposit market share. We are the fourth largest community bank in both California and on the west coast with a branch map that's nearly impossible to replicate. We fully expect Mechanics to be a high performing bank despite taking very little risk with our earning assets strategy. On the left hand side of the page we compare mechanics to all publicly traded banks 10 to 100 billion in assets which including US now has 77 banks in the comparative group. As you can see, our cost of deposits for the first quarter was 1.28% versus the median the 77 banks of 1.76% giving us a rank of number 10. And I expect our cost of deposits to continue to drop in the second quarter before flattening the remainder of the year. Next our non interest bearing deposit mix is 36% which is third out of 77, up one spot from a quarter ago and the greatest store of value for our company. Our CET1 ratio of 13.9% ranks 19th and our risk weighted assets to total assets is just 59% versus the group median at 76%, which is the second lowest out of our 77 competitor banks nationwide. Despite this low risk profile, our expected 2027 ROTC of 17% ranks 8th out of the 77 banks, which would be exceptional. Finally, our 2027 efficiency ratio is now projected to be approximately 50% which ranks 22nd out of 77. Despite our operating in higher cost markets and with the majority of our deposits comprised of small balance consumer accounts, slide 7 is key to our investment thesis and another way of visualizing some of the important statistics from page six. The strength of our deposits and the efficiency with which we run our bank, both from an expense and a capital management standpoint, will allow us to post very strong returns despite having nearly the lowest risk mixed of assets in the country. These charts provide a great visual in my opinion, especially the risk weighted assets to total assets comparison. In fact, we expect our risk weighted assets as a percentage of total assets to continue to come down over time as our auto loans run off and our CRV concentration ratio Is managed below 300%. While we will pay substantial dividends the first half of 2026, we expect moving forward that our dividend payout ratio will be closer to 80% of net income as you retain some capital to support core growth and preserve strategic optionality. To wrap up my section, let's turn to slide 8. This slide summarizes our investment highlights. First and foremost, we have very strong market share across the west coast with a branch footprint that's nearly impossible to replicate. We also expect to have very strong profitability due to our top notch deposits and efficient business model. Despite taking very little credit risk. We are 100% core, funded with no wholesale borrowings or broker deposits and are highly capitalized with a very liquid balance sheet with 70% loan to deposit ratio forecast for 2027. We are efficient with our capital and plan to pay off substantial dividends which would imply a very attractive yield at today's share price. There's also firm alignment between our public and private investors as Ford financial fund owns 74% of the company. Finally, we have an experienced management team with a strong operating and M and a track record overall. The future prospects of mechanics are quite bright and I'm looking forward to finishing the job with the homestreet integration and moving on to the next chapter of growth for our great company. With that, let me turn the call over to Nathan to dig into more detail on our first quarter results. Nathan, thank you C.J.

starting on slide 10 for the first quarter, net interest income declined 3.9 million or 2.2% to 179 million compared to 183 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Our net interest margin expanded 11 basis points to 3.61% driven primarily from the reduction in deposit costs from the 640 million runoff of higher cost legacy HomeStreet CDs. First quarter interest income included 12.7 million of discount accretion on loans acquired in the HomeStreet transaction and we have approximately 150 million of remaining discount on those loans as of March 31, 2026. Lastly, the earning asset mix shifted modestly during the quarter reflecting lower cash balances as CDs continue to roll off. Turning to slide 11, non interest income declined 57.5 million or 73% to $21 million compared to $78.5 million in the linked quarter. As a reminder, the fourth quarter included a $55.1 million bargain purchase gain related to the write up of the Dust Intangible ASS and the Holme street merger. Excluding that item, underlying non interest income declined 2.4 million quarter over quarter primarily driven by lower trustees, lower gain on sale of loans and reduced foli income. Turning to slide 12, non interest expense increased 0.9 million or 0.7% to 130.4 million compared to 129.5 million in the fourth quarter. Merger related expenses totaled 4.8 million up modestly from 3.5 million last quarter and were primarily comprised of professional services and severance costs. Excluding these one time merger expenses, non interest expense declined 0.4 million versus the linked quarter. The efficiency ratio increased to 61.6% compared to 46.7% in Q4 reflecting the absence of the prior quarter bargain purchase gain rather than any deterioration in underlying operating efficiency. Turning to slide 13, loan interest income declined 12.9 million or 6.7% to 1.81.2 million and loan yields declined 9 basis points to 5.25% driven by slightly lower contractual yields and reduced discount accretion. Multifamily and single family residential Yields declined modestly by 6 and 3 basis points respectively. The CRE concentration ratio increased to 348% at quarter end. During the quarter we originated 546 million of loan commitments predominantly in SFR and other consumer categories and sold 54 million of loans, primarily DUST multifamily and residential real estate. Turning to slide 14, our commercial real estate portfolio remains well diversified and continues to reflect our long standing focus on lower risk multifamily lending. Multifamily represents approximately 70% of the total CRE portfolio with an average loan size of 3.8 million and an average LTV of 56% and an average debt coverage ratio of 1.55 times. The remainder of the CRE portfolio is broadly distributed across retail, office, industrial, hotel and mixed use categories, each with modest exposure and conservative credit characteristics. At the end of the first quarter our CRE concentration was 348% which would be 101% when excluding our multifamily portfolio. We also continue to manage down the higher risk segments of the Legacy HomeStreet portfolio. During the last six months we made progress reducing our HomeStreet syndicated loan exposure with balances declining from approximately 142 million at September 30, 2025 to about 68 million at March 31, 2026. During the first quarter we sold roughly 9 million of unpaid principal balance or 18 million of commitments of Legacy HomeStreet CNI syndications at par and we ended the quarter with no exposure to non depository financial institutions. Turning to slide 15 you can see both Legacy Mechanics asset quality trends and the impact of the HomeStreet merger. Mechanics has historically maintained excellent credit quality with with minimal non auto charge offs and a very low level of non performing assets. As shown on the slide, the majority of our historical charge offs were auto related and as mentioned earlier, that portfolio is in runoff and continues to outperform expectations. As a reminder, the increase in the non auto charge offs in the fourth quarter of 2025 was due to a charge off of a legacy HomeStreet acquired loan that has specific reserves established and the actual charge off was slightly lower than the original anticipated loss. At March 31st. Non performing assets represented 0.25% of total assets, modestly higher from 0.23 in the fourth quarter. The increase reflects the impact of lower loan balances in total and a slight increase in the non auto non performing assets of $2 million. Loan loss reserves to loans held per investment were 1.13% at quarter end compared to 1.08% in the prior quarter. The increase in the allowance reflects the incorporation of qualitative factor adjustments including a 6.35 million pre tax provision driven by the heightened economic uncertainty related to geopolitical developments. Turning to Slide 16, securities interest income increased 3.5 million or 7% to 53.1 million from 49.5 million in the fourth quarter. The increase was driven by higher yields on the portfolio which increased by 11 basis points to 3.97% as compared to the fourth quarter. The increase in the portfolio's yield was due to the full quarter impact of the 650 million of securities purchased in the fourth quarter of 2025 at accretive yields to the portfolio. The overall securities portfolio decreased by 83 million in the first quarter due to pay downs and and a 33 million reduction in fair value due to higher interest rates. Turning to Slide 17, total deposits declined 782 million during the quarter driven by a 640 million reduction in higher cost time deposits and 232 million reduction in non interest bearing demand and 137 million in seasonal non maturity deposit outflows, partially offset by money market growth. This mix shift and balance reduction contributed to a 10.7 million or 15% decline in the deposit interest expense compared to the prior quarter. The total cost of deposits improved to 1.28% down 15 basis points from the prior quarter driven primarily by the continued runoff of the higher cost legacy homestreet time deposits. Spot cost of deposits at March 31 was was 1.21% reflecting ongoing repricing benefits. Non interest bearing deposits represented 36% of total deposits continuing to support our low cost funding profile. Turning to capital and liquidity on slide 19, we remain very well capitalized with a 13.9% CET1 ratio and an 8.7% tier one leverage ratio. At March 31. Available liquidity totaled approximately 16.3 billion. Book value per share at quarter end was $12.61 and tangible book value per share was $7.53. During the first quarter we paid a 40 cent per share dividend on our Class A common stock. As CJ discussed earlier, we expect the 130 million sale of our Fannie Mae delegated underwriting and servicing or dusk business to Fifth Third to be approved and closed shortly pro forma. For that transaction we expect to have approximately 165 million of excess capital which we intend to return to shareholders through a special dividend of approximately $0.70 per share in the second quarter, subject to regulatory and board approval. That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, Please open the line. Open the line for questions.

We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press 1 on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press star 1 again. Please pick up your handset when asking a question. If you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. And it's press star one on your telephone keypad to ask a question. Your first question comes from Woody Le with kbw. Please go ahead.

Sure. Good morning Woody. I'll take that. I'll start with it. Maybe let Nathan comment as well. I think yes, the spot cost of deposits is down and that will provide a bit of a tailwind. But the, I think the, you know, we expect our deposit cost to be kind of not quite at one to one, probably a little higher than that for the quarter overall as we really are through most of our CD repricing. We also have kind of, you know, a bit of a day count issue with the first quarter in February and how we do some of our yields that the 3.61, especially in February, which is a short month is a bit elevated. So that gets some of it. I do think, you know, we now again we're very liability-sensitive. We're going to add a bit more disclosure around that in our next investor deck in the second quarter. But we do have of our 18 billion of deposits, 10 billion is at basically one basis point, non interest bearing or very low cost. But we do have 7 billion that's at 2.85% today. And so it's a bit of a bifurcated deposit base and so not getting the rate cuts. Having a flat forward curve is a bit of a negative for us clearly. And we do have about 3 billion, you know, about basically just about 4 billion of floating rate assets. So there's a 3 billion gap between our rate sensitive liabilities and our floating rate assets. And we've been working to narrow that gap. It has come down, it will continue to come down, but that's putting some of the pressure on the margin during the year especially as we still have, you know, 600 million or so of auto loans at a 6.5% yield. Those are running off to zero. That's putting pressure on the margin. The offset is we've, we've outsourced the expense for that. And as those loans run off our NIE continues to proportionally run off with that as well. We have 12 million right now that we're paying. And so as those balances run down, the 12 million also comes down. So the offset to the margin impact is going to show up in non interest expense. Nathan, do you want to add anything to that? Yeah, I think you covered most of it. A couple other items I would add is you gave updated guidance on the construction land balances, which is one of our highest yielding assets. So there's an impact there. In addition, you know, we have seen interest bearing transaction costs tick up. Part of that is, you know, some of the CD runoff from home street, you know, strategically we've been pushing some of that into interest bearing transaction. And so we expect that to tick up during the second quarter along with everything else that you discussed.

Yeah, I'd say 3, you know, probably 3.7. 3.8 in 27 would be my estimate. Obviously that's. It's still a ways down the road and things can change. So I hesitate to give too much there. But what I do know is we're 100% core funded and our deposit costs should be pretty stable, especially when we grow. If we can grow core deposits, which we think we can do, I think our deposit cost should remain pretty stable once we get through the second quarter. And we have I'd say at least 5 billion of low yielding legacy mechanics assets that are a hangover from the COVID era that will continue to amortized prepay cash flow reprice. We're going to add some disclosure around that as well in the second quarter, but that's going to be a tailwind and that's going to come. That's happening. And so that will push our margin higher every year for the next five years. And so this run rate, this would eventually be a bank that's north of a 4% NIM and there's, you know, levers we can pull to accelerate that. We are going to be continuing to generate excess capital as we're a little smaller. And you know, we've got low yielding loans, low yielding securities, and we may consider a restructure on some of that. It would be small. The other thing we're going to do eventually, Woody, is we're eventually going to sell these auto loans. And so, you know, that'll be. I don't know when that'll be, but it's, it's going to be back half of this year, early next year. We're still going to try to determine the ideal timing of it. And that will be, you know, we may take a modest loss when that occurs, but it will be a pickup to earnings for sure. So because that's still a, that's, that's losing us money at the moment as we continue our runoff. So there's a lot of levers we can pull and the underlying earnings power of this bank is very strong thanks to our rate deposits. And we haven't embedded any of that kind of stuff in our guidance.

Yep, no, that's really helpful. Maybe just shifting over to the balance sheet? real quick. As you noted, some of the deposit runoff is coming a little bit more than expected. And I think you said there's another 150 million of planned CDs from Home street that's coming off next quarter. Once we kind of get through that tranche, how are you thinking about the size of the balance sheet?? Should it remain pretty stable off those levels or just given, you know, the sale of the auto, potential sale of the auto portfolio, could we see some additional shrinkage in the back half of the year?

No, I think once we get through any remaining CD reductions in the second quarter. And again, the first quarter is also the seasonal low for deposits with us every quarter that's the case. Every first quarter that's the case. So we expect core deposit growth. you know, not, you know, we've always, we think we should grow 2, 3, 4% a year in line with our economies. And we've got a ton of focus at the bank on growing core deposits. And so the non core stuff is basically all out. If we sell auto loans, we'll get the proceeds and reinvest somewhere else. So the assets won't, that won't change the size of the balance sheet. So I view this as very close to the low and we should be growing. We're budgeting to grow. We think we've got momentum there on deposit pipelines and stuff like that. So I would not expect much if any more balance sheet shrinkage. Maybe a bit in the second quarter, but that should be the end of the year.

Carl, you want to take that one? Sure. Good morning, Woody. I think that you have to look at our. Our past to somewhat predict our future. We've always been extremely acquisitive. We're always looking at situational opportunities. Obviously, the opportunities have to be within our footprint. We're not looking to really expand our west coast footprint. And we don't want to do a M&A transaction simply to get bigger. It has to make us better. And I think the overlay to that is making us better with an M. And a transaction gets harder and harder and harder. You heard the 128 deposit cost for the quarter and the 121 spot rate. We protect these deposits judiciously, and I'm not talking about our time deposits. And, you know, the story there is we've run those down intentionally, but it really gets harder and harder to move the needle. And I'm not saying that, you know, we have to buy another bank or acquire another opportunity that has a, like, deposit cost, but we think the value of a bank, the franchise value of a bank is demonstrated predominantly by its liability structure and its deposit cost. And so we have to take that into consideration. And frankly, there just aren't a lot of banks out there. We're always looking. There are a scant few opportunities that we constantly monitor. And I think something in our favor is, you know, we're trading at a pretty good multiple. all I can say is we're keen to the opportunity set. We're always looking, I would say, just being extremely transparent. There is nothing right now on the front burner, and that's simply because there is nothing more important for our bandwidth today than getting this integration right. We. We've only acquired HomeStreet, which significantly increased our size and our footprint. What is it, Eight months ago. And we're now in the, you know, in the midst of getting our cost out. And BJ spoke to the conversion. Those are the very important things that we've got to get done and get right first. And we're getting into later innings of doing that, and then we'll certainly see what's out there.

Back on your comments on growth and core deposits. It sounds like you feel pretty good about doing that through the end of this year. Was curious just given the headwinds in auto and construction if you think you could still grow the loan book this year. And I'm just trying to triangulate into an NII trend with a stable nim. It kind of sounds like you're still expecting NII to grow through the end of this year as well with whether it's loan growth or securities growth through the end of the year. Just given that you're growing core deposits. Just wanted to get your thoughts on that.

Yeah, I think from a loan growth standpoint we expect to grow our consumer loans. We had modest growth in single family. We expect that to pick tick up throughout the year and you know, mortgages HELOCs. We've seen good demand and growth and those verticals also are lending against the cash surrender value of whole life policies through our partner inclined. That's growing pretty rapidly. We're now at I think 600 plus 670 million of drawn balances. We expect that over the course of the year to get to a billion dollars drawn and really like that business from a risk adjusted return standpoint, especially given its short duration and a good counter to some of that gap. I talked to earlier of our floating rate sensitive deposits versus our floating rate assets. So the consumer should grow. We talked before about our, you know, construction, you know that, that we expect those balances to go to decrease around 300 million. You know, a lot of what, you know the home builder team that came over from homestreet does a great job. They really are a strong team. But that business, it was thinly priced in some areas and we were getting it deliberately a little bit smaller. So that'll be a bit of a headwind and that you know, through the year, but it will, it will. You know we're de risking and not doing construction lending which can be, obviously goes great for a while and then it can go the other way very quickly. So I think that's prudent. And on commercial real estate, you know I think we're originating loans but the plan is still to get that below 300%. And so I'd kind of model us, you know over the next couple of years getting, getting both in your cents it'll be a modest decrease in outstanding multifamily cre. CNI should, should be, you know we deliberately sold some of the syndicated loans that HomeStreet had. That's, that's part of the balance reduction there. That should be close to an adir. And should be starting to grow again. So I don't know. Nathan, Carl, anything else you want to add to that?

I've just One other comment, C.J. and that is the market. It is extremely and I know everyone says the same thing and we've been monitoring earning releases and some have had, you know, long growth, modest loan growth. But I'd say the competitive landscape on both term and pricing is as thin and as tight as I've ever seen it. And we're, you know, we are, I just say we're tough on credit. And I think that would be an opinion shared by probably a lot of our lenders that are out in the market today. It is. You're seeing some things out there that I think may trend to this thing just getting really, really competitive to the extent that it's probably not all that healthy, particularly as it relates to term, which I equate to underwriting. And then credit spreads are extremely tight. And so my way of thinking is not the time to necessarily be pressing the accelerator too hard for long growth and the overlay of our CRE concentration. We have to be very mindful of that.

Yeah, I mean we have I think a lot of lower yielding mortgages. I think our legacy mechanics single family is, you know, probably a low fours coupon. A fair amount of that is starting to prepay, amortize. Coming back on the books at call it 6% multifamily, we've got 2.4 billion north of 2 billion of multifamily loans that yield low fours in aggregate. That business today is closer also to 5.75 to 6%. That entire book will reprice or it's all adjustable 5, 7, 10. It was mostly originated in 21 and 22. By 32 it will all have reset to market rates closer to six. And so there's a Lot of tailwinds there. We also have an HTM portfolio that's a drag. It's a billion three today, yielding 1.61%. And 100 million of that amortizes a year. So slower, longer duration, but over time will continue to be a tailwind. So I think it's, you know, there's a lot of upside to the bank over time. As time passes, we'll have a natural tailwind just from that occurring. And this year will be a bit more flat, though, just given the total flat, no fed cuts and the final drag of auto. And we'll make up for some of that in our pretty substantial expense reductions that are coming here in the second quarter and third quarter.

Yeah, we're at 474, you know, XCDI annualized in the first quarter. We expect to get to 430 by the fourth quarter. That's 44 million. So, yes, annual, you know, over 10 million quarterly in the second quarter. We should see, I don't know, maybe a lot. I don't know the exact number, but it's going to be a significant amount of cost reductions coming off and that will persist into the third quarter. By the fourth will be there. So. That'll be good. Maybe just switching to the fee side for a minute. On the trust business, you guys were opening an office in Delaware. Sorry if I missed your mentioning it. I think it was this quarter. I was just wondering if that were up and running. If you could just remind us what that does for you guys and what other expansion you're planning in that business going forward. That'd be great. Yeah, we got a little bit delayed. It's now expected to open in May, so we're almost there on the Delaware trust business. We have some demand waiting for us to open that. That's a major step for our wealth group. So that's exciting. But it has been delayed a quarter. And, yeah, I think overall our build out of the team is complete. You know, we've got a great team. Really. Almost everyone came over from. At least a number of folks came over from First Republic after that failed right in our backyard. And so we've been laying the groundwork. We've been very busy, you know, with the integration with the merger, and we picked up some private bankers and new clients from HomeStreet on the deposit side through it. And I think there's opportunity on the trust and wealth side to continue to grow. So I'm very much optimistic that that business will continue to grow and be a very accretive business line for us. But it has been. The trust business did take longer than we thought, but we're on the finish line.

Maybe just one last one. On capital, you mentioned the big payout, obviously, next quarter. I think it was 165 million of excess that you're looking at. Does that get you down to your target 825 tier 1 leverage or do you keep a little bit of extra there for what you said in terms of flexibility going forward? How are you thinking about that? Yeah, I think the way we've been managing capital is eight and a quarter, but one quarter in arrears. And so it's more effectively like eight and a half to 8.6 leverage this quarter. We're at 8.7 to your comment. We actually are going to have excess. I think my rough Math is maybe 35 billion this quarter that we're not paying out in dividends. I mean, our dividend is going to be close to 160, 162 million this quarter. But there's still some that we're holding back and we'll think about how best to use that and that will persist as we go into the third quarter. There's kind of a lag on leverage assets as the bank gets a bit smaller. Leverage assets kind of take a quarter to catch up fully and so we'll have some excess capital and the bank. The other thing I'll point out is, you know, there's a lot of CDI amortization that doesn't show up in GAAP earnings, but it does compound in capital generation for the bank. So that's another source of kind of excess capital that we create above and beyond the actual GAAP net income. So something else to think about.

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