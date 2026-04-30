Transcript: Alamos Gold Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/alamos-gold-inc/2026/04/30/q1-2026-earnings/play
Summary
Alamos Gold Inc reported first-quarter production of 124,000 ounces, in line with guidance, with strong performance from the Island Gold District.
The company achieved record financial results with revenues of $597 million and free cash flow of $102 million.
A 32% increase in mineral reserves was noted, with significant growth at the Island Gold District, highlighting strategic expansion plans.
Cost management initiatives are in place, anticipating a 5% decrease in all-in sustaining costs in the second quarter.
The company remains on track to meet its 2026 production guidance and plans to increase production to 1 million ounces by 2030.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning. I'll now turn the call over to Scott Parsons, Alamos Gold Inc. Sorry, Alamos Gold Inc Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Scott Parsons (Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations)
John McCluskey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Greg Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)
Luc Guimau
John McCluskey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you Luke. I'll now turn the call over to the operator who will open the line for your questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you have a question, Please press star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you wish to remove yourself from the queue, Simply press star one again. One moment please for your first question. Your first question comes from the line of Ove Habib of Scotiabank. Your line is open.
Ove Habib
Luke Guimau
Ove Habib
Thanks for that. And then just moving to Young Davidson. Good to hear. Mining rates are expected to now increase to average around 8,000 tons per day. Kind of Q2 onwards as both ore passes. Now for your operations in regards to underground grades, they got hit in Q1 due to some mining. How should we look at grades going to Q2 and then kind of in the second half?
Luke Guimau
Ove Habib
Perfect. Okay. And then just moving on to exploration. And maybe this question is for Scott. Can you give us just kind of a brief overview where you are currently focused on and especially if you continue to have any sort of support at Klein pick.
Scott Parsons (Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations)
Ove Habib
Good stuff, Scott. A lot going on. Looking forward to some results from these programs. That's it from me, guys. Again, looking forward to Q2 for improvement in production and cost and then looking forward to the site trip in. In summer as well. Thanks.
Fahad Tariq
Your next question comes from the line of Fahad Tariq of Jeffries. Your line is open. Hi. Thanks for taking my question. There was a comment in the press release talking about managing cost pressures with productivity improvements. Can you talk about what specific productivity improvements there are across the portfolio?
Greg Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)
Fahad Tariq
Okay, great. And then maybe just to follow up on that, can you just talk about what pressures you're seeing? I think, I guess April 1st onwards in terms of diesel, I think the press release even talked about labor, which might be like a second or third order effect, but just what you're seeing across the board on cost inflation.
Greg Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Got it. Thank you so much. Your next question comes from the line of Ralph Profitti of Stifel. Your line is open.
Ralph Profitti
Luke Guimau
Ralph Profitti
Gotcha. Okay. And just as a sort of a minor follow up, you know, as it stands right now, do you envision the supplementary temporary crushing at Magino to be in place until the 20,000 ton per day expansion is commissioned, or does the existing secondary crusher, once it's optimized, sort of get you to meet the plan? Or do you envision sort of weaning off the temporary?
Luke Guimau
Ralph Profitti
Okay, helpful answers. Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Don Demarco of national bank. Your line is open.
Don Demarco
Thanks, Brayder and good morning, John and team. Great to see the growth trajectory affirmed. First question going back to the the discussion on diesel, we see that costs are expected to decrease by 5% in Q2. Does this assume that diesel prices remain flat?
Greg Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)
Correct. It's based on the spot prices that were in place at March 31st. So the higher rates that we're seeing now is what we've assumed when we talked about that 5% reduction in cost.
Don Demarco
Okay. And as Luke was mentioning, the island mining rates continue higher in Q1 on their way to 2000 by the end of the year. Are you stockpiling this ore, the delta between the nameplate island gold, or are you putting it through the Magino mill?
Luke Guimau
Yeah, no stockpiling that's occurring there, Don. I mean, the additional tons that come up from island underground outside of what can be milled at the island mill itself end up over at the Magino mill. And we put process it through the Magino mill and we'll continue that as we move through the certainly the rest of the year. With the ramp up, any additional tons that cannot be fed into the island mill will go into the Magino mill.
Don Demarco
Okay, and then finally, do you plan to continue to settle the legacy argonaut hedges each quarter and are you looking at it more tactically or kind of are you thinking maybe the same amount that we saw in Q1 each quarter going forward?
Greg Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)
I think we'll be opportunistic based on where we see the gold price going. So I think we've been tactical all along in taking out close to 250,000 out of the 330,000 ounces that we originally inherited. And we'll look to continue to doing that as we approach the remaining 85,000 ounces.
Don Demarco
Okay, great. Thanks, Greg. That's all for me. Good luck with Q2.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Lauren McConnell of Paradigm Capital. Your line is open.
Lauren McConnell
Luke Guimau
Lauren McConnell
Okay, great, that's really helpful. And then just on the overall larger expansion, I think that it said that about 11% of the growth capital has been spent or committed. And so I'm just wondering how much of that remains. I think it was 542 million is still exposed to sort of inflation and procurement risk and you know, any kind of scope changes at this point?
Greg Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)
Lauren McConnell
Okay, great, that's really helpful. And that's it for me. Thanks everyone.
OPERATOR
And your last question comes in the line of Satish Kazinathan of Bank of America. Your line is open. Satish, perhaps your line is on mute. Yeah. Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. My first question is on capital allocation. We saw strong free cash flow generation in the first quarter, but there were no share buybacks. Given the free cash flow is expected
Satish Kazinathan
to improve to throughout the remainder of the year, how should we think about the potential for getting more active in buybacks?
John McCluskey (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Satish Kazinathan
Okay. Yeah. Thank you for the color and most of my other questions have been asked and answered. Maybe one on Magino. You expect meaningful cost savings from connecting the Magino Mill to the grid power. Can you maybe quantify the dollar per ounce impact once it is fully online?
Greg Fisher (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, it's about $5 a ton, correct? $5 a ton.
OPERATOR
Okay. Thank you. Thanks for taking my question. There are no further questions at this time. This concludes this morning's call. If you have any further questions that have not been answered, please feel free to contact Mr. Scott Parsons at 416, 368-9932 at extension 5439. That is 416-368-9932. Extension 5439. This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.
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