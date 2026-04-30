Transcript: Sonic Automotive Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

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Good morning and welcome to the Sonic Automotive first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. This conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, April 30, 2026. Presentation materials which accompany management's discussion on the conference call can be accessed at the company's website at ir.sonicautomotive.com at this time I would like to refer to the Safe Harbor Statement under the Private securities and Litigation Reform act of 1995. During this conference call, management may discuss financial projections, information or expectations about the Company's products or market or otherwise make statements about the future. Such statements are forward looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements made. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, management may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Company's current report on Form 8K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today. I would now like to introduce Mr. David Smith, chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive. Mr. Smith, you may begin your conference.

Thank you very much and good morning everyone. Welcome to the Sonic Automotive first quarter 2026 earnings call. I'm David Smith, the company's Chairman and CEO. Joining me on today's call is our President, Mr. Jeff Dyke, our CFO, Mr. Heath Byrd, our Echo Park Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Tim Keen and our Vice President of Investor Relations, Mr. Danny Weiland. I would like to open the call by thanking our amazing teammates for continuing to deliver a world class guest experience for our customers. It's because of our outstanding teammates that Sonic Automotive was just recognized as one of America's most trustworthy companies by Newsweek. We believe our strong relationships with our teammates, guests and manufacturer lending partners are key to our future success and as always, I would like to thank them all for their continued support and loyalty to the Sonic Automotive team. Earlier this morning, Sonic Automotive reported first quarter financial results including record first quarter total revenues of $3.7 billion, up 1% from the previous year and record first quarter total gross profit of $598.8 million up 6% year over year. First quarter reported GAAP EPS was $1.79 per share excluding the effect of certain items. As detailed in our press release this morning, adjusted EPS for the first quarter was $1.62 per share, a 9% increase year over year. Moving now to our first quarter franchised dealership segment results, we generated reported revenues of $3.1 billion flat year over year and same store revenues of $2.9 billion down 4% year over year. This same store decrease was largely driven by a 10% decrease in new vehicle retail volume offset partially by a 3% increase in used vehicle retail volume year over year. It should be noted that first quarter new and used vehicle volume faced tough year over year comparisons due to the pull forward consumer demand for vehicles in the prior year ahead of the US auto import tariffs announced in March 2025. Reported franchise total gross profit for the first quarter was up 5% and was flat year over year On a same store basis, our fixed operations gross profit and F and I gross profit set quarterly records up 10% and 7% year over year respectively. On a reported basis. These two high margin business lines continue to increase their share of our total gross profit pool, once again contributing over 75% of total gross profit for the first quarter, mitigating the potential headwinds to new vehicle volume and margin to our overall profitability while also leveraging our SG&A expenses more efficiently than incremental vehicle related gross profit. Same store new vehicle GPU was $3,002 per unit down 4% year over year. On a reported basis, new vehicle GPU was $3,144 per unit up 2% year over year. On the used vehicle side of the franchise business, same store used GPU decreased 4% year over year to $1,533 per unit but increased 11% sequentially due to typical seasonality. In the used car business, our F&I performance continues to be a strength with first quarter record reported franchise F&I GPU of $2,670 per unit up 9% year over year and up 2% sequentially. Turning now to EchoPark, adjusted segment income was an all time record $12.6 million up 25% year over year and adjusted EBITDA was an all time record $18.6 million up 18% year over year. For the first quarter we reported EchoPark revenues of $581 million up 4% year over year in all time record gross profit of $68 million up 6% year over year. EchoPark segment retail unit sales volume for the quarter increased 3% year over year and EchoPark segment total GPU was a first quarter record $3,502 per unit, up 3% per unit year over year and up 2% sequentially from the fourth quarter. With momentum on our side we believe we are well positioned to resume a disciplined cadence of EchoPark store openings beginning in late 2026 while also initiating targeted investment in brand marketing as a key component of our long term growth strategy. We expect to begin funding these brand marketing efforts this year, potentially increasing advertising expenses by 10 to $20 million, with the majority of that investment occurring in the second half. Turning now to our Powersports segment, we generated first quarter record revenues of $41 million, up 19% year over year. First quarter record gross profit of $10 million, up 19% year over Year. First quarter combined new and used retail volume was up 25% year over year and we are beginning to see the benefits of our investment in modernizing the powersports business and the future growth opportunities it may provide. We also welcome our new team members from Space Coast, Harley Davidson, Treasure Coast, Harley Davidson Falcons, Fury Harley Davidson, Raging Bull Harley Davidson and San Diego Harley Davidson. The acquisition of these five dealerships provides us coverage in key riding states of California, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. This acquisition further reaffirms our commitment to strategic growth within the Powersports segment and diversifies our geographic footprint and seasonality. Finally, turning to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $770 million in available liquidity, including $381 million in combined cash and floor plan deposits on hand. Our focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity position allows us to strategically deploy capital in a variety of ways to deliver value to our shareholders. During the first quarter, we repurchased approximately 2.1 million shares of our common stock for approximately $136 million, representing a 6% decrease in outstanding share count from December 31, 2025. In addition, I'm pleased to report today that our Board of Directors approved an additional $500 million share repurchase authorization and an 8% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to $0.41 per share payable on July 15, 2026 to all stockholders of record on June 15, 2026. We continue to work closely with our manufacturer partners to understand the potential impact of tariffs on vehicle production, pricing and volume forecasts, vehicle affordability and consumer demand going forward the full year 2026 outlook and guidance on page 13 of our Investor presentation considers these uncertainties and represents our current expectations for 2026 financial results. As always, our team remains focused on executing our strategy and adapting to ongoing changes in the automotive retail environment while making strategic decisions to maximize long term returns. This concludes our opening remarks and we look forward to answering any questions you may have. Thank you

we'll now be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press star 2 to remove your question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. One moment please, while we poll for questions. Thank you. Our first question is from Jeff Lick with Stevens Inc.

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I'm curious if you wanted to just talk a little bit about EchoPark. You know, appears that you're having some success there. Now you're talking about optimistic about opening some new stores. I'm curious, is there anything about this particular environment where obviously supply is pretty tight, Seems like used demand might be a little higher than new demand. Anything about this environment that plays into Echo Park's business model? And then what is it that gives you confidence to open new stores?

This is Jeff Dyke. On a same store basis, new car prices were over $60,000 in the first quarter. That's an all time high. For the first quarter our total store was over 61,000. So with depreciation or the increase in new car pricing, you know it's making affordability a big, big issue and that is going to give put wind in the sale for pre owned. So it gives us a lot of confidence. We also are buying a lot more cars as a percentage of our overall business off the street. Both on the franchise side and Echo Park I believe we approached in the 40% range in the first quarter. And so that makes a big difference. The margins are better, we're selling more cars, we have access to inventory, we're growing, we're executing at a high level. And so it gives us a lot of confidence as we move into Q2 to see the same kind of growth or even better for EchoPark on a year over year basis. And we're seeing it on the franchise side too. Maybe as a percentage growth, not quite to the extent but in Q2. But the business is real strong and it's being driven by just amazingly high new car pricing in the marketplace.

And this is heath, let me add one point. I think it's really important to understand the value of us getting the non auction sourcing and the team's done a great job. Keep in mind when we started we were 90% auction and 10% other sources and now is as Jeff mentioned, were 40% and those vehicles make $1200 give or take more in GPU than the auction vehicles. So that's been a big driver. The team has found ways to source vehicles in multiple ways rather than the auction. That's a big, big part of it.

And can you talk a little bit about, I know you've somewhat integrated or tried to use your franchise dealerships as a strategic asset for Echo Park. You know, and it's notable that you, you did a positive same store sales and franchise for used as well. Can you maybe just talk about, you know, the kind of the symbiotic relationship between those two and how you're using that, you know, the source for the entire enterprise. Yeah, it's Jeff. We've never done that before. We started here in the first quarter, really the later end of the first quarter. And so it's not that many cars yet, a few hundred overall, but it's going to grow and we're buying nearly new cars out of the franchise side of the business, which obviously is helping the franchise. Helps the franchise side of the business bringing those cars into Echo Park. The margins are decent, back end margins are great and we're selling the heck out of them. In particular on the east coast they've been really, really strong. The Atlanta market's been really strong in this arena and we'll continue to explore and do that with more brands. We've been really focused on Toyota and Honda,, but we'll do that with more brands as we get better at this. It's very new for us and again, just a few hundred units would be included in those numbers that you're looking at for the quarter. Thanks very much. I'll get back in the queue and best of luck. Thank you, sir.

100%. They're doing that in particular around BEV and we're seeing that on the east coast or the west coast and we're selling those vehicles. It's helping both the franchise side and somewhat at Echo Park. We're keeping most of those on the franchise side of the business, but definitely the pull-aheads are helping. And BMW, Mercedes, BMW has done a particular really good job with it and we expect that to continue as we move forward, in particular around BEV because there's so many more BEV lease returns coming back here over the next six between now and the end of the year as those leases mature.

Hey, good morning. Just one on Echo Park. I know you're guiding to high single digit unit gains. I just was curious. I mean you guys have performed better on front end GPU kind of talked how you've performed better last year on vendor leverage, seeing healthy OPEX leverage. But I guess I just want to understand what, what would be the real driver of unit growth. And again, I'm not trying to poo poo, you know, high single digit unit growth in a flat market. I just want to. I'm also not trying to compare you to someone putting out 40% unit growth. But I'm just kind of curious what would be a real driver of mid-double-digit unit gains?

That sounds like what you're doing. Yeah, 40% certainly was an impressive number. Look at the end of the day we're executing our playbook and our process. We sold well over 30 cars per sales associate in the month of March, for example. And we're executing, we think at a high level those gains will continue through this year. That's what's given us the confidence to, to open more stores as we move to the end of the year and then on into 2027. And we're very comfortable with where we are proud of our team for the growth that they have and we look forward to that growth continuing.

Yeah, and Jeff noted before he mentioned Atlanta. Our we've had all time record sales in Atlanta and We think that a big part of that is because the market is much more aware of the EchoPark brand. And one final point on that this is, Danny is on the earlier point on non auction sourcing improvements,. We were up about 15% in terms of our sales in the first quarter, year over year that were non auction sourced. You know, as Heath added, It's about a $1200 better GPU on those vehicles. But it also gives us upside down to grow that volume without being dependent or at risk of pricing. On the wholesale auction front, our wholesale auction volume was actually down year over year in the first quarter and some of that was strategic given the 7% wholesale auction price increases we saw in Q1 take advantage of it in the late fourth quarter. But when pricing gets too high, we really push on this non auction sourcing path and that will only benefit from further investment in brand awareness and sourcing from customers as we go forward.

Yeah, this is David, one of the things we did, you may have seen, is that we got the naming rights for Atlanta Motor Speedway which is now Echo Park Speedway. That's had a. We've seen in the numbers that's been a major impact on customer awareness of the brand. And we found since 2014 when we opened our first stores in Denver that if people know about the Echo park brand and they search for us and once they experience it and their friends experience it, it's why we have the number one guest experience in the industry is rated by reputation.com that really pays off. So, so we've been really focused on that and as we said, we're going to start growing now, but we wanted to make sure we can maintain that world class guest experience and the kind of volume that like Jeff mentioned in March, our teammates were able to deliver those. We had some teammates who sold 50 or 60 cars in just the month of March and maintain that high level guest experience. That's something that thinking of the future and how that's going to benefit the brand in the future.

Yeah, the awareness in the Atlanta market has more than doubled since the sponsorship and that really gave us the leg to say, okay, we need to really make some investments here from a marketing perspective. From a brand Awareness. We just weren't ready till this year and we really spent a lot of time getting our house in order, buying more cars off the street, executing at a high level. You've seen we put quarters back-to-back together. If you're following EchoPark closely and the growth and that growth is going to accelerate and in particular as we start opening stores, it'll have the hockey stick acceleration. And we're very excited about that opportunity, but we're going to be very prudent and focused. We've done this before and this time we're going to make sure that we get this absolutely right. And so we're real excited about getting some stores open towards the end of the year.

I just wanted to highlight one more thing on this is that both Jeff and David mentioned the fact that we have sales associates that are selling 30 plus vehicles, when I would say probably the average 30 plus on the average per month per associate. That efficiency, the process that we have, that's one of the reasons that you see for this quarter, Echo Parks SGA percent of gross was lower than 70% and our semi fixed expense structure there, coupled with the processes that allow that kind of efficiency is just going to get better. And you'll see, as we've said from the beginning, that Echo park has the ability to delever or to leverage that SGA because of the way it's set up. It's very unique to have associates averaging that number of vehicles.

And Chris, one more point on the Atlanta market specifically, you know, I guess as maybe operational points supporting the brand awareness and the gains we've made there. Our unit volume in the first quarter in Atlanta was up about 25% year over year and our total GPU was up $225 a car. So we're seeing more traffic, we're monetizing those incremental vehicles at a better rate. Some of that non auction sourcing mix we talked about obviously benefits us there, but we really think that's, you know, kind of an incremental proof point in the early stages on brand awareness and reaching consumers and letting them know who EchoPark is. What our guest experience is will only help continue to benefit those growing markets, but also our more mature markets in Houston and Dallas and Denver as we go forward.

Great. Thanks for taking the question. Pretty good execution. Congrats on that. I had a question on parts and service. Acknowledge that you don't like to talk about weather. So irrespective, the growth was pretty strong despite some of tough warranty comps. I'm curious how we should think about growth there. I know you're sticking to like your framework, but maybe if you could unpack that for us a little bit. You know, what's really helping that business? Any change in processes, you know, hiring, cadence, you know, how should we just think about growth there for the rest of the year?

This is Jeff. I mean, look, we told you this two years ago. We were on a mission to hire technicians with over 400. 400 technicians. I think since we started that mission, we continue to hire techs we're executing at a really high level on our playbooks. We have a value service program that we're very focused on to drive more customers into our service drive, which then allows us to upsell off of those value services that we brought into the service drive. The used business is growing, so that helps internals just overall, we're executing at a very high level and you know, mid single digits is a good number, maybe up a little bit above that. And it's across the board. It's not one market or another. It's not one brand or another. We've got some warranty challenges in comparison to last year. I think we had a if with our Honda brand. We're off about a million dollars in gross there, but we'll drive more CPU. Obviously we're not in control of warranty, but we'll drive more customer gross into those brands, into that brand. And it's a bright future for fixed operations at Sonic Automotive. It's going to get better as we go on this year. It's going to get better and stronger into 27, 28. And towards the end of the decade, there's a lot of business out there for us to get. Remember, customers buy new cars, but half of them don't go to a dealership. Not just Sonic, anybody. Because the industry's priced high and processes were crazy and reputation, I think we've cleaned all that up. Our service CSI scores are fantastic and that's all playing into the results that we're seeing. And they will continue to get stronger

We just broke. That's helpful. We just broke $90 million in gross in a single month in the first quarter. That was an all time record for us for a single month and that's going to continue to get bigger. We've got short term goals of being over 100 million a month in fixed operations gross and we're hopeful to see a month this year do that and then ongoing we'll be above that. So there's just huge growth there and great opportunity for us as we started to look at the business differently. More of a high volume, high traffic count business than we have in the past. And there's just too much opportunity and too many guests out there in our AOIs to take advantage of that. So that's what we're focused on.

Dean and just a couple other points there. As you might have seen in the release, we grew customer pay at a 5% rate on a same store basis and warranty was at a 7% rate. So that was even an uptick in growth rate versus the fourth quarter. Warranty was only 2% up year over year in the fourth quarter. So continuing to see benefits there as long as that warranty tailwind persists. But really focused on customer pay and we got 40 basis points of margin expansion out of it. But on an all in basis. Customer's pay is growing at 9%, warranty's up 15% including the acquisitions. So we've got some year over year upside in terms of the comparisons as we get into the back half and lap those JLR acquisitions from last year.

Right, right. That's very clear and helpful. I wanted to just ask a broader question around just pricing dynamics. I mean maybe like a twofold question. One is you have this one big nationwide competitor of yours that is, that is undergoing a pretty well choreographed price cut. I'm curious if you're feeling it. Are you seeing it? Have you reacted to it? Any thoughts on that would be helpful. And then second question, Carvana, yesterday talked about some risk in the second quarter from just narrowing wholesale retail spreads. I know you have like much lower day supply and you're increasing consumer sourcing too. But curious if that is something to keep in mind as far as your business goes. Thanks.

maybe the margin, margins are hanging in there better both on the franchise side and, and Echo Parkside in April better than you know, they normally do from a pre owned perspective, which is very good. And that's great to see. We'll see how supplies hold up as we move in. They always tighten and we're always trying to shrink our day supply. So at this time of the year after the big first quarter and tax season, so we'll see how things go. But the pre owned business should be nice and solid as we move throughout the rest of the year. And again to that, our actual performance in the first quarter, our average selling price at Echo park was down about 2% sequentially from the fourth quarter. But you know, wholesale pricing was up 7% as we went through the first quarter. But our GPU expanded, our vehicle related GPU only expanded about $200 sequentially. So we were seeing narrowing retail pricing on a mixed basis anyway, increases in wholesale pricing, but still saw an expansion in GPU again because of the way we buy because of that non auction sourcing mix. And that should only give us more insulation against those movements as well as, as Tim said, recognizing the normal seasonality of used car pricing trends in January, February, March and then on the downswing in April, May, June, post tax refund season.

Got it. That's helpful. Maybe just last one on balance sheet. You know, very surprised by like the big buyback here in the first quarter. Curious. How should we think about leverage here? You obviously increase the authorization. Maybe another way to ask, is the ramp up in buyback just a signal that you're not really worried about the macro or the cycle here and you just feel like with the growth in parts and services, the trend in Aqua park you Know, there's just, like, more good things to come, you know, from an EBITDA perspective. And you feel comfortable, you know, buying back this heavily right now. I was just really surprised, given some of the choppiness we hear about in the macro. Thanks.

But I think the key to what you were saying there and what you're asking is what are we going to do going forward? And we're going to look at various opportunities, like we, you know, the Powersports acquisition that we just made, that was a great opportunity, offered great ROI opportunities, opportunity. And we're going to continue with that, whether it's with, you know, whatever we choose, whether it's share repurchases or debt reduction or, you know, acquisitions. It just depends on what we see in the market. Heath? Yeah, I'll just say we feel like we have a very strong balance sheet at little over two turns for our leverage ratio. And that gives us a lot of liquidity. That gives us the ability to actually invest in multiple areas. As you've just seen, we were able to purchase five JLR stores last year, five Power Sports dealerships this year, at the same time, buy back 2 million shares, increase the dividend by 8%, investing in our business as it relates to AI buying real estate, enhancing the facilities, and finally, we're still in great shape to expand Echo Park. And so I think the balance sheet is allowing us to do that. We're completely comfortable where we are on the leverage ratio, and we've got it all cooked in and understand the impact. And we're very comfortable that we've got a lot of dry powder to invest in all of these areas.

And, Rajeet, I think if you look at the quarters, you know, the last six or seven quarters that we've strung together, we're showing the execution, the discipline, you know, in this company like we've never shown before. And so that gives us a real high level of confidence. It doesn't matter if there's, you know, COVID or tariffs or weather or whatever, whatever else is going to come. Godzilla is going to come out of the, you know, whatever and blow up our cars. We're overcoming all of that. And I think that's just a big testament to our team, the tenure that we have on this team is amazing. We had our board meeting yesterday and we were going through our tenure in this company. It's just incredible and very, very confident. So we look forward to the great remainder of the year and a very bright future for Sonic.

I mean we didn't change guidance there. We're seeing a little bit of shrinkage on front end margin in April for new, but it's going the other way for pre owned. You know, I think we're fine in the range that we gave you guys for the year. You know, mix moves around a little bit. If you're selling more domestic than normal or more Honda than normal. We get a little a drop in our, in our front end margin. But our F&I numbers are so good at our franchise stores. Our F&I numbers in the first quarter up $230 a vehicle, which is just fantastic. And we expect that to continue to grow as we move throughout the year. So the total all in margin, I think we're going to be just fine. And it may move around a little bit due to mix. You know, Mercedes sells more or less or BMW more or less and then Honda comes in or Ford comes in. The margins are a little different, but our F&I numbers are so strong that it balances it all out. And I think we'll be fine with our guidance that we gave you for 20, 26.

No, no. They've been doing a fantastic job. They communicate well and they've done an amazing job managing through this as all of our manufacturer partners have. And they've been no issues. I mean we need to watch affordability and entry level models into some of the luxury brands. That's an important topic to study and watch. But you know, you start Getting past there's two quarters in a row now we're past $60,000 mark. I don't see that changing in the second quarter. Third quarter they're going to Pass on, you know, the tariff expenses to the consumer. Prices are going up. It helps the used car business. We'll see how much elasticity is in the new car pricing. I mean, something's going to have to happen if volume really slows off because day supply will start growing and then you will have a margin compression issue. Just don't see that happening this quarter or next. Maybe a little bit due to change in mix for us. But overall I think it'll be nice and steady as she goes.

I would say, Alex, this is David, that it's been really pleasantly surprising that the resilience of the consumer and that they've just continued to our demand and you've seen in our numbers they're continuing to do business with us and despite the uncertainty, I think that it's really been fantastic to see and I think that hopefully soon this, this major conflict will be over and I think we'll go into the summer months with some Great results. But J.D.

yeah, any, I mean, if anything BEV units on a pre, from a pre owned perspective, we're selling a lot more of those. The pull aheads are helping and we're getting a, that's a big win in our sales right now because otherwise, you know, we'd have some overhang. I think with BEV and in particular I think the luxury stores are doing a great job with that BMW Mercedes. They're doing a really good job. But other than that, no, I mean the business has been good. Cadence-wise, January was amazing. I mean, it was just an unreal January. If you wanted to talk about weather, maybe that slowed us down a little bit at the end of January, but just a fantastic January and a really good February. We started comping against the tariff pull aheads in March and you did that all of March, really, in the first two weeks or so of April, 10 days of April. And then, you know, the comps will get a lot easier as we move into May and June. So we'll see some flip around in our year over year numbers will start, you know, sort of heading into the positive direction. And I've just, you know, just throw out the comparison of March and the first two weeks of April. It's not, it's not a fair comparison. Compare it against 24 and 23 and we look fantastic on a, on a year over year basis. And so that's how that looks. And that's kind of behind us now. You're going to get a little bump when we get to the September timeframe and we bounce against the bev, kind of pull ahead from that timeframe. But it ought to be smooth sailing other than that for the rest of the year.

That's really helpful context. And then I guess my next question you mentioned in the deck consolidation opportunity in power sports, is that a place where you'll continue to add doors there? What are you seeing there that gets you excited? Do you expect it to be sort of on the Harley side in the motorcycle space or more sort of traditional power sports? Would love to hear just sort of how you're thinking about that segment. Thanks. Yeah, thanks for the question. This is David. We've been really, really pleased. A big shout out to our Powersports team. They've just done an outstanding job and, and as I mentioned, modernizing the power sports industry, at least the ones that we have. We see some great opportunities and the prices, the acquisition opportunities are coming at us. It's very interesting. We like our diversified portfolio, so we're not going to be concentrated solely on Harley Davidson, but this recent acquisition was just really just outstanding and fantastic locations. Whereas I mentioned you have a lot of sunny days in those markets to offset some of our the snowy weather in our big South Dakota Sturgis stores. But we do see fantastic opportunities.

You look at the gross that's generated in motorcycle sales, new and used is really, it's crazy. It's like we're making the same amount of profit on selling an item that's maybe a third of the price of a vehicle. And so there's some great opportunities there. JD Yeah, I would tell you just to give you a little more detail on what David was talking about. I mean, our new GPU for the first quarter franchise was 3,144 and our GPU for powersports was 2,891, damn near the same number. Our used GPU, which we've really grown the heck out of our used business on Powersports. That's something that industry lacks. Was 1938 a copy versus 1539 a copy. We're making more gross selling used than we are selling used on the franchise side. So very exciting opportunity for us to grow that part of the business. And we're opportunistically buying, just being very careful and cautious as we told you from day one. Growing the business and putting in our playbooks, our technology, taking care of our guests, taking care of our teammates and we just get better and stronger. All time record quarter. We see that backing up to the next all time record quarter and the next one. It's a fun business with great margin percentage and our team loves going in and buying them and who we are acquiring.

Yeah, it is. That's part of it. But think about it. Customers don't know what to do with that product when they buy a new Powersport. Buy something, a Polaris or whatever, they've always taken their old one and put a sign on in the front yard and said for sale. They don't know that we want to buy that from them. And so we're giving them a great deal buying that they're expensive. You buy a brand new four door Polaris, now it's $55,000. We can trade for them and sell them for, you know, in the upper teens or lower twenties, make great margin like you see and provide the consumer with something they've never gotten in this industry. So there's a huge, I mean it's just industry just did not sell pre owned and we're growing Pre owned at 40 and 50% clips a quarter and that's going to continue into the future. They just didn't focus on it. And that's something that is core to our success at Sonic Automotive. And we're bringing that to this industry and it's making a big difference. And that's one of the things that validated our entry into this is over the last three quarters we've grown 35, 40 and this quarter 56% used vehicle volume year over year. Even in an off quarter like the first quarter seasonally new volume was up 16%. Both new and used gross per unit grew 7 or 8%. So we're growing not just the base but the efficiency of those products just as we get into prime selling season here starting in April, May. They also had very, very little discipline around inventory management. And as you guys know, that's something that we're known for in our day supply and how we manage inventory. We don't get surprises there. If we do, they're fixed in two weeks and there was none. There's just absolutely none of that in the powersports business. So we've cleaned all that up from a parts from a used from a new perspective and we're turning inventory like we should. And that may that that's going to expand margin when you do that.

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