Transcript: Sonic Automotive Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=WOotU9FL
Summary
Sonic Automotive reported record first quarter revenues of $3.7 billion, a 1% increase year-over-year, and gross profit of $598.8 million, up 6% from the previous year.
The EchoPark segment achieved all-time record adjusted segment income of $12.6 million, up 25% year-over-year, with plans to continue store expansions and brand marketing investments.
The Powersports segment saw revenues increase by 19% year-over-year, aided by strategic dealership acquisitions, contributing to the company's diversified growth strategy.
Sonic Automotive's balance sheet remains strong with $770 million in liquidity, enabling share repurchases and an 8% dividend increase, alongside strategic acquisitions.
The company remains focused on executing its growth strategy, leveraging non-auction vehicle sourcing for better margins, and expanding its Powersports and EchoPark segments.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
David Smith (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Jeff Lick (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Dyke (President)
Heath Byrd (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Dyke (President)
Jeff Lick (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from John Babcock with Barclays.
John Babcock (Equity Analyst)
All right, thanks. First question, I was wondering if you could able to quantify the impact of weather and apologies if I missed but you know, whether it's an impact on overall dollars or if there's some way to estimate the impact on volumes, any color there would be useful. Yes, thank you.
David Smith (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
This is David Smith and you know, honestly I'm not being sarcastic, but we really do not allow weather reports in our business and in our meetings and we just, we push through and so we really don't, don't focus on that at all.
John Babcock (Equity Analyst)
Okay, totally understand. Next question. I was wondering, are you guys seeing OEMs pull forward lease maturities and if so, is that benefiting EchoPark at this point?
Jeff Dyke (President)
John Babcock (Equity Analyst)
Those are primarily happening with the luxury brands. Yes. Okay, interesting. And then just last question. I was wondering if you might be able to provide some color on where you plan to open the EchoPark stores, whether it's in the same region as your existing stores or if you're planning to expand into other areas.
Jeff Dyke (President)
Our early expansion is primarily in Florida and Texas.
John Babcock (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you, sir. Our next question is from Chris Pierce with Needham and Company.
Chris Pierce (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Dyke (President)
Heath Byrd (Chief Financial Officer)
And this is Heath, I'll add. One of the things that would drive the unit growth is awareness. That is precisely why we're investing in the brand starting this year.
Danny Weiland (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Chris Pierce (Equity Analyst)
Can you, could you please drill down on Atlanta a little bit like how should we think of Atlanta in terms of cohort, age of store versus Denver marketing spend in Atlanta versus other regions and sort of just kind of give us some sort of like support beams as to, you know, what you're doing there that's driving the growth you talked about.
David Smith (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Dyke (President)
Heath Byrd (Chief Financial Officer)
Danny Weiland (Vice President of Investor Relations)
David Smith (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, and this is David, one last thing is that you'll see as we move forward and as we open new stores, new Echo park stores, that our cost basis in those stores is going to be less than we have spent historically, which is going to make it far easier to become profitable a lot faster in those locations.
Chris Pierce (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks for all the details. Appreciate it. And good luck.
David Smith (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, sir. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Raja Gupta with JP Morgan.
Raja Gupta (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Dyke (President)
David Smith (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
as we move forward and one additional opportunity there is, it's very ripe for AI. Our AI team is just going in now and starting to look at the processes that fixed obviously a very high margin part of our business. But we think we can be more efficient with the technology. So I think there's opportunity in that area as well.
Jeff Dyke (President)
Danny Weiland (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Raja Gupta (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Dyke (President)
As far as the pricing goes we haven't felt that and it's isolated to VINs and marketplaces and that that hasn't, you know, triggered any wires over here at all. So we're not, we're not feeling that. You want to attack the Carvana on the spread. Yeah, yeah. I mean it's pretty normal seasonality.
Heath Byrd (Chief Financial Officer)
Obviously prices went up in the first quarter. We were buying cars early in the first quarter when wholesale prices were down. As we go into the second quarter, we're seeing that shrink the gap between the two. It's not going as rapid as last year, but it is closing. So that, that is real. But we still expect nice growth. With Echo park in the second quarter, we're going to continue to expand, better growth than we had in the first quarter. So
Tim Keen (Chief Operating Officer, Echo Park)
Raja Gupta (Equity Analyst)
David Smith (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, this is David. Yes. I mean, we obviously, we would not have bought back the shares if we didn't feel confident in our business. And, you know, as always, we want our investors to know that we're going to be looking at all our different options of where we place our capital and look for the best return.
Heath Byrd (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Dyke (President)
Raja Gupta (Equity Analyst)
Awesome. Great. Thanks for all the color and good luck. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Brett Jordan with Jeff.
Patrick Buckley
Hey, good morning guys. This is Patrick Buckley on for Brett. Thanks for taking our questions. Hey Patrick, as you think about the longer term outlook on franchise new gross profit units (GPUs), you know, how are you thinking about the new floor there? Some, some peers have recently suggested a landing spot towards the upper end of their previous targets. Have your thoughts changed at all?
Jeff Dyke (President)
Patrick Buckley
Got it. And then on BMW, we've heard some talks of delayed new product timing there. Has there been any notable disruptions or impacts due to that delayed product change this year?
Jeff Dyke (President)
OPERATOR
Got it. That's all for us. Thanks, guys. Thank you. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question is from Alex Perry with Bank of America.
Alex Perry (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thanks for taking my questions here and congrats on the execution. Thanks. Al. I just wanted to ask about if you've seen sort of any impact from the war, any sort of change in new used vehicle sales trends as we moved into April and could you maybe help us on like the cadence of the monthly comps in the quarter on the new side?
David Smith (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Dyke (President)
David Smith (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Dyke (President)
David Smith (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Love it. So we're having a great time and as David said, we've got a fantastic leadership team running that business totally separate from EchoPark and our franchise business. And we'll see what happens in the coming quarters. There's a lot of opportunity in this segment that's really helpful.
Alex Perry (Equity Analyst)
Can I ask one follow up on that? The used grosses and the differential versus the vehicle side is pretty interesting. Why do you think the grosses are so high and the Powersports side on the relatively lower ASP? Is it just the fragment of the market?
David Smith (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Alex Perry (Equity Analyst)
That's incredibly helpful. It sounds like an exciting opportunity. Best of luck going forward. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to hand the floor back over to David Smith for any closing comments.
David Smith (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Thank you very much. Thank you everyone. We'll talk to you next quarter.
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