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April 30, 2026 11:50 AM 37 min read

Methanex Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Thursday, Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/645957353

Summary

Methanex reported Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $220 million and net income of $23 million, driven by higher methanol prices despite slightly lower sales volumes.

The company repaid $60 million of a term loan, ending the quarter with $380 million in cash, and plans to repay $290 million in the second quarter.

Methanex's production in Q1 was 2.4 million tons with significant contributions from the US, Chile, and Egypt, but faces challenges in New Zealand and Trinidad due to gas supply issues.

The Middle East conflict has disrupted methanol supply, leading to increased prices and the expectation of stronger Q2 earnings and cash flow, with anticipated prices between $500 and $525 per ton.

Management remains focused on operating assets reliably, progressing on the OCI integration, and deleveraging, while considering opportunistic share buybacks.

Full Transcript

Kate (Operator)

Robert Winslow (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Kate (Operator)

At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We request to limit yourselves to one question and one follow up. For additional questions, you can go back on the queue. Your first question comes from the line of Ben Isaacson with Scotiabank. Your Line is open.

Ben Isaacson (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Ben Isaacson (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)

That's great, thank you.

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Hassan Ahmed with Alembic Global. Your line is open.

Hassan Ahmed

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Hassan Ahmed

Hasan

Yeah, thanks Hasan. So I, you know for us when we look at our, the pricing in

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Joel Jackson with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Joel Jackson (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Joel Jackson (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

Okay. In terms of New Zealand, obviously just running the one plant there at quite low rates. Gas has been a problem there and it looks like the Maui gas field might be closing into this year, maybe making that situation worse. What is the end game here in New Zealand?

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Jacowskas with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Jeff Jacowskas

Thanks very much. In the event that your earnings fly up this year, what will happen to your cash taxes? Does your, what would be the cash tax rate or responsibility, you know, in a much more profitable environment? And also if you could comment on what would happen to your working capital, would your receivables and inventories and payables go up at the same rate as sales or do you expect it to be faster or slower? Could you help us out on those issues?

Dean Richardson (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Jacowskas

And then for my follow up, given what you've already seen in April and whatever normal seasonal considerations there are as a base case, would you expect to sell more produced methanol in the second quarter than you would in the first? All things being equal,

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Josh Spector with ubs. Your line is open.

Josh Spector (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Josh Spector (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Dean Richardson (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Spector (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Okay, that makes sense. Thank you.

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Nelson with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Nelson

Great, thanks. First question, just a follow up on what was asked in Trinidad. So you mentioned that you're considering a number of options for the Trinidad facility or the Titan facility. Is it due for another turnaround after September 26th? So does a new contract need to be long enough so that you can fund a major turnaround,

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Nelson

Got it. Okay. And you did mention that New Zealand and Trinidad makes up less than 5% of your run rate, EBITDA or earnings. 5%. Okay, got it. And then my next question is about the OCI assets. I think initially you guys provided an estimate of about 30 million of synergies that you were expecting to achieve. Can you just give a quick update on how that's progressed and what you still need to implement over the next several quarters to achieve that?

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Nelson

Got it. Sounds like we'll see most of the benefits next year. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Amir Patel with CIBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Amir Patel (Equity Analyst at CIBC Capital Markets)

Hi, good morning, Rich. You'll quantify the non gas feedstock cost increases that you're seeing and you know, how much on a per ton basis might that be once it's sort of fully apparent in Q3

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Rachel

Great. Thanks, Rachel. That's helpful.

Amir Patel (Equity Analyst at CIBC Capital Markets)

And just the last question I have. In terms of your 2026 methanol production, what percent of that? I'm guessing it's a very small percent. Would Be spot.

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Blair with tph. Your line is open.

Matthew Blair (Equity Analyst at TPH)

Great, thanks and good morning. Rich, could you talk about where MTO operating rates stand in China today and how that compares data to like a Q1 average?

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Matthew Blair (Equity Analyst at TPH)

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Kate (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Lawrence Alexander with Jeffries. Your line is open.

Lawrence Alexander

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Lawrence Alexander

Thank you.

Kate (Operator)

Your last question comes from the line of Steve Hanson with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Steve Hanson (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Yeah, no, we're not hearing any of that. Trying to get a different supply chain to avoid the strait. And we do think the US blockade is a significant obstacle in terms of trying to get move product out. So we, we haven't heard of any of that product and again everything has to move to China as well. So none of that's come to our attention.

Steve Hanson (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Rich Sumner (President and CEO)

Kate (Operator)

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Richard Sumner.

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