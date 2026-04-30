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April 30, 2026 11:50 AM 41 min read

Transcript: Invitation Homes Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/337486180

Summary

Invitation Homes reported first quarter results in line with expectations, with average occupancy rising to the mid-96% range and entering April with improved leasing momentum.

The company completed its $500 million share repurchase authorization and initiated a new $500 million authorization while maintaining strong capital allocation strategies.

Same store core revenue grew 1.6% year-over-year, with core operating expenses increasing by 5.7%, and same store NOI decreasing by 0.3%.

Occupancy improved every month in 2026, reaching 97% by the end of Q1, and new lease rent growth turned positive in April.

The company continues to advance third party homebuilder partnerships and has reduced its forward pipeline to just over $200 million.

Invitation Homes maintained a strong balance sheet with $1.3 billion in available liquidity and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.6 times.

The company is cautiously optimistic about the remainder of the year, with encouraging preliminary trends in April and no changes to full-year guidance.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to The Invitation Homes first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All participants are in listen only mode at this time. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded at this time. I would like to turn the conference over to Scott McLaughlin, senior vice president of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Scott McLaughlin (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations)

Dallas Tanner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tim Loepner (Chief Operating Officer)

John Olson (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Iana Cohen (Equity Analyst)

Cohen with Bank of America. Your line is open. Thank you. Good morning and congrats on a nice start to the year. Just a question on the renewals, where you're sending them out for kind of spring and summer and what kind of strategy you're using there during this leasing season.

Tim Loepner (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Jamie Feldman with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jamie Feldman (Equity Analyst)

Tim Loepner (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Austin Werschmidt with Keybanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Austin Werschmidt (Equity Analyst)

Tim Loepner (Chief Operating Officer)

deeper into peak season and you see, you know, the effect of move outs. Peak season ends and you kind of see that occupancy go down a little bit towards the very back of the year in December, you see it kind of pop back up as we head into the new year for the new cycle. So again, we're pretty happy with the fundamentals we're seeing. Cautiously optimistic at this point.

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Ste. Steve Sacwa with Evercore isi. Your line is open.

Dallas Tanner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

John Olson (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of John Pawlowski with Green Street. Your line is open.

John Pawlowski (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks. A follow up on the dispositions in recent months. Obviously we can see which markets you're selling out of. But curious for more qualitative color, within a given market, have the dispositions been tilted towards what you consider lower cap rate assets or are they more tilted towards higher cap rate assets that might have higher capex and or lower forward growth?

Dallas Tanner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Juan Sanabria with bmo. Your line is open.

Tim Loepner (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Brad Heffern with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

John Olson (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Michael Goldsmith with ubs. Your line is open.

Dallas Tanner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Eric Wolf with Citi. Your line is open.

Eric Wolf (Equity Analyst)

Hey, maybe I missed this in the prior answers, but you know, now that your, your occupancy is at a very strong level above 97%, I guess, are you starting to get more aggressive on new leases or just given your experience, you know, with the documents the last couple years, are you just trying to kind of keep it protected going into the third quarter? Just curious whether the sort of, you know, the higher occupancy numbers change in your strategy on pricing.

Tim Loepner (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Rich High Tower with Barclays. Your line is open.

Dallas Tanner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Adam Kramer with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Dallas Tanner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Scott McLaughlin (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Buckhole Horn with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Buckhole Horn

Well, thanks everybody. My question has already been asked and answered. I appreciate that.

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Jesse Letterman with Zelman and Associates. Your line is open.

Scott McLaughlin (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Jade Rahmani with kbw. Your line is open.

Dallas Tanner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of John Pawlowski with Green Street. Your line is open.

John Olson (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And our last question comes from the line of Michael Goldsmith with UBS. Your line is open.

Amy

Hi, it's Amy. Thanks for the follow up. With turnover ticking slightly higher over the last couple quarters, we're wondering if you were seeing any changes in reason for move out that could be driving this or if it's just normalization off of the very low Covid era turnover levels.

Dallas Tanner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

ladies and gentlemen. That concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining in. You may now disconnect.

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